Tara Clark of @Modernmomprobs: “Find a mentor or at the very least, listen to talks on leadership”

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tara Clark, content creator behind the popular Instagram account @modernmomprobs, who shares hilariously relatable insights into modern-day motherhood, and all the craziness in between, in her debut book, Modern Mom Probs: A Survival Guide for 21st Century Mothers.

Established in 2017, Modern Mom Probs is a parenting humor and lifestyle Instagram account developed by Tara Clark. She presents realistic issues facing modern parents in a humorous, heart-warming light. Tara creates content for the parenting powerhouse website Scary Mommy and was featured in (201) Magazine as an Influencer to Watch. Tara is a frequent guest on podcasts discussing modern parenting. She is the author of the book Modern Mom Probs: A Survival Guide for 21st Century Mothers.

Tara got her start in social media while working at Nickelodeon, where she oversaw the social media accounts for Nick Jr. and [email protected] Via Modern Mom Probs, Tara’s work has been featured on Buzzfeed, Today, Parents.com, HuffPost and Romper. Tara holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Villanova University and an MBA from Metropolitan College of New York in Media Management. She currently lives in New Jersey with her husband and son.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My parents divorced when I was two, and I grew up with my hard-working mother who worked 100 hours a week every week for 20 years. I, more or less, raised myself and was free to make my own decisions. It’s made me a very independent person.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

As a suggestion of my mother, in high school, I read “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” It gave me a healthy dose of skepticism for “infallible” authority figures and large organizations. It reinforced my individuality and helped me think for myself.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I look back and think how much time I wasted on busywork, simple admin stuff to fill my time, easy low-hanging fruit stuff. I should have used that time to learn something new or hone my skills.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

My aim is to help women feel that they are not alone in their experiences. I want them to be validated in their experiences as modern mothers as well as to normalize the difficult conversations surrounding parenting.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

My personal story of pregnancy loss, then unexplained infertility and finally having my son. Due to its sensitive nature and the stigma surrounding it, it’s a story that took me years to be able to share.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, my Instagram account started out as a humor page. Once I realized that empowering, uplifting content started to resonate more with my audience, then I began to incorporate more of it. Also, I started real talk conversations about motherhood and based on their reception, I knew this was the direction of my account and my mission.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Mothers from all over the world reach out thanking me for writing relatable, truthful, authentic content that sum up their daily experiences. We truly are a community and we impact each other. I’m just the one with the password to the account!

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Easy one. 1.) Paid maternity leave. 2.) Universal childcare 3.) Equal Pay for Women

We need to stop lagging behind the rest of the developed world when it comes to supporting mothers (and parents, in general) when a new baby comes along, or childcare is needed, or when circumstances lead parents to have to choose between the safety and care of their children and paying the bills. We spend a lot of money on so many questionable things but supporting strong families and women in the workplace never seem to be on the list.

Another thing I am passionate about is maternal mental health. As the 2021 Spokesperson of The Blue Dot Project, I am a big advocate of maternal mental health support and ending the stigma surrounding mental health issues. Being a mother comes with a heavyweight for those already suffering with true mental health issues or in danger of suffering new ones. Communities with readily available mental health support programs are crucial for parents.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I think leadership is a collaborative process of taking your people somewhere that’s important, whether that’s your employees and co-workers, or your online community of subscribers. In my world, that means listening to my community, and seeking out those things that are important or solving a new problem (e.g., parenting during a global pandemic).

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1.) As a digital content creator, I say “never read the comments.” Trust me, it’s necessary in order to protect your own mental health. On Instagram, I receive thousands of comments. Most are positive, but some are downright rude. Needless to say, the negative ones stick in your head the longest.

2.) Learn how to delegate your work and use websites like Fiverr. My default mode is to take on too much and become overwhelmed. For a relatively low budget, you can hire talented professionals to do the things you don’t have time or can’t do effectively.

3.) Find a mentor or at the very least, listen to talks on leadership. While I was at MTV Networks, I managed a speaker series for early-career employees, where we had phenomenal leaders such as Philippe Dauman and Judy McGrath teach us about management.

4.) Community is key. I owe the success of my Instagram account to the incredible community of writers, humorists and bloggers. I’m a firmer believer in “the rising tide raises all boats”. We share each other’s work and support each other’s ideas.

5.) Don’t get addicted to good work. It’s important to enjoy what you do. It’s also great when things are going well in your career. But you have to get space from your work, so you don’t find yourself doing more of it on your downtime.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I am a big Golden Rule person. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. It never steers me wrong. Show respect for people at all levels, in business and in life. People come first and kindness counts.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Jessica Alba is an inspiration. She’s the master of the pivot. She transitioned from a career in acting to start the Honest Company, a green consumer product company. A brilliant businesswoman, Jessica is a champion of small businesses and really speaks to the hearts of mothers. Also, her diapers actually worked when my son was little, so my couches are forever grateful!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I invite you to find me on Instagram @modernmomprobs, on my website www.modernmomprobs.com, and in my book Modern Mom Probs: A Survival Guide for 21st Century Moms, which you can find on Amazon or wherever you like to buy books (in audiobook form too on Audible!).

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!