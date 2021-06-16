Tara Dervin of Baruch HaShem Productions: “Don’t do anything you aren’t comfortable with”

There were people from my High School who, self-admittedly, were unkind to me. These persons had been following my journey and posts via social media and reached out to me to say I inspired them to see the world in a more loving way, and they were sorry for ever hurting me. I can’t explain how much this meant to me. I believe in forgiveness and that anyone can repent and heal and grow at any point. Cancel culture isn’t what I stand for. I stand for learning from one’s mistakes and doing better. That’s how we stop alienating those hurting even more, start calling them in instead of out. I have also had many young girls reach out to me and say that I have inspired them to recover from eating disorders or overcome depression. I want everyone to know no matter what you are struggling with, that you can overcome. You are enough. Always.

Tara Dervin is a producer, director, actress, writer, and activist. She is a USC Drama and Film graduate based in LA and Pittsburgh, PA. She has been conducting zoom interviews through her production company Baruch HaShem Productions, the Hebrew term for “Thank G-d.” However, her message is not a religious one, but rather all based on the idea of gratitude. Her motto is to “make your mess your message,” and her goal by virtually interviewing people right now is to allow those from all walks of life to share inspirational stories that are heartwarming during this time. “I am first and foremost a human being. We define ourselves by our career label too often. However, I believe we are all multifaceted creatures that cannot be defined in one way.” — Tara Dervin

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

I believe the life of an artist chose me. I’m originally from Pittsburgh, PA. I was four years old when my parents took me to see the musical Annie at the Pittsburgh CLO. I had fallen in love at first sight and turned to my parents and exclaimed, “I want to go to stage school.” After that day, every raised platform in my house became a stage. Anybody who I could force to watch me became my audience, even teddy bears and dolls. As Shakespeare says, I realized all the world is a stage, we are all players, and of course, one person plays many parts. I’ve always been fascinated by humanity and the struggles and elations we experience; when I realized the arts were a vessel to help process the human experience complexities, I knew there was no other field for me. I don’t even view it just as a career; it’s a life perspective. The arts have helped me tremendously in my life to be a better person, and when I realized the power I had as a creative to move others in a positive direction, to entertain, and heal, I was enamored. I studied professional acting, singing, dancing, and writing my entire life every chance I could, traveling to Disney with performing arts groups, to performing at Harvard and Princeton University in National competitive monologue competitions. I recently graduated from USC’s School of Dramatic and Cinematic Arts Programs in 2019 in Los Angeles, California. I had my Talk Show there called Balance, and I starred in several mainstage productions and films at USC. My producer role has been where I’ve found my most agency and empowerment. I love to help others feel empowered. I’ve been producing, directing, acting, and writing every day through quarantine, even virtually — it is what has gotten me through. There’s nothing better than helping others through the arts.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

When I was about to go on live television, my stomach started to feel a little queasy, and it wasn’t even because of nerves. I later found out I had norovirus, a contagious virus, but I am “the show must go on” type of gal. The producers noticed I was clutching my stomach before the show started and asked if I wanted to back out before we started filming, but of course, the persistent nut I am decided to go on anyway. Long story short, I ran offset while it was a live broadcast to go puke in a trashcan, which you might think to yourself, oh well, no one saw it! Oh, but my friends, it was even worse than that — I had a mic on. They heard it!! I was mortified, but now I can laugh about it.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I’ve met too many inspiring people to list and do them the justice they deserve with explanations. What I can say is that I feel so blessed to have met some of the kindest, most giving, talented, and generous people the entertainment industry has. I look forward to a lifetime of interacting with inspiring artists. I have so many stories. An eternity’s worth, and you’ll get to see tales of my life infused in every film or project I’m a part of. We draw from life’s experiences and people.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Currently, I am the CEO of my production company called Baruch HaShem Productions. Baruch HaShem is the Hebrew phrase meaning “Thank G-d” so essentially, my company is all rooted in gratitude for our Higher Power. I’ve been conducting interviews with inspirational people from every walk of life via zoom and a couple distanced with masks. I finished up a movie in Disneyland over the summer. I’ve also been doing remote acting, freelance writing/editing, acting coaching, and speaking on radio shows.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I’m inspired by strong women, mainly from every era. Queen Esther from the Torah stood up for her convictions-which is something I always try to do. In the more recent eras, I’d have to say, Helen Keller, Rosa Parks, Gandhi, Mr. Rogers, Martin Luther King Jr., Lady Gaga, Oprah. In every person I mentioned, the common denominator is that each of these people defied odds, promoted peace, love, equality, and weren’t afraid to speak up no matter how many obstacles were in their path. This is what I aim to do as well. Help the world because nothing matters more.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I have been conducting zoom interviews through my production company Baruch HaShem Productions. Baruch HaShem is the Hebrew term for “Thank G-d,” although my message is not exclusively a religious one, but rather all based on the idea of gratitude. I welcome participants from every walk of life, every race, religion, background. It is essential to me to first and foremost have a spotlight for minority communities. It makes me so happy that we are moving in the right direction in representation, but Hollywood still has a long way to go, and so does society. To make the strides necessary, every person needs to do their part. To create a genuine change in Hollywood, every one of us, especially allies, needs to be a part of uplifting The Black Community. This is important to me. My motto is “make your mess your message,” — and my goal with interviewing people virtually is to allow everyone to share inspirational stories that are heartwarming during this time. The current climate can be so isolating, and artists and storytellers can feel limitations. I am talking about all of the subjects people don’t necessarily want to discuss: Suicide awareness, Covid’s impact on mental health, Eating Disorders, Cancer, and also persevering, overcoming, surviving, and thriving through it all.

So far, I’ve interviewed the phenomenal Chundria Brownlow, producer and director of the film “Dare to Love.” We discussed her philosophy of not letting anything hold her back, even covid. She even conducted all of the rehearsals for her movie via zoom. I’ve interviewed Bill McAdams Jr., producer of the PSA Film “Almost Thirteen on Suicide Awareness.” Producer Colleen Dunn Saftler, about her life-coaching business and overcoming loss. Tony Cole, about facing adversity as a Black Man at USC Film School. Carly Repcheck a Pittsburgh native who has beat Cancer Twice. Also, 100-year-old Paul Schaughncey who serenaded me on the fly in a pizza shop. There are many more episodes coming out soon, and although I had high hopes for this to do precisely what you mentioned, to uplift, that is what I believe the arts have always been for and why I love what I do. This specific show is called Conversations With Tara. Baruch HaShem Productions is the Umbrella encompassing it all, and I aim to do unlimited projects with the theme of gratitude, the rest of my life that G-d provides me.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

Like many people out there, I was feeling so down for a while. Covid and all restrictions have presented a perfect storm for many of us to spiral and feel isolated, and I never want anyone to feel that way. I had been brainstorming, thinking of ways to help humanity right now, even with so many limitations, and I think there were a couple of moments.

When I saw Bill McAdams Jr’s PSA on Suicide Awareness, I thought this is the stuff that is helping people right now, and I need to be a part of it. Also, when I saw my fellow artists like Chundria still uplifting. I just saw so many people hurting, and I am an empath. I can’t even watch the news without feeling physical pain in my heart at every person suffering. So inspired by the words of Helen Keller, “The world is full of suffering but it is also full of the overcoming of it.” I decided to take a leap of faith and start talking to people. In Bill’s film, he discusses the idea that “conversations matter,” and I agree. The only way I saw to help bridge the gap between isolation and connection was to start talking. I have the gift of gab. I think many people have so many incredible stories to tell about their lives, I wanted to hear them, and the world does too. Always remember your story matters.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

There were people from my High School who, self-admittedly, were unkind to me. These persons had been following my journey and posts via social media and reached out to me to say I inspired them to see the world in a more loving way, and they were sorry for ever hurting me. I can’t explain how much this meant to me. I believe in forgiveness and that anyone can repent and heal and grow at any point. Cancel culture isn’t what I stand for. I stand for learning from one’s mistakes and doing better. That’s how we stop alienating those hurting even more, start calling them in instead of out. I have also had many young girls reach out to me and say that I have inspired them to recover from eating disorders or overcome depression. I want everyone to know no matter what you are struggling with, that you can overcome. You are enough. Always.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

1. Be kind, 2. Be kind, 3. Be kind

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Don’t listen to mantras like “everyone’s replaceable” because that’s just not true. In fact, its the opposite of true. Only you can bring your special something to the table.

2. Having a belly is cute. It’s ok if it’s not flat.

3. Other people, especially other women, are not a competition. They are your sisters.

4. Don’t do anything you aren’t comfortable with. Whether in a role, in a job position, etc. Trust your gut and speak up when something is wrong.

5. We rise by lifting others. It is not every person for themselves. We all need each other to truly succeed as a world. And finally, just don’t be so hard on yourself and others.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Be yourself — it is the most beautiful thing you can possibly be. When you are unapologetically who you are, you help others to do the same. Beyond that, embrace those who are different from you. That is what makes our world beautiful.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Oprah Winfrey, I love you! I had a zoom interview for her show a few months ago, and even though no one called back, she has always been my inspiration. I hope we can do a virtual coffee/interview soon!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ve been told I’m a walking fortune cookie. I constantly reference various quotes from role models, books, etc., because I love learning from others’ wisdom. This one by Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson sums up my perspective in life: “TIKKUN OLAM-The Repair of the world. If you see what needs to be repaired and how to repair it, then you have found a piece of the world that G-d has left for you to complete. But if you only see what is wrong and what is ugly in the world, then it is you yourself that needs repair.” This quote is relevant because change begins with you. Everything comes down to the root of self-love and the relationship we have with our Creator. When we work on that first and foremost, only then can we realize the beauty around us and be the best contributors to the world at large. I am an ever-evolving creature aiming to be the best version of myself so I can truly achieve my ultimate mission in life of helping others. I believe we are all G-d’s children. The arts are a Divine a tool for uniting us even in times of great pain, and it is my prayer that we have only times of joy and peace for all humanity.

