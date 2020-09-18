My Thrive ZP journey began back in 2018. I was extremely overweight and wanted to have a baby, but was having a really hard time getting pregnant. I tried fertility medication, but didn’t have any luck. My doctor suggested I lose some weight. I had seen the Thrive ZP book in the breakroom and decided to pick it up and give it a try. I focused on meal prepping because I’m all about convenience. I used to eat out six times a week. Now, I meal-plan for the week ahead. I prewash and precut fruits and veggies and keep them in the fridge. That way, I can simply grab them when I want a snack. I also stay on top of my sugar cravings by making chocolate-covered strawberries and bananas with sugar-free chocolate. Before COVID, I was going to the gym every week. I would pack my bag before I went to work so I was ready to go. I also took a boot camp class that helped me incorporate more strength training into my routine. With all of my hard work, I was able to run a 5K! I lost 50 pounds before I had weight loss surgery, and since then I’ve lost even more.

Since starting my Thrive ZP Challenge, I’ve lost a total of 160 pounds.

I’m drinking at least 96 ounces of water every single day.

Before COVID, I was hitting the gym four times a week. Now, I’m building a gym at home.

My “eureka moment” was when I got a positive pregnancy test. I had a healthy pregnancy without any complications, and it was all because of the Better Choices I made to become healthier beforehand. Now, I am using maternity leave to the fullest and spending time with my husband and son, Liam. Eating healthy and working out when I can is helping me manage my postpartum anxiety. My husband and I are aiming to buy a house, so we are making small Better Choices to boost our credit score. We’ve paid off two personal loans and contribute to our savings account whenever we can, even if it’s just $5. It’s all about taking things one step at a time.

—Tammy Coday, Walmart Supercenter #0177; Paris, TN; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner

