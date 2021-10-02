Tammy Molinelli: “We all need to know how to Love ourselves and why it matters”

We all need to know how to Love ourselves and why it matters: When you know who you are and focus on all that’s good about yourself from a place of love, happiness and joy will follow. It’s because what you think precedes actions and behavior. When you love yourself you attract love. When you set an intent to feel Joy and Happiness in your life you attract Joy and Happiness through your thoughts and consequential actions. When you can create joyful and happy states of mind and picture feeling that in the future you create that as your reality.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tammy Graves Molinelli.

Called an Authentic Visionary, Tammy has spent her career focused on and supporting people through Human Performance efforts in the Workplace, in Government, in Education, and in the Private Sector.

Tammy’s unique combination of education and experience with training in traditional business and leadership skill development, as an NLP (Neurolinguistic Programming) Practitioner, REIKI master, Government Agency leader, wife and mother of 2, give her a unique “toolkit” of resources and different life perspectives to share with others for insight and performance enhancement both personally and professionally.

Tammy’s undying optimistic outlook on life, passionate nature and belief that everyone can reach their true potential, make her uniquely qualitied to support and motivate others. Her skilled leadership in business, spiritual awakening — awareness, along with an understanding of “how people work” provides the knowledge and intuition to support others achieve great personal and professional transformation into wholeness and success.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a wonderfully typical, June Cleaver family, with a “stay at home” Mom and a Dad that left the house each day at exactly the same time, with his brief case in hand, to a 9–5 Job. My younger sister, brother and I lived in a nice community, with a nice home and had a nice life…it was good.

Both my parents started their family at young ages, and brought all of us up in exactly the same way that they were each raised. It was what they knew best-how they were raised, and their goal was to model our lives after theirs. It was good for them and, in their minds, it would be equally good for us. We were happy.

Growing up, I experienced the stereotypical lessons of “how life worked.” I neatly stored them away in my mind and never questioned them. I was certain of my defined roles in life. I was an over achiever. I joined all the clubs and worked hard to get good grades; I played sports; was in the band and chorus; rode my horse; participated in 4H and worked hard at being socially accepted. I achieved all of this while being quite awkward and with ADHD. I would not learn until much later in life of my ADHD. I achieved most of what I set out to do and was pretty good at it all. Well, maybe not the social part. I had a core group of friends and that was good, but felt the sting of being a fringe friend to others. You know who they are-friends to your face but the topic of behind my back conversations to others. I was thankful for my core group. I still talk with 3 of them on a zoom call every now and again. It is a wonderful thing.

I was the first person in my family to attend college and I did so with pride. To me, it represented what success and being a successful person “looked like” in my head. I learned many lessons both good and bad, was diagnosed with an eating disorder. This was my body and minds way of getting me to pay attention to deeper exploration of who I was … not just the identify I’d been given by others. This experience started my never-ending journey into self-discovery. Who am I? What do I want? How am I hardwired to achieve what I want? These questions drive me to always dig deeper, be curious and accept who I am even with all my messes I make as a human being. Upon graduating from Washington State University, with degrees in Fine Art and Fashion Merchandising, I moved to Southern California.

I look back on my childhood with many good memories and gratitude to my parents for doing their best as role models and as human beings. I know that much of my childhood led to my growth as an individual. What I learned applies to me today as a woman, wife, mother, boss and entrepreneur. As I have grown older, however, those beliefs often change. Today, I want to build my own playbook. A playbook that holds new and fresh beliefs and values and goals that help me evolve and be whole. I don’t want to just be good anymore, as my parents wanted. Today, I want to be whole.

I know one thing for sure. My childhood was a blessing and without the experiences and the people in my life, I wouldn’t be the seeker of self I am today.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Hmmmm, the word career feels to me as being a bit limiting. It is more of a label that defines the work I do. Sure, I work. I work very hard. But I see myself as a life entrepreneur showing up every day bringing my skills and abilities to the table and making sure to leave all the things I don’t do well to others who do.

Who inspired me? Emilie Wapnick coined the term “Multipotentalite” and I think that’s me. The framework of one thing and one career with just one interest is boring to me. I believe that my work life is a patchwork of interests in many areas and that’s why I love my work. It’s mine. It’s based on what interests me and I can do it with many different, fascinating and complex people.

I like to think that my inspirations came not from any person but rather by many things and experiences as a matter of habit. My mom used to say that, as a young child, I had 3 imaginary mice as a metaphor for my propensity to see many things that were not really there. I imagine that tells a lot about me. I have always been interested in observing others, to understand how they tick, and to perhaps see things in them that they, themselves, do not see. I look at human performance both inside and outside the workplace. I look to what others define as “the impossible”, and never limit myself to what is simply “possible”.

I am so inspired in what I see in other people. Just last week I spoke to a single mom on welfare faced with the daunting task of creating a path for her kids and herself to get out of poverty. She doesn’t hide from her dilemma. She confronts it. And my inspiration is not limited to humans! I’m inspired by the ladybug that miraculously lands on my computer, by Brene’ Brown and her thoughts on vulnerability. I’m inspired by staring out at the Ocean as a summer thunderstorm hits the water with an intense bolt of lightning. It’s impossible to pick one thing, person or experience that inspires me. When I notice life’s simple things, the visions that others might not see and special people, it confirms my inner presence and what I should be doing. I think this curiosity to people, experiences and things is also part of my happiness.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My husband John is my love, my teacher and my biggest form of support and encouragement. I’ve been brilliantly married for 31 years. Together for 35. On Labor Day, 1986, John jumped into my car at a stoplight on a Highway in Southern California, from the passenger seat of his friend’s car. It was love at first sight. The next morning, he flew back to NJ, where he lived and we began our love affair. I think fate can be serendipitous and that God has a sense of humor.

He makes me a better person. He desires to support my happiness and my joy.

His support, love, approval, patience, and guidance are the most important things that show me how to be better and how to want more for myself and our family. He reminds me to show up to support and love him as he is…all of who he is, not just the parts that are easy to love. He pushes all the right buttons for me to look at my own limitations. He provides a space for my independence, and a safe space to come home to. He is the father of my children, the person I tell my secrets to, the one that tests my patience and the one I go to first when something wonderful or tragic happens. He knows romance and intimacy can only exist when you have determination and commitment to work hard to grow the relationship every day. He helps me be a whole version of myself so I can find Joy and I can be happy.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

There are so many funny and interesting things it’s hard to pick just one. My assistant of 10 years has a laundry list of all my many mistakes and missteps. We laugh about them often. When I make mistakes, I usually make big ones. Big mistakes do lead to big understandings of how to do things better, be better, treat others better. Here’s the example that comes to mind.

In addition to Optimization Coaching, I work in a large, complicated Government agency. There are many I work with who have been doing the same job their entire career and have settled into the Institutionalized way of thinking and they just “go with the flow”, rubbing my innovative, lets do great things now, spirit the wrong way. I stick my foot in my mouth and express my “feelings” about the lack of engagement and innovation all the time, with gusto I might add. I suppose I should practice what I preach about changing thoughts to change your outlook and circumstance, but I am human and do slip into sarcastic thoughts and occasionally, bad behavior. These lapses once again show me what I need to see to grow and be who I want to be. I’m reminded that slipping into negative thought patterns can feel good, momentarily anyway. Feeling superior does feed the EGO, empower my limiting beliefs, giving me a charge, telling me how right I am. It’s short lived and I realize that judging others serves no good purpose. I sometimes picture the source of my distain or look at the person I’m not happy with holding up a mirror. As I look into the mirror I know that it’s not the situation or person that is upsetting me, it’s that what Im seeing is that part myself that’s the cause of my trigger. It’s that part of me that me that needs to be healed. It’s a good exercise for self-reflection. What I see in the mirror is always right.

As an embarrassing side note, I was on a Zoom call last week a didn’t realize that outside participants could jump on the call early. I was telling my Assistant that I thought Americans were really uptight and was wondering why more couples don’t talk about their sex lives at dinner parties. I then realized that it wasn’t just the two of us privy the conversation. Note to self. — make sure to use technology in ways that support professional conversations at work.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My most interesting and exciting projects are by far working with the motivated professionals I am Coaching. I don’t consider my time with clients a project. They are certainly not. Even the word “Coaching” seems harsh for the intimate work we do together, exploring the deepest places they go to kill off limiting beliefs, developing a different understanding of who they are, and what they want and how they get things done.

We journey together into the places that scare them. The places that are most curious to them and those that empower them. Most importantly, we go to places where they can create their wholeness. Our work together is not therapy- I’m far from qualified to do that. Our work is building clarity for their future state of mind and the life they want to build. I walk behind people on their paths, stand beside them for support, but they are ALWAYS the one that will lead their own journey. They know exactly what they need. They know exactly how they feel. They create their own constructs of what holds them back. My support is to hold space for them to see, hear, feel, and embrace the what comes up when they ask their inner being (or whatever they want to call their soul — source). I get them to question what’s holding them back from their future state of mind and let go of what no longer serves them now. I create a silent safe place where people can allow their mind to consciously notice what they think, with curiosity and non-judgement, provide gratitude for what ever they are thinking about and notice how that changes. Applying gratitude for any negative thought or emotions reduces the “charge”. Watching people make the shift from fear and sadness to something less is more rewarding than anything else I’ve ever done. It’s simple quantum physics. When you apply a higher vibrating emotion over a lower vibrating one, the lover vibration will shift up. The same applies to creating states of Joy and Happiness.

Everyone has known joy and everyone has known happiness at times in their life. Finding these states of mind requires one to shift what you think in these places. Yes, I know it’s not that simple…especially if you’ve developed a lifetime of stored subconscious memories as to why life sucks…but making the shift to thinking differently can bring any state of mind into being. Into Happiness and Joy.

This work is exciting to me and I love it. It goes back to a deep curiosity of how people tick. There’s nothing more powerful than watching people see what’s possible for themselves, to crawl out of a painful past and create meaningful road map to a self defined path for the future. Everyone can accept who they are in this moment as perfect.

No one is broken. It’s the labels and roles we hold in our minds that make us believe we are. I love this work because it heals me too.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Grit –I feel very connected to the idea of being Gritty and see Grit as one of my signature personality traits. I’ve been that person who moves forward when other people stop. I like raising my had and sharing both popular and unpopular views when I think they will add value to conversation. I’ve been called a disrupter which is a label I wear like a badge of honor, mainly because I feel good about standing up for what I believe in, what’s in the best interest of those I’m responsible for making decisions on behalf of and what I think is right. Public opinion or pressure, while difficult to take, doesn’t sway me from doing what needs to get done. I want to feel like I’m on the right side of history and that the decisions I make reflect that.

As a volunteer on a Regional School Board, I’ve been faced with many challenges that have been unpopular with groups of community members and individuals. Things like the development of a comprehensive Transgender Policy, Diversity and Equity initiatives and changing the “Cowboys and Indians” Mascot because they represent a protected class of persons or that they have a gender association. I advocate for what I believe is in the best interest of students, teachers and the community. I make decisions because I believe they are right, not because I believe they are popular. As the President of the Board consisting of 9 individuals elected from 4 towns, our most recent decision to require all persons in the school to wear masks has been unpopular with many in our community. I stood up for this initiative because I believe that it’s right and that I have an obligation to protect people. While I believe that community members have the right to share their opinions, I won’t’ be intimidated by their anger, or afraid to do what I believe is right. Over the years, many issues have carried retaliatory comments, personal attacks, and varying degrees of public opinion. Part of being a leader is understanding why people have different points of view, accepting they are entitled to provide their perspectives and that I am not obligated to accept their perspectives or anger. They get to choose what they think and I get to choose what I think. This gives me the freedom to move forward and make decisions that I believe in. It helps me move forward when others stop. It gives me confidence do what I need to do.

There is a quirky space/reality movie that came out years ago where the main protagonist exclaims, throughout the entire movie, “never give up, never surrender”. It is one of those movies that I will admit with some embarrassment to watching whenever it is on. While a comedy, I often relate to the direction to never give up on anything that authentically matters to me or something I believe needs my attention or action. I try not to speculate on what the future holds other than to focus on that state of being that I want to enjoy and live in the days, weeks and years to come. There will be obstacles along the way. I do not fear them and look upon them as mere annoyances along my journey. I know that it will take hard work to surpass them but I have no doubt of my commitment and will for the remainder of my life endeavor to let nothing stand in the way for happiness, pleasure and joy.

Convener — I learned early on that two heads are better than one. I embrace the fact that there are a lot of things I don’t do well and that even with hard work, I can’t get the outcomes I want. I learned this early in my career. Actually, I learned it early in life. Selling Girl Scout cookies was easier with the help of family and friends. Asking for help from those who do things better than me gets better outcomes. Working on projects with people who hold different perspectives and experiences on how to solve problems get better project outcomes. I do know the power of bringing together the right people, at the right time for the right reasons, properly motivated around a shared cause can create remarkable outcomes.

Recently, I was asked to speak at a National Conference of Workforce Professionals in Washington DC. I was asked to speak on how, as President of a Regional Workforce Collaborative, in the middle of a pandemic, we developed successful training programs that provided unemployed job seekers with a Nationally recognized credential in Sales Force Administration and Supply Chain Management. There was no secret to this initiative. All it took was bringing the right group of stakeholders together to bring the right group of businesses leaders together to define the need. We then found the right educators who had the right training on high demand job skills. We then found the right people who were qualified and motivated to work and put them in the training with great success getting the desired employment outcomes. We build a supply chain from the demand side to the supply side with a collaborative group of individuals who were able to get the job done.

Curious — I’ve always wanted to know everything about everything. How stuff works, why it works, who it works for. How I work, why I work and who I’m here to serve. I’m a seeker. I’m a seeker of truth, information and also a seeker of irrelevant stuff that only interests me. I’m just interested. The good news is I’m always seeking information and answers…the bad news is, I get frustrated or bored easily when I don’t get it or I don’t get it quick enough…it’s a character flaw and a super power.

After a coaching session last week, the feedback from my client was that he had come up with strategic ideas on how to increase personal sales at work. They were able to identify limiting beliefs that had held them back for years and felt calmer and more grounded than ever before. Because I’m ‘curious about how to sell and build a business, how people work and how the Universe works, and I’ve spent my time learning in those places, I was able to help someone else find the same resources and skills within themselves. Many coaches have a specialty area. My background is diverse and my education and experience are, well, eclectic. This allow me the ability to show up for people and guide them to different places mind, body and soul.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

My claim to being an expert on Joy is that I know where to find it. Joys created in the mind, birthed from a belief system that supports being worth of Joy and supported by joyful people, practices and activities. We can have these feelings even when things around us aren’t going well. I’ve taught it to others, and I’ve “practiced” finding it for almost 40 years. I feel like I have found Joy in all the right, and wrong places. In good times and in bad, in chaos and in worldwide pandemics. In teaching other people how to practice the skill of presence, how to win friends and influence people along with setting intentions for an amazing life, I’ve created the same for myself. I’ve learned that intention and practice can create anything.

I don’t remember the exact day I picked up Wayne Dyers book, Your Erroneous Zone, but I know that it was that book that changed my life. After spending most of my Sophomore year in college, feeling defeated, frustrated, out of control and unsuccessful, I picked up Wayne’s book and read it cover to cover in one sitting. The main premise of the book allows the reader the opportunity to identify negative thoughts and behaviors in order to transform them into something better. It gave me a toolkit of skills to regain control over your life. I started using the technics to change my thoughts and my life began getting better and I was “feeling” better. Taking for granted that I was mysteriously changed after reading the book and doing what the book suggested for several months, I thought I was fixed. Shortly after getting lazy about focusing on my thoughts and practicing how to think, I began to feel stuck, frustrated, and trapped. Then it hit me…this work takes practice, constant practice until it becomes a habit. Even then, paying attention to one’s thoughts is a never-ending practice. I equate it to a yoga practice. You can never be perfect. I needed to commit to the habit of being present, noticing my thoughts and practicing the dismantling of all the thoughts that no longer serve me. I need to do it all day, every day. I was in charge of how I look at all things. My favorite quote of his is, “when you change the way you look at things, the things you look at will change”. I can find no better place for that prophesy to exist than in achieving joy.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

American culture celebrates individual achievement. We know we have “made it” as an individual in America when we have the right stuff, the right partners and friends and a successful career. We believe culturally, that when we have achieved status over others we should be happy. We can be happy when we believe we are free and have made the right choices in life to achieve what were told will make us happy. Sadly, most Americans don’t experience happiness on a regular basis. I would offer that external things don’t create happiness. Other people don’t create happiness. Being fully individual with a sense of separateness’ doesn’t create happiness. Our culture celebrates the individual not the tribe.

The media also plays a key role in supporting the formula to achieve the trappings of the American Dream. We learn from and are heavily influenced by the media that clearly outlines what it is that is supposed to make us happy. The media tells us what we should look like, how we should feel and what a meaningful life is. The media tells us drugs we should take to remove discomfort, what political and spiritual beliefs are most important to embrace. What we should buy and who we should love. All this messaging falls under the auspice of the American Dream. So why doesn’t it make us happy? The American media is fueled and supported by advertisers and special interest groups that are marketing a way of thinking as being right for profit. It’s that simple. We can’t expect an unbiased factual information. When special interest groups or money is used to influence consumers, we must take a buyer beware stance and use our conscious minds to choose what in our best interest.

Influencers, and scientists, know that people live in and make decisions from the subconscious mind 80–90% of the time. The subconscious mind is a database of information that gives us a point of reference on what to do, how to do it and who we are in the world. It holds all the information from every life experience via the 5 senses. It pulls information for us to use, prioritizing the information that is repeated the most because, the brain wants the best chance at using data that is correct. It doesn’t take into account that the repeated information may not be in our best interest. This is why advertising works, and why people do things that’s not necessarily in their best interest. We need to be conscious consumers.

Regarding privilege and opportunity, I see them as being relative only to a person’s ability to feel good about both. Having opportunity means that there are more possibilities available to us in America and privilege means that there are more advantages to us to achieve things … these only create happiness and joy if the experience has meaning, benefit and is experienced as positive. Having opportunities doesn’t create joy and happiness necessarily. Having those available and pursuing a life designed by what we want creates Joy. In other words, it’s the state of mind we choose to have, not the opportunities to experience many options that creates Joy.

The truth is Joy and Happiness aren’t sustainable with anything external. Joy and Happiness come from a state of mind created by knowledgeable thinking and behaving.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Myth #1 — Joy — Happiness can automatically be found when you get something, or get somewhere, or get someone. It’s easy to see how people in our culture look to external things to be happy. We are bombarded with the messages from the media that stuff matters, discomfort is a bad thing and the getting something immediately is better than waiting for it. The American Dream means getting a good education, then getting a good job, then a spouse, have a couple of kids, obtain a mortgage to buy a house with a white picket fence and then finally get a gold watch at the end of your 40 year career with the same company. It no wonder people are unhappy and that joy seems to be a fleeting thing. Add a worldwide pandemic, economic chaos, and global warming to the formula, no one could maintain joy and happiness with that combination of events. None of these things are sustainable, predictable, controllable or guaranteed.

Sure, the instant hit of dopamine is great when you hit your sales goals at work, when you fall in love or when the new credit card arrives in the mail. The problem is that instant gratification isn’t sustainable. When the shiny new car fades along with the new car smell, when the credit card bills come in after a big purchase of something you couldn’t afford or the perfect partner you thought would solve all your problems fades, finds someone else we’re reminded that while we were temporarily happy, that happiness dissapears. This is life. It’s not supposed to be easy. When we realize that being happy from stuff is a temporary fix, we can enjoy things, people, and experiences more freely. When we know that Joy and Happiness can regularly be found though mindfulness and actions towards things that are in your true best interest, we can find more Joy and more happiness because we create it, we control it.

Myth #2 — My spouse, partner, girlfriend, boyfriend, you can fill in the blank, is responsible for always making me happy.

The fact is no one can make you happy or joyful long term. You have to create this state of mind for yourself. Yes, it’s easy to be happy when you fall in love, or go out on an exciting first date, or get an email from an old flame. But again, it’s a temporary form of happiness that gives you a physical charge. I’d like to share my story and then wrap it up with the point I’d like to make regarding this myth. Relationships are meant to create life experiences not a guaranteed life time full of constant happiness and joy. The Joy and happiness is found in the beautiful and meaningful moments as well as the times when you learn things about each other after a fight, or mistake or misstep. Long term relationships with other people will get messy. It’s up to us to create the beauty, joy and happiness in the messes as well as the great times. Approaching problems with curiosity and no judgement at least gives one the change to see the value of the experience.

My love story: 35 years ago on, Sept. 8th 1986, my husband John, jumped into my car, at a stop light in Southern California, 3,000 miles away from home because as he puts it … “I liked what I saw in the convertible car next to me”. He was filled with Joy… love at first sight. It was serendipity or fate or dumb luck that made him jump into my car. History was made. A year later I moved to NJ. A year after that we got engaged. And then we got married. We bought a house, entered into our chosen careers, established a wonderful circle of friends, had two great kids and so the love story goes.

The years after that were filled with the best and worst of human experiences — There was a lot of Joy and a lot of Happiness but our life was filled with better and worse, richer and poorer, sickness and health; and we continued forward, holding hands, laughing, fighting, but most of all Loving. I can’t really explain it. I just FEEL the certainty of it. I trust in that.

The chances of us making it as a couple had to have been a billion or more to one. We are different people … we think differently, we communicate differently, we do things differently, we need different things … but this powerful force called LOVE is the glue that keeps us wanting to wake up together every day.

I ponder the nature of love and how two people from different places could find each other in such a random way…and stay together for so many years.

I do know that because we are together I’m a better person…he challenges me, he gives me the freedom to be who I want to be, he celebrates my wins and is my shoulder to cry on when I loose … I believe I am the same for him.

I love him more each day not just because he’s my remarkable person but because of who he is as a reflection of who I am … together we are better people. He makes me a happier person because he challenges me to be a better person…to look inward and not outward. Together we are a complimentary team sharing all the experiences that being human can offer. We walk through our lives together, through all the messes we make and clean up, through all the stories we continue to create… still in love. Here’s the moral to the story. He brings me Joy and Happiness not because he constantly does things for me or gives things to me, but because he reminds me how to find Joy and Happiness in all life’s imperfect moments, all the challenges and problems. I don’t need a perfect relationship to be happy. I just need to know that happiness comes from an imperfect human loving another imperfect human.

Myth #3 — There aren’t many things to be happy or joyful about these days.

I offer a response to a friend to explain my viewpoint…

A letter to my friend who thinks Joy can’t be found in the world today with all that’s going on … Lets take a look at where you’ve found joy. Pure, unadulterated Joy! The kind you had as a kid. When you had your hand in finger paints, watched bubbles float up into the clouds or the glee you felt at your 4th Birthday party. The kind of joy that sent shivers all over your body. Can you remember this kind of joy? The kind you felt before you grew up. Before there were bills to pay, kids to get off to school and dishwashers to unload. Before you had to make sure that work got done, and all adult responsibilities had been meet?

What would it mean to you to get that JOY back in your life?

Without Joy, our lives have no way to balance out all of those things that we “must do”… the everyday adult responsibilities with the things we love to do. We have no way to balance out the pressure of it all.

Perhaps you don’t believe that you now deserve Joy as you shared with me in an earlier conversation. The world seems hopeless and full of despair. You lost your job and the kids are climbing the walls with boredom. Let’s take a new look and possibly look at finding Joy from a new perspective.

If we can assume our limiting beliefs literally keep us from deserving joy or moving forward to create time for painting, exploring, embracing the things we love doing. If we don’t prioritize becoming aware of our negative thoughts to change them, everything will stay the same. Right?

To create joy we need action and intention. We must commit to finding ways to bring joy into our lives, to surround ourselves with people and places that bring us joy, replace negativity with thoughts that are positive. We need to make creating joy a priority mentally, emotionally and in our physical world.

Here’s a quick way to jumpstart Joyful thinking and doing. Create and focus on these “to do” items every day!

Create an alarm on your phone that rings every hour during the day to check in with what your thinking, what you’re feeling. Write this down to track.

Mindfully address any negative thoughts with — curiosity in a non-judgmental way. Either replace the negative thought with a positive one or thank the negative thought for showing up to simply be recognized as not serving you anymore. Write this down.

Journal every day, 5 things that bring you Joy…I mean real Joy.

Journal everything you loved doing in the past, that you’ve stopped doing?

What have you dreamed of doing that you never did…YET? Write it down!

Today, consciously and purposefully think about where you can find JOY.

Write down in your journal these words “ I am complete and deserve to experience joy”

Look for small ways to bring pleasure and joy in your life. Get a diffuser and add essential oils at work, create your top 20 favorite music play list, pull out your favorite movie, call old friends, find all the pictures that bring you joy…

Be conscious about finding JOY in your mind and surrounding yourself with the things that make you feel happy. Create ways to think differently by putting yourself in places that create joyful experiences, even though temporary, you’re building the habit of creating joy.

Create joyful thoughts and do joyful things…you are very worthy and deserve to be happy!

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The biggest mistake people make on their quest find happiness is that they don’t know that they already have it available now. They already have it inside them. It not in the seeking, it’s in the awareness and recognition that we know it and experience it. One of the best ways to experience Joy and Happiness is to know exactly what it sounds like, smells like, tastes like, looks like, feels like inside themselves. It’s about knowing these so you can recognize them more often in daily living. Look through pictures and old home movies. Find those point of reference moments where you can feel now the joy you felt then.

Journal what Joy and Happiness mean to you and what it feels like to be joyful and happy. Journal your values and beliefs about Joy and Happiness? Do you believe you deserve to experience these emotions: why or why not? You need to know that they are a part of you waiting to be recognized and celebrated. They can be found in the smile on a child’s face, the feel of the breeze on your skin, the color of your favorite dress. They come when you notice and pay attention!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Much of what I would share here has been previously explained in the interview questions and in the prior stories.

#1 –We all need to know how to Love ourselves and why it matters.

When you know who you are and focus on all that’s good about yourself from a place of love, happiness and joy will follow. It’s because what you think precedes actions and behavior. When you love yourself you attract love. When you set an intent to feel Joy and Happiness in your life you attract Joy and Happiness through your thoughts and consequential actions. When you can create joyful and happy states of mind and picture feeling that in the future you create that as your reality.

Have you ever seen a small child that didn’t love themselves? They love who they are, they know feel everything and they find happiness in almost everything. They do this because they are engaged in mental wonder and curiosity. The don’t judge how they look or if they failed because they don’t know how to do that. It’s only when they learn to judge themselves that they start questioning the validity of who they are as being lovable or perfect.

# 2– We all need to be aware of how our brains and minds work to live our best lives.

When you can become consciously aware of what you’re thinking about with curiosity and without judgment, you can positively influence your present moment experiences by shaping thoughts and emotions that serve you best and highest good. To create the best version of ourselves we must know what we think and how it impacts our daily living. 80% of people live their lives from the subconscious mind. They rely on the past to create their present moments. To make changes in our lives we must make changes in our thinking. Will power alone doesn’t work. Becoming aware of your thoughts and how you feel regularly allows you choose your thoughts and feelings, not allowing them to be automatically programed into the present moment from your subconscious.

Taking care of your physical brain is important too. Getting enough sleep, eating well, drinking less alcohol and overall habits support your physical brain.

Learn how to meditate and capture the benefit it brings!

Significant scientific research on meditation and the brain is being done all over the world. This research measures the effects of how the brain and the mind benefit with meditation. A study done by the University of California San Diego measured a host of biological markers to determine the affects of meditation on the body and the mind.

https://drjoedispenza.com/blogs/research/ucsd-molecular-biochemical-research-study-update

#3 — Learn how to Communicate with intention, purpose, and a desire to understand.

I believe that most conflict in the world today is because of mis communication. We all are hard wired to want to be heard and seen and recognized as important. We all want our needs to be me. Many problems occur when our need to be right and seen and heard is more important than our ability to see that others want the same thing. Many problems can occur because we assume we know what the other persons thinking and assumptions are at best, a good guess. This often creates misunderstanding that can create conflict. Conflict that goes unchecked can escalate into more conflict…and on it goes. Effective communication means I hear you and understand your intent and visa versa. It’s the exchange of information in it’s most authentic form is exchanged by the giver and the receiver. We think better, make better decisions, build better relationships and feel better when we communicate better.

Years ago, when I taught the Dale Carnegie Sales Course, communicating effectively was one of the most important skills set taught to win friends and influence people. This is still the case today. Listening, was a priority skill taught because authentically and completely understanding another person creates opportunities to deepen relationships, understand intention and information being shared. Good communication creates an opportunity to resolve problems, create new things and to come to a compromise if needed. But, listening is hard. We may feel more compelled to share our story, our needs and desires than to truly hear these same things from others.

I struggle with being an effective listener almost every day. I have a busy life, with much to do. People to meet, places to go, new adventures to tackle. There is a price I pay when I don’t slow down and communicate well. I feel it most with those I love. The other night at the dinner table I asked my daughter to proof read this document. I wanted so much to get this right, have it grammatically accurate. I wanted my true thoughts and feelings to come out on these pages. I wanted you, the reader, to be engaged and interested in my perspectives, thoughts, my life’s work. My need to have her do what I wanted her to do created an inability for me to hear, see and feel that she really wanted to help but couldn’t do it in the format that was easiest for me. Because of my impatience, I’m embarrassed to admit that did not listen to her desire to help in the only way she knew how to and I wasn’t listening for a place where we could compromise. She felt my tone of voice, saw my body language and the words I used as not supportive. Neither of us was listening with the intent to understand. I apologized shortly after that and thanked her just for being her. She read over this provided great insights and grammatical assistance. I again was reminded of the price I pay for not intentionally communicating well. Communicating well brings more joy and happiness because effective communication allows for both people to be heard and seen and offers a greater chance for both peoples needs to be met.

#4 –Volunteer and give back when ever, wherever, and however you can.

Volunteering, donating, sponsoring not only matters to others, but we benefit too. A NCBI study linked volunteering with a 8.54 increase in mental health, 9.08 increase in physical health and 7.35% increase in life satisfaction. One of the greatest ways to create joy for ourselves is creating joy for others. Giving back connects us to our community, challenges us and gives us an opportunity to share ourselves with the world.

My family and I foster shelter animals. All kinds of animals. Dogs, cats, birds, lizards, rats. Our recent two kittens were so much fun. Talk about examples of what Joy looks like. They run and jump and sleep and eat and poop all in a state of joy because they are being who they are meant to be. Kittens. Yesterday on Facebook, Milo, one of our foster kittens who was adopted by a friend had his pictures posted. The joy he was bringing to his new family made my heart melt. They dressed him up and took pictures of him all over the house and consider him their Joy magnet. He was truly loved by us and he is truly loved by them. He brought us and he brought them great joy.

#5 — Be happy on purpose

I’ve spent much of this interview talking about how we can create more Joy and Purpose in our lives. That Joy and Happiness comes from the things we think and feel and the notion we can control our conscious awareness. I say this knowing that today, the world is a difficult place for many people to navigate. Covid is killing many people. The financial fall out for many businesses is devastating. The fear of vaccines, the inconvenience of mask wearing, and the global unrest can seem overwhelming.

I want people to know that even when these terrible things happen in life they will be ok. They can do things that help redirect the thoughts and feelings they feel. They can do things that change their states of mind from fear to joy. The key is to feel the emotions fully whatever they are and process through the stages of all of them. Greif, pain, suffering, fear are all real emotions and offer us a chance to see where we are protecting ourselves. Don’t deny any feeling. Just understand what it represents and what you can do to address it. And we can use what we know about the brain to think differently, and surround ourselves with things that bring us joy. We can ask for help and find resources to support our healing. We are human beings living a human experience. We have human bodies and live in a world where bad things happen. But focusing on things, people, places and past experiences that bring us joy and happiness can shift our focus to what feels good. Changing our states of mind to where we want them to be and attaching those states of mind to the future gives us a chance to do someone about our current circumstances, to make them better.

My greatest hope is that someone somewhere, after reading this, is inspired. That they may know that feeling pain can be lessened when they find places of joy, that suffering can be lessened when thinking of happy memories, and they begin to see what’s possible for them. No one is broken. We all deserve to be whole and to be happy and to have joy in our lives.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care who is feeling down or depressed?

Ask good open-ended questions and be an effective listener. Listen with the intent of understanding and not responding.

Know where to find qualified Therapeutic support services (therapists, Mentors ,Coaches) and ask if they would like support from these resources.

Let them know you are available if they need to talk, or go bowling or just listen.

Here are some simple suggestions to recommend and or do with the person you’re supporting — Encourage gratitude journaling, meditation, breathing, schedule a massage, develop a top 20 favorite songs of all time play list, take action on something important, smile, pull 20 of your all time favorite photographs and keep them handy to view, spend time doing something for others,

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would teach people how to be aware of how their mind works, teach people how to choose their thoughts and live in the present moment. I would teach people how to set their intentions and states of mind for the future life they want to lead so they can find Joy and Happiness, even in turbulent times.

Simply teach people how to: know who they are, what they want and how they can get things done in a conscious way.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

As mentioned earlier my curiosity makes it impossible to pick one person…I’d rather have a brunch with the following people on the guest list:

Esther Perel to talk about Relationships

Joe Dispenza to talk about Manifesting

Brene’ Brown to talk about Vulnerability

Mathew McConaughey to talk about American Politics

Snoop Dog to talk about the history of Rap

I picked them because they are interesting people who offer a unique perspective of the world…of Joy and of Happiness. I of course would facilitate the conversation with the singular question to each…how do you find Joy and Happiness?

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I have a group on Facebook called BEINGhuman. I can be reached on [email protected]. Shortly I will have additional resources that will be made available from that group.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!