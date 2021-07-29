Tara Fischer of Lavii: “Perfect doesn’t exist”

Perfect doesn’t exist: it is great to aim for high quality but striving for perfection is aiming for something that can’t be attained. There is always more to learn and something better to do. For example even if the greatest of all phones were launched tomorrow and they spend twenty years on improving and refining it, it still has faults and that is okay, we can always improve it on the go.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tara Fischer.

Tara is an entrepreneur, mentor and fulfillment & success coach specializing in life design, career development and sports performance. She is also a travel coach & surf instructor and the founder of the fast-growing lifestyle brand Lavii®, where she shares her expertise on in all things making your dreams come true and achieving greatness. Her goal is share the behind the scenes of achieving greatness and making dreams come true while driving high performance and increasing quality of life and thus make the term “Dream Life” accessible for everyone, without the struggle of having to have it all figured out or spending years on trial and error.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Absolutely. So I grew up in Munich, Germany in an entrepreneurial family as the oldest of three. I’ve always been really competitive and when we were younger my brothers and I were always included in the family business. We used to do easy work and get paid a small amount of money from as young as 6 years old. I used to be really bad at school and my parents did their best to help me but there were a lot of arguments involved and my teachers installed a lot of limiting beliefs around why I couldn’t go to college and so on. Over the time I got really good and eventually graduated as best of school. Yet it was to the expense of my wellbeing. I got really into fitness and pushed myself so much that I was seriously underweight only 6 months later. No one ever told me but due to my hard time at school and the expectations put on me by my teachers and friends to be a certain person did give me the feeling I wasn’t good enough, even when I was best of school or won competitions. When I then launched my first book at 18, I wasn’t happy with it. I got comments like “Wow great work. I am so proud of you. For the first project it turned out well”, which basically again meant it wasn’t good enough.

I want to be honest, I had an amazing childhood and at the time I felt no pressure or anything. It was only later that I discovered how certain things of my experience lead me to become a perfectionist and procrastinate on things rather than putting them just out there. I was motivated and brought up to strive for greatness and big things and so I never settled for anything less than that, which sometimes can be an obstacle.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Ever tried, ever failed? No matter, try again, fail again, fail better.” I’ve always considered myself as a life long learner but when I was a perfectionist I held myself back from so many amazing learning experiences because I didn’t do that thing or because I didn’t put something out because it wasn’t perfect. When I read this quote on Pinterest I finally understood that it is better to try and fail because you’ll learn upon it and get better than not trying and not knowing. Perfectionism holds you back from trying and from learning and from receiving what you desire. Ever since I started to put myself out there and do things regardless of whether or not I thought they were perfect, I learned and grew so much and some of the most amazing things manifested for me.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes! For me it was two books actually. The four hour work week by Tim Ferriss. He talks a lot about just doing things and how life and entrepreneurship is a story and failing is okay. He’s go amazing challenges and exercises in there that help you move past your fear of failing and fear of putting yourself out there. Another great book was the “Mindset” by Carol Dweck. She shares her expertise on the two different mindsets, the growth and the fixed and how the latter is holding us back from improving and succeeding in the first place. Perfectionism can be much identified with the fixed mindset which kind of opened my eyes. As a natural high achiever and someone who loves to improve I wanted to implement all the advices she shared and change my fixed mindsets into growth mindsets.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

In my opinion motivation, agility and discipline are the key character traits. It’s always said that in order to be successful one needs to be committed, make sacrifices and show up with consistency. My intrinsic motivation and drive always helped me to stay motivated and show up consistently even when it got hard and there were times where I started doubting. I always knew why I was doing it and that helped me to keep going. Discipline always came easy to me and it for example helped me to show up time and again when it came to building my social media following. When you have ambitious goals you need to make sacrifices and making them is easier when you are disciplined. Agility helped me to become really resilient. You need to be resilient in order to bounce back from failure and grow through setbacks. There is a lot of challenges on an entrepreneurial journey, and in order to stay committed and on track you need to be able to move past those low points and keep going.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

So perfectionism is basically a character trait where the person aims to do things perfectly. The person has limiting beliefs around themselves and their work and easily believes that things or herself isn’t good enough, perfect or ready yet and thus she procrastinates on doing those things of which she believes it’s not ready yet. Perfectionism can also lead to overthinking, overworking and overanalyzing as one constantly seeks to be better and improve and get closer to “perfect”.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Of course it’s not entirely bad. Doing things with high quality and precision can, in many tasks, be really helpful. You don’t want to send emails or launch products that aren’t ready yet. However as a perfectionist one must be careful because ones perception of “ready” can vary greatly and lead to never putting something out because there is more improvement to be done.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

There is many negative aspects of perfectionism and in my opinion they greatly outweigh the positive ones. For example it may lead you to burn out because you are constantly working hard and never giving yourself a break. Your self-worth diminishes because you constantly tell yourself you aren’t good enough and that impacts your wellbeing and how you show up. You start procrastinating and fear taking the leap because things aren’t perfect yet. But there is no such thing as perfect and when it comes to doing things and being successful we need to put it out there regardless. Overthinking, another side effect of perfectionism, can lead you to be too caught up in your head and dwell in self-criticism and worry which again impacts your wellbeing and decision making. I could go on and on, but those are the most important aspects.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

As for experiences it is when they themselves or an outsider tells them there’s still things to improve. Then the perfectionism thinking comes in and one starts to doubt oneself, which leads to getting stuck in non-doing and over optimizing.

Another think that gets perfectionisms stuck is self-criticism and overthinking. Sometimes we just need to do it and not think about all that can happen, because if we go too much into detail we might discover the faults which leads a perfectionist to improve and optimize even more and procrastinate on the action which throws them back when it comes to accomplishment.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Perfect doesn’t exist: it is great to aim for high quality but striving for perfection is aiming for something that can’t be attained. There is always more to learn and something better to do. For example even if the greatest of all phones were launched tomorrow and they spend twenty years on improving and refining it, it still has faults and that is okay, we can always improve it on the go. Failing and learning is better than not trying at all: It is important that we try things and that we put them out there because perfect is subjective, which means it might not be perfect in your eyes but it might very well be great in someone else’s. So we need to put it out there to get the most objective opinion. You are good enough: Only once you believe that you are worthy and good enough and that the work you do is valuable you can truly move past perfectionism. As long as you believe you are incomplete and need to change you will constantly keep improving and looking for the faults. Doing great work doesn’t need to be hard or exhausting: As perfectionists we try to constantly do things perfectly which costs a lot of energy and time and makes us feel exhausted. But it doesn’t need to be. You can choose to just do it and lift that burden of your chest. All you need to do is change your thinking. It is all in your mind: Whether we think something is perfect or not, the pressure we put on ourselves to excel and all the expectations we have on ourselves and the things we do are products of your mind. As soon as you identify the thought pattern that causes you to procrastinate and aim for the perfect, change that story you tell yourself. Instead of telling yourself “it is not ready yet” or “it’s not good enough” tell yourself “I’ve got this” or “it’s time to put it out there”.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I sort of did already. My lifestyle brand Lavii® is dedicated to bringing ambitious women together and help them see their own worth and move past themselves and the way they hold themselves back. We are an amazing community of high achieving women who all want to do great things but of course have our battels to fight. But we know as well, that we can change and that together we can make this world a better place by engaging in personal growth and moving past our limiting paradigm so that we can show up as our best selves and put our great work out there.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Oh my. I need to choose wisely here. :D. There is many great people I would love to meet but if I had to choose a single one right now than it would probably be Natalie from BossBabe. She’s a huge inspiration of mine and I feel like we would get a long amazingly. We’ve got so much in common.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can connect with me on Instagram @tara.fischer and @lavii.net. And they can find my work at www.lavii.net.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you! I wish everyone a wonderful day. Stay stoked.