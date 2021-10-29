Tara Coyote: “Cancer does not have to be a horrible experience”

Cancer does not have to be a horrible experience. It is possible to thrive and grow from the experience. I am not saying it is easy, but it offers a brilliant opportunity for positive personal transformation.

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tara Coyote.

Tara Coyote has been journeying with late stage breast cancer for five years now. She recently published the Amazon bestseller: Grace, Grit & Gratitude: A Cancer Thriver’s Journey from Hospice to Full Recovery with the Healing Power of Horses. Tara Coyote is the founder of Wind Horse Sanctuary in Kaua’i, Hawaii and a certified Eponaquest ‘Equine Facilitated Learning’ instructor, life coach, workshop leader, mustang activist, writer and dancer.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Northern California in a wildlife loving, adventure orientated family. My father is from the tiny island of Kaua’i, Hawaii and my mother is from the opposite part of the USA in New Hampshire. While I was growing up, my courageous parents traveled the exotics corners of the world through the safari business they created. My younger brother and I would spend our summers in New Hampshire with our cousins that had horses. It was nestled in the green coated hills of New England that my love for horses was born.

I was a horse obsessed young girl and begged my parents to please buy me my own horse. No matter how much I pleaded, I never got one. (In retrospect, I would have been a better-behaved teen if I had had a horse!) I ended up channeling my creativity into writing, dance and my love of nature as a child.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Every challenge is an opportunity for growth.

The last seven years have been full of situations that have pushed me to my mental and physical edge. My closest friend of nineteen years, another dear friend and many other young friends have sadly died young from cancer. I have been journeying with late stage cancer for five years now. Two and a half years ago I was referred to Hospice and had to face the reality of my own possible death. Throughout all of these challenges, I continually remind myself that every hard experience has occurred to aid me in my personal growth. If I embrace the challenge, rather than push it away, it can serve me in my personal transformation. If I fight the growth opportunity, then I am not fully present in the gift of the moment.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

I have always had fibrocystic breasts, so it was easy to ignore various lumps and bumps that appeared through my adult life. I was one of the main caretakers for my best friend for twenty-two months as she journeyed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. During this time period, I was so focused on helping her, that I ignored my own need for self-care. About nine months after she died, I realized that I had a large lump in my left breast that was screaming for attention. As time went on, it became more tender and painful. I was forty-six years old.

Due to the complications of insurance, it took about two months after I first noticed the lump to get it checked out. It was a traumatic day when I received a mammogram, ultrasound, and biopsy all within a three-hour period. Based on the doctor’s reactions during that horrifying moment, I knew something was not right.

It took about a week to get the results of the biopsy. When I was diagnosed, I was told I had stage 1 breast cancer. Two weeks after that shocking phone call, I found out I was misdiagnosed, and it was actually stage 3 ER positive. This was hard news to digest.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part of the event was that terrible day of spending three hours at the hospital. I went in innocently thinking I was just going to have a quick mammogram. I ended up not only enduring the intensity of the mammogram boob squishing procedure, but also had a large painful needly poked into me and was closely examined by a medical team. For most of my life, I barely entered a medical facility, besides being present for my best friend through her cancer journey. There was a fair amount of trauma from being with her during her illness. Needless to say, it was a rough day!

The scariest thing that I thought could happen to me was the possibility of my young death. We live in a death phobic culture that likes to cleanly package death and push it to the side. When a life-threatening diagnosis comes knocking on your door in the form of cancer, it is impossible to deny the reality of your impending mortality.

How did you react in the short term?

I was shocked, but I decided to pour my energy into proactive research. I watched videos, read books, did a plethora of exploration online, and talked to others who had gone through breast cancer.

It was shocking for me to comprehend why I also had a cancer diagnosis after my best friend had just tragically died at the young age of 46 from cancer. I had another very close friend/family member, also my age, who was going through a serious cancer diagnosis. I was stunned by the amount of cancer that was present in my immediate circle.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

I fortunately had a great deal of experience dealing with adversity and had developed tools for coping with difficult moments. I was already trained as an ‘Equine Facilitated Learning’ teacher, which means I assisted people with their healing process through being with horses. At the time of the diagnosis, I owned a horse retreat center in Northern California, called ‘Wind Horse Sanctuary’. I would offer private sessions, group workshops and ‘Grief Rituals with Horses’ for participants to spend therapeutic time with equines. My four gorgeous horses were a tremendous comfort and support for me during this traumatic time.

I also had a strong kundalini yoga practice and yoga community to lean back upon. It was through this practice that I could transcend the fear after hearing the light changing words, “you have cancer”.

My community of friends was a great help for me. Many people stepped up to offer support in a myriad of ways through fundraiser help, offering healing sessions, bringing me food, and valuable emotional support.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

The person who influenced me the most when I was first diagnosed was the inspirational Doctor V (Veronique Désaulniers), who wrote the bestseller, Heal Breast Cancer Naturally. When I was first diagnosed, I was frozen in a place of fear about what course of treatment to choose and the shock of my new reality. In my effort to educate myself post diagnosis, through tireless research of searching through a myriad of books, material, films and being bombarded with the opinions of others, I was fortunate to stumble upon her book on Amazon. I immediately ordered it, read it and felt a powerful sense of alignment with it!

Her book helped me create a positive framework around my experience with cancer. It helped plant the seed that cancer didn’t have to be a horrible experience. I could actually choose a treatment plan in alignment with my body and find a way to grow from the experience.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

Life is short and precious.

Everything happens to me for my highest growth.

Cancer is a wakeup call to true embodiment of my soul. It makes me appreciate life in ways that I would never have realized before this fateful diagnosis. Due to the fact that I have faced my death multiple times now, I now truly strive to appreciate every breath I’m fortunate to take.

Living with a stage 4 cancer diagnosis is an abrupt wake up call to life. I don’t have the naïve assumption that I will live to a ripe old age, like I did before. It is an absolute miracle that I am alive right now and I am aware that my future is not guaranteed. It is a luxury to plan one’s life out five to ten years in the future. Due to this, I strive to fully appreciate each day.

The other things that cancer tells me is:

Don’t waste a moment.

Love hard.

Live without regrets.

If you love someone, make sure you tell them. Nothing is guaranteed.

Live life fully in each moment!

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

As soon as I was diagnosed, I started sharing my story with the world by making videos, blogging, and sharing on social media. It felt important to share the process with others, to help take the sense of fear out of cancer.

It is quite normal to feel alone while on a cancer journey. When those of us with cancer speak out and share our experience, it helps build a sense of community and it is not such an isolated experience.

I recently wrote an Amazon #1 bestseller: Grace, Grit & Gratitude: A Cancer Thriver’s Journey from Hospice to Full Recover with the Healing Power of Horses. One of the reasons for writing my book was to help other cancer patients know that their challenges can be a growth opportunity and a positive experience. It was also important for me to share that horses offer profound healing possibilities for humans.

I hope my story of hope ripples out and touches countless people on the cancer path.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

Cancer does not have to be a horrible experience. It is possible to thrive and grow from the experience. I am not saying it is easy, but it offers a brilliant opportunity for positive personal transformation.

Words have power. With every word that rolls through your mind and pours out of your mouth, you are creating your experience by every word you choose. I do not use the terminology ‘fighting cancer’. I focus my mind on working harmoniously with the cancer, rather than being at war with it. The word ‘fight’ creates a sense of strife, unease, and stress in my mind. My body and mind are sensitive to whatever sense of awareness I choose to bring into my field. If I continually think, “I am fighting cancer,” then the particular energy around the sense of strife, war, imbalance, dis-ease and constant turbulence will in turn, translate to my body. In contrast, if I see myself being at peace with cancer, then that brings in a sense of ease, harmony and peacefulness within me. It calls in the parasympathetic (rest, relaxation) mode of being, which is definitely more conductive to healing than dwelling in a sympathetic (fight, flight or freeze) state.

Having cancer is NOT a death sentence. I know many people who are defeating the odds with a late stage cancer diagnosis. On that same note and to take it a bit farther, it is possible to live and thrive with a stage 4 cancer diagnosis! The sad reality of living with cancer is that, yes, you can die from the prognosis. So many friends of mine have tragically died at a young age, and I know that it’s an absolute blessing that I am alive now. There are many that are beating the odds and have miraculous healing stories! I like to believe in that possibility rather than the latter!

It is possible to live a full life while having cancer. You might have to alter your lifestyle to adapt to treatment, rest and increase your need for self-care, but it is still possible to live a vibrant, enjoyable life with cancer!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer?

Don’t panic! Most of the time cancer patients have time to figure out what their best course of action is before deciding on treatment. It is best for the body to be in a relaxed place when it comes to treatment. If you are undergoing treatment from a place of fear, anxiety and worry, then this frame of mind will affect your treatment in an adverse manner. If you are feeling at peace and at ease with the medicines you are taking, then there is more of a chance that the medicine will be beneficial and healing for you.

Listen to inspirational stories and people who have defied the odds. Choose a positive state of mind!

Cancer is not a death sentence. There are many people who are defying the odds with cancer .

Pick positive, inspirational people to be around. This will influence you in a beneficial manner. Remove yourself from toxic situations and relationships that drain your energy.

What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

Perseverance: In order to thrive with a cancer diagnosis, it is necessary to have a strong sense of perseverance to make it through the adversity that treatment and the mental framework around cancer brings. It requires a gargantuan amount of inner strength to face the mental demons and physical hardship of this reality. It requires letting go of past identities, ways of being and physical features such as hair and body parts.

When I was in the midst of nine months of chemotherapy, I broke my hip due to bone metastasis and had to have double hip surgery. This was an extremely hard time for me as I was stuck in my bed, experiencing excruciating pain, while also going through the side effects of chemo.

I had to keep going. I knew if I was going to learn to walk again, that my willpower had to be strong enough to make it through the hardship.

I visualized myself healing. I celebrated every win. When I went from transitioning from my walker to my cane, it was a huge accomplishment. Months later when I could walk without my cane, I felt victorious. When I was able dance again, I was positively elated! We humans are incredibly tenacious. It requires a fierce persistence of the soul to make it through cancer treatment. I would like to inform each cancer patient that you are so much stronger than you think you are. Believing and seeing yourself healing — Power of the mind. Around the time when the cancer was throughout my body: breast, lungs, liver, spine, hip, adrenal glands and I was referred to hospice, I knew I had to make a choice. Was I going to pull myself through the challenge of treatment or succumb to death? Despite tremendous adversity, I chose to believe that I could heal my body of stage 4 cancer and shrink the cancer throughout my body. I am a firm believer in the work of the author and speaker, Joe Dispenza, best-selling author of The Placebo Effect. Having cancer is similar to undergoing a profound jedi warrioress/warrior training. It requires a profound alignment of the mind to believe that healing is possible when statistics and the medical world constantly reminds you that your time on earth is limited. Due to my previous belief systems about the standard route of treatment and the trauma around my best friend’s death, I was petrified of doing chemotherapy. I thought of chemo as poison. It took all of my inner power to see chemo as the healing nectar that would heal me of cancer. I questioned my beliefs with ‘The Work’ of Byron Katie and learned how to shift my thoughts to see myself healing. The mind is a powerful tool that is capable of shifting your reality, if the mental effort is put into framing it as such. Every thought you think is born of a conscious or unconscious creation, which in turn manifests how you wish to see the world. I choose to see the beauty of the twisted path of cancer.

Even in the hardest moments of treatment, I choose to see the world through the lens of gratitude and appreciation for life. Strong immune system. When I was undergoing the rigors of cancer treatment, I kept up my non-toxic cancer healing repertoire with natural medicines. I knew that while the chemotherapy was annihilating the cancer cells, it was also affecting my immune system as well. It was vital to keep my immune system as strong as possible to keep my body balanced.

I fed myself a healthy diet, free of sugar, organic vegetables and whatever I could eat to sustain myself in a wholesome manner. I took vitamins, supplements, and strange concoctions that I learned about from extensive research about what my body needed to thrive through the rigors of treatment. It was not uncommon for friends of mine to see me traveling around with two large bags of pills and formulas designed to keep my body well. Community support, asking for help, and self-love. One of the hardest and most important lessons of cancer has been to learn how to ask for help and to learn I am worthy of receiving. I am a natural caregiver. Being diagnosed with cancer was the first time in my life I actively learned to put myself first. I understood that I was worthy of deserving help, love, and self-care. When your life is on the line and your mortality is staring at you in the face, it is a huge wake up call for a deeper level of self-care. I saw how my life literally depended on me giving myself the gift of self-love.

I was wonderfully surprised to see that soon after the diagnosis, friends flooded me with all sorts of help, donated to my fundraiser, brought me food and showed up with a wonderful spirit of solidarity. The generous acts of kindness brought me to my knees and helped me see how much my community loved and valued me. When I broke my hip, had double hip surgery and was relegated to my bed for a long period of recovery, I was reliant on everyone for everything. It was humbling and awe inspiring to see how my friends stepped up to help me. The simple tasks of washing my dishes, giving me rides to PT, walking my dog and bringing me food reinforced the realization that I was worthy of receiving. This infusion of love from others helped me see how all the love that I had given over the years to tend to others was reflected back by these generous gestures. I am worthy of receiving. Parasympathetic nervous system — calming energy. When the body is in a parasympathetic state, the breath slows down enough to create relaxation within the body. This allows cellular repair to occur on a deep level, which, in turn, creates a perfect level of homeostasis. The body naturally brings itself back to equilibrium again and healing occurs. Then there’s the sympathetic nervous system which allowed the human species to survive. This fight or flight response helped our cave man predecessors quickly learn how to navigate danger! When a saber-toothed tiger was drooling outside the cave door and your Pleistocene relative learned how to avoid yet another casualty, you can thank the sympathetic nervous system for doing its job well! Unfortunately, the reality in our modern-day civilization is that our reptilian brain is hard wired to react in the same manner as when that saber-toothed tiger was looming at our cave man relative’s door. This same panic response is triggered when an incident of a smaller magnitude occurs. Events such as when a battery dies in the car, an argument happens with a friend, or anything that jolts the nervous system can easily trigger the basal ganglia (also referred to as the reptilian or primal part of the brain) into thinking your life is in danger. The solution is to find the calm within the center of the storm and realize that your life isn’t in danger just because there was a disagreement with a friend. This is why the parasympathetic nervous system is so necessary and important! Removing yourself from toxic relationships and situations are important for healing and will aid the parasympathetic state. I made some big changes in my life when I was diagnosed. I removed myself from relationships that were not conducive to my growth and situations that did not serve my recovery. It has been my goal throughout my journey with cancer to be as relaxed as possible. I can actively feel the healing happening in my body when my system slows down enough to do the repair needed to find homeostasis.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

Aloha Mā is a powerful term I learned from my beloved Hawaiian friend Ke’oni Hanalei, which means self-reflective love. This term took on a profound meaning for me in my health journey. It means tapping into a deep sense of self-love, which is the essence of true healing.

Aloha Mā must always coincide with the Primary Law of Life which is “First do no harm”. This term relates to the treatment of the self and then the treatment of others.

If every individual lived from this inner place of abundance, then the human race would ultimately all live a happier, balanced and healthier life. Healing occurs from a great place of self-love.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

If I could choose to spend time with anyone, it would be Kris Carr the creator of the documentary Crazy, Sexy, Cancer and multiple books. In the early days of my diagnosis I watched her movie, which helped me create a joyful attitude to living life with cancer. I realized that if she could beat the odds and learn to live in a harmonious manner with cancer then I could too. I am so grateful for her positive, buoyant spirit!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.instagram.com/taracoyote

https://www.instagram.com/windhorsesanctuary/

https://www.instagram.com/gracegritgratitudebook/

https://www.cancerwarrioress.com/

https://www.windhorsesanctuary.com/

https://youtube.com/c/TaraCoyote

https://www.facebook.com/cancerwarrioress

https://www.facebook.com/windhorsesanctuary1

