Tara Fischer Of Lavii: “Smile more often”

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tara Fischer.

Tara is a confidence and fulfillment coach for young women who want to achieve big things in life and live more meaningful and self-determined. She is also the founder of Lavii® a lifestyle brand and personal growth coaching business dedicated to helping ambitious women find their confidence, increase their quality of life, maximize performance and utilize their full potential. With her work she is dedicated to increasing holistic wellbeing and happiness in this world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Yes I would love to. So I grew up in Germany in a small town close to Munich. Ever since I was a child I was super upbeat and motivated and just sparking of joy. My mum once told me that even as a baby I would constantly laugh and smile at strangers, so much that they even came up to her and complimented her. Even through thought times like serious injuries, body image issues, hard times in school and personal setbacks I managed to always keep looking at the bright side and never lost my spark. In my cycle of friends I was always the happy-go-lucky-kid and great things would just naturally come to me. I loved and celebrated life every day and knew that I wanted to continue living this way for the rest of my life. I wanted to spread the stoke and show everyone how amazing life is. That was when I discovered that this is what my purpose was, personally and professionally.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Like mentioned above, I have always had this desire to make the world a happier place and to spread light and show people how to become a better person. I was the happiest girl on this planet and only saw the good in everything until one day. A series of circumstances lead me to spiral down into a black hole full of darkness. I had a major quarter life crisis and lost all meaning and purpose in my life. I had no idea anymore who I was, what I was supposed to do with my life and how on earth I could get back my happiness. I was feeling very sad and unhappy and didn’t understand what happened. After all I was this happy, positive, uplifting girl or wasn’t I?

Through all the practices and learnings of the past 5 years of personal growth and expanding my consciousness I had enough resources to eventually get out of this back hole. I wound back to myself and found my spark again. I saw the light and found contentment through acceptance and gratitude. Up until this point I thought I knew everything about how to be happy and become the best version of you and living a fulfilled life already. But then I realized that this was only the beginning and the experience I had, this very challenging phase of my life lead me to connect even deeper with my purpose of helping other women to find joy within who they are and within creating the life that sparks magic for them.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Definitely my parents. Ever since I was a kid they would encourage me to do what I wanted, to be unapologetically myself and to show the world who that was. I don’t remember a time where they didn’t tell me that I could do it or that I was worthy of it.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

For me it was, I guess, going back and forth between different careers for a while. I feel like I’ve been it all and done it all, from surf instructor to web designer to social media expert to health consultant to now life coach. I definitely learned that exploring different things is great and can help you lots when it comes to expanding expertise and refining how you relate to people. However at some point, if you want to be successful you have to commit.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

At the moment I am focusing 100% on my 1:1 clients because I absolutely love them and I believe that through intentional and personal support we can achieve the most results and transformation. However, I have also just launched a free weekly Newsletter which I call the LifeDesign Letter. It’s a weekly email where I cover specific tips and resources around personal growth, life design, increasing performance and improving wellbeing and quality of life. My aim with this newsletter is to provide a more intentional and resourceful space for people to learn about personal growth and inner work while at the same time receive the accountability and support one would receive in personal coaching.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Positive expectancy: I remember when I first started out building a business was really challenging. There was lots of adversity and often the odds stood against me. But because I always expected the best and the things to turn out exactly how I wanted them most of the time things ended up being exactly that.

Discipline: When you start your own thing, or when you want to be successful in literally anything what you need is discipline. You need to stick to your goals and actions in order to get there. If I hadn’t had the discipline that I have, I would have probably given up on many of my goals including a healthy workout routine and continuing with my business.

Determination: I’ve always been very determined and once I wanted something I did everything in my power to make it happen. I remember when I was 12 I said “One day I will work as a surf instructor” and so I did. I also once said “I will own my own coaching business” and so I do.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I think that should be clear by now but I am happy to repeat :D. I have dedicated my whole life to researching happiness and over the course of my career and personal growth journey developed and discovered unique ways of increasing joy and quality of life.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I believe that what people in the US and many other countries lack is contentment. We are brought up in a society that always wants more. Nothing is ever enough for us and that results in lower satisfaction. Additionally, in our modern society we attach happiness and joy of life to a lot of material or even immaterial things like cars, houses, traveling, people and so on. But once those building blocks get taken away from us… so does our happiness.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

There is only one thing I want to add here and that is the belief that happiness is something we can achieve or find. That’s simply not true. Happiness is a state of mind and it is a decision we (need to) make every single moment. Nothing and not anyone can ever bring you lasting happiness. Only you can CHOOSE to be happy and you need to make that choice no matter how outside circumstances look like.

For example you can have the most fancy life and still be unhappy because maybe someone left you or you just lost a lot of money. But in this exact situation you can choose to be happy. You can choose to be grateful for what you have and for the lessons that will be learned through this. You can be happy for the new beginnings, the new doors that open up… or you can feel sorry for yourself and tell yourself how unhappy you are.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Yes! One of the most crucial mistakes is to attach happiness to something, to an experience, to a thing, to a person. Because once you do this and that thing gets taken away, you are no longer in control of your happiness.

For instance if traveling was what made you insanely happy before the pandemic, the moment the pandemic happened and traveling wasn’t possible all you happiness just got taken away from you and there is nothing you can do about it!

However if you start to shift your focus internally and understand that happiness comes from inside and that you can create it in every moment and situation, you are in full control of your happiness.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

See the glass half full instead of half empty: Bad things happen everywhere and anytime. You may lose your job or someone critics you those are all valid points to feel bad. But if you decide to see the good in all of this you will automatically live a more joyful and less resentful life. Create happiness from within: Instead of focusing on all the things that bring you happiness how about focusing on how happiness feels like. At any moment you can turn inward and reconnect with that feeling of joy and bring it to the forefront in your mind. Smile more often: Like attracts like, so the more you smile, the more joy and happiness you send out the more will come into your life as well. E.g. if you go down the street, head held high and smiling at everyone, people will smile back, they will make you compliments and good things will come your way. Welcome everything with acceptance and gratitude: We can’t prevent bad things from happening but we can choose how we react to them. For example if your flights get canceled you can feel all bad and frustrated and angry and thus give away your happiness OR you can choose to accept and be grateful for all the things that you get to do now that you stay here. Make time for being: So often we are too busy to notice the small things that add up and bring us the excitement and happiness we experience. So taking a moment during your day and really see the beauty and joy around you is a wonderful practice to add more joy to your life.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Remind them of all the things that bring joy to them in their current life. Be there for them, be uplifting and share their good energy with them. Help them see the beauty and joy that is within everything and all around them.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

To spread only love and light. I wish we could all be loving and kind to one another and share our joy and happiness.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Absolutely. I would love to meet Juliana and Mark from Boho Beautiful. They inspire me a lot and lead by example.

