Tara Dupuis: “Be confident ”

Be confident — I know this may sound overused, but your confidence really shows through the camera lens. You need own your presence when being photographed so it comes across in the final product.

As a part of my series about “5 Strategies To Take Stunning Photos” I had the pleasure of interviewing fashion stylist and model Tara Dupuis.

Tara Dupuis is a fashion stylist, model, and musician with over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry. As the founder of Tara Dupuis LLC, she is on a mission to impact as many women’s lives as she can through her personal services and her style and business consulting. She empowers other women to have increased confidence in themselves so they can achieve their goals in style!

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have worked in the entertainment industry since I was a teenager! My main focus when I moved to Los Angeles about a decade ago was working in music, and it was also around this time that I started working as a fashion stylist and model. Retrospectively I have always been interested in fashion, but it wasn’t until I started working as a stylist that it became clear to me that my skill set could also be a profitable career.

The Covid-19 pandemic provided challenges for so many business owners and it was interesting to be part of a group of entrepreneurs that pivoted into the online space this past year. I created some virtual offerings for my stylist services in addition to helping other women navigate the online space through business coaching.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

My journey in the creative industry has been long and I have held many different roles! It is always interesting, and sometimes amusing, what people recognize me for. Often I will have someone approach me to talk about something I did many years ago rather than what my current endeavor is. It is always interesting to see what resonated with people and what they may even be continuing to enjoy so many years later.

In my work as a fashion stylist, it is so rewarding to see the direct impact of my work with clients. Our wardrobes are very personal spaces and there is a lot of trust given to me when helping women with their closets and self-image.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In relation to this interview, when I first started modeling I was already in my 30s. I had been approached by agencies several times in my teenage years and in my 20s but it didn’t align with what I was focused on at the time. Retrospectively, I would have had a very different modeling career had I started 10 or even 20 years earlier, but it just wasn’t of interest to me then!

Now, I hope to be an example that women in their 30s and beyond are still relevant in the entertainment, fashion, and beauty industries AND that you can pivot at any age. Women don’t just fade away and disappear as we move beyond our 20s and there is a huge lack of representation in advertising and the media.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I have such a varied background so I draw from a really diverse set of experiences. I also often find myself in roles where women are underrepresented and this is definitely part of what fuels my passion for helping other women achieve and I think also what draws women to my company. Additionally, while I take running my business very seriously, I do approach most things in life with a sense of humor which I think is necessary if you are going to be an entrepreneur!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

My background is mainly in arts and entertainment and these are industries that work people hard. It is really easy to get stuck in the ‘always on’ mentality, particularly because I grew up in an era where the ‘hustle’ was praised. I definitely see a shift happening right now where people are questioning and even rejecting this mentality. I really see the value in taking care of your mental, emotional, and physical health especially when you are in charge of a business. When you are an entrepreneur there is no one else telling you to take a break or a day off. I actually schedule downtime for myself by blocking off time in my calendar!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Keeping on theme for this interview, some of the photographers I worked with early in my modeling career really helped me develop my portfolio and skills as a model. Several of them have remained close friends and they are always cheering me on!

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

I am always working on something new! I recently teamed up with photographer Cortney Armitage (she took the profile photo for this interview) on some amazing projects that will soon be published in several international art and fashion magazines. Additionally, I recently launched my first online course Style Confidence and I am constantly working on expanding my business.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I founded my current business to help women increase their self-confidence and achieve their personal and professional goals. I love to see women achieve, and if I can support them in any way by being a mentor or a source of inspiration that is super fulfilling to me.

Can you share “5 Things Anyone Can Do To Take Stunning Photos”.

Be confident — I know this may sound overused, but your confidence really shows through the camera lens. You need own your presence when being photographed so it comes across in the final product.

Practice — Spend some time in the mirror and learn what postures, poses, and angles flatter you best. This will save time when you are in front of the camera and you will have more overall success getting those best shots.

Have a great wardrobe — Even if you are taking informal photos, the way your clothing drapes on you and the overall styling of your outfit can really make or break an outfit. Take some time to make sure that what you are wearing is a great outfit for you.

Match your makeup — Unless you are doing a dramatic or beauty shoot, keeping your makeup on the understated side may be your best bet. An au naturel look is also quite timeless and your photos will also age much better!

Be you — What you really bring to any photograph is your unique personality! Let yours shine and remember to have some fun.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see more support for women in music and in the business side of the entertainment industry. Working in the creative industry is challenging enough without all the outdated gender norms that really hold so many women back from exploring or having success in this industry. It can be an incredibly toxic place and I would like to see that change.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Socials: @thetaradupuis Instagram Facebook Pinterest Twitter

LinkedIn: Tara Dupuis

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!