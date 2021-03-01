

Clinical studies have shown that this incredible method called EFT (Tapping) is helping people reduce stress, anxiety, fear, and more!



Tapping has also been proven to effectively resolve a range of issues, including phobias, emotional disorders, chronic pain, weight control, and limiting beliefs – just to name a few.



Best of all, anyone can learn and use EFT in a relatively short amount of time and achieve great results. And we did just that during my LIVE show!

Last week, on my Livestream Show Beauty, Love & Transformation, I had a special guest who took us through a simple process to help reduce stress and anxiety by 41% in just minutes! It’s true

You can experience EFT’s results for yourself as EFT Expert and YouTube Star, Brad Yates, guides you through the process.



Brad Yates is the co-author of the best-seller “Freedom at Your Fingertips,” a featured expert in the film “The Tapping Solution” (along with Jack Canfield, Bob Proctor, Dr. Norman Shealy and Dr. Bruce Lipton), and Brad is a caring professional with a sincere interest in seeing people produce extraordinary results.



Brad has worked with CEOs to professional and NCAA athletes, from chiropractors and psychiatrists to corporate and federal attorneys, from award-winning actors to residents at a program for homeless men and women.

You will see for yourself how mellow and calm I became after tapping along with Brad during the show. Once you experience tapping for yourself, I’d love to know how you felt afterwards!



Have a beautiful week….here’s to tapping our way toward more happiness, good health and abundance.