Tameka Kee of The Power of Girls: “Treat your nonprofit as if it is a business, because it is”

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tameka Kee, founder of The Power of Girls.

Tameka Kee is the Founder & CEO, leading the strategic vision and direction of The Power of Girls. She has also held community relations positions with the Atlanta Falcons (NFL) and Atlanta Dream (WNBA) where she developed programming focused on health and wellness, youth mentoring and women’s initiatives. Tameka’s girl power is leadership and resilience.

Thank you so much for doing this with us. Before we begin our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

I was born and raised in Queens, New York before I moved to Northern Virginia to finish high school. I have always had a passion for two things, empowering girls, and travel. I had the opportunity to travel when I was in middle school, and I traveled to Greece & Italy. My world opened the day we left JFK and landed in Athens, Greece. I didn’t realize how bad the bug of travel would hit me, but I am glad it did as it’s shaped my life over the years. I’ve always wanted a platform to empower girls. I knew there were girls that needed an intimate environment where they could do self-discovery, learn about leadership and hone in on their soft skills to be successful. The Power of Girls was formed from two passions, and I am glad I can serve my community in this way.

Can you tell us the story behind why you decided to start your non nonprofit?

The Power of Girls started as a work assignment, but years after that assignment was over, God kept tapping at my heart. Working in the world of professional sports, the organization I worked for wanted to create a program that could solely focus on girl empowerment. After I left, I began working for marketing agencies but always felt that I didn’t feel this was my calling. In a conversation with my husband, he asked me when the last happy time I was happy and I said, “It was working with the girls”. But even though I worked for nonprofits, in community relations, and established other foundations, I didn’t fully believe I could lead out on my own nonprofit. That’s when God stepped in and kept saying, “No, it’s needed.” With the support of my husband and other colleagues and friends, I didn’t let the little things stand in my way and I moved forward with The Power of Girls.

Can you describe how you or your organization aims to make a significant social impact?

There is a couple of issues with girls, therefore, our organization addresses the trauma that girls experience due to the very fact that they are girls. The Power of Girls address some of those issues girls face such as: confidence issues or the lack of opportunities to lead — so we come in and tell them that they indeed can lead or do what they want. We encourage our girls to not compare themselves to others but rather be the best version of themselves.

Without saying any names, can you share a story about an individual who was helped by your idea so far?

I remember the time I was in Publix and a parent called me and said “Tameka, your organization saved my daughter’s life.” At that moment, I knew and felt that if we only were successful in this, our job was done. I was so overwhelmed with emotion. It’s a moment I won’t ever forget, and I am glad that even when the days are hard, we helped someone — that is when you know your mission is important.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Yes, definitely! I think there should be more programming, resources, and organizations to support girls. These types of resources will be able to combat an issue that should not exist, such as not enough women in STEM or leadership positions. If we have politicians, that can stand behind organizations like ours — we can eradicate these kinds of issues. Young girls should have access to the same type of opportunities as young boys. Young girls can make the same impact as everyone else.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is the process for which you use to motivate people to reach a similar goal. Although, all people can be leaders, but the process of leadership is not based on a leader title but rather how you carry yourself. “Most girls like to be in charge, but self-doubt can impact their pursuit of leadership opportunities.” One of the goals we have at The Power of Girls is to teach our girls on the power of leadership. To come up with the curriculum, it takes several people to bring this all together; as the leader of The Power of Girls, it’s my job to inspire those in our organization to feel the same way. It’s our job to make sure these girls leave better than they came. A great leader is someone who knows when to be a self-leader, a leader with others, or a community leader who knows the importance of social responsibility and their impact on the community.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 things a person should know before they decide to start a nonprofit”. Please share a story or example for each.

What is your mission? This is so important when starting out. It’s your “bible verse,” your north star. This is your WHY! Your mission should simply state your who, what, where and why. The Power of Girls is a nonprofit organization based in Atlanta. Our mission is to serve, inspire and empower young girls to develop into confident, well-rounded global leaders through mentorship, team building and cultural experiences.

Do your research. You would not want to come into a market that is either overly saturated or a market that cannot embrace the mission of the organization. Knowing your environment is important. I am not sure if I could have been successful outside of a metropolitan area as I know my mission is needed here more than anywhere.

Get board members that are strategic and have a passion for fundraising. When you start a nonprofit your first instinct may be to ask friends to support you, but your board is going to lead on the success of the organization.

Treat your nonprofit as if it is a business, because it is. You will want to mimic a successful business. Don’t short cut yourself. you will need an EIN Number, business account, business plan, marketing plan, etc. You are in the business of the community, and you should present your nonprofit as such.

Determine if you are organization will be a nonprofit or a not for profit. A nonprofit includes foundations, hospital systems, etc. and most are 501c3. A traditional nonprofit provides public good. A NFPO usually focus solely on benefiting members, example, alumni organizations, dinner/hobby clubs. The Power of Girls is a 501c3 nonprofit.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world who you would like to talk to, to share the idea behind your nonprofit? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes! There is a few. I would be honored to talk to Steve and Lorie Harvey along with Monique Idlett.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson” Quote? How is that relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is to be grateful. This is relevant to me in life because it’s how I set up my day. I always say to myself, “I am smart, and I am grateful that God made me a humble, creative and strategic.” If I am not grateful, then I will always just be chasing the next thing or moment. I like to sit in the now and it feels so good to be here.

How can our readers follow you online?

We have a diverse group of followers as we gained a lot of followers who support our outdoor activities, and we have followers from our international girl power summit with the Jr. NBA. The readers can find us on Instagram and Facebook — @ThePowerOfGirls and our website: https://www.thepowerofgirls.org/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your mission.