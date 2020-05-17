Tame Your Chaos and Anxiety in 60 Seconds

You know those days when your kids are fighting (or you are trying to homeschool them during the coronavirus closures), an unexpected project lands in your lap for work, and your to-do list just seems to keep growing? What about those times you watch the nightly news or get bombarded with negativity on social media, and the anxiety or overwhelm starts to creep in? Well, there is a quick and easy way to turn down the dial on chaos and overwhelm quickly, and I call it my 60-second retreat.

Did you know the latest neuroscience research shows you can get the same brain-changing and rewiring benefits from shorter bursts of meditation and mindfulness as you can from the longer 20- to 40-minute sessions most people talk about?

In their bestselling book, “How God Changes Your Brain: Breakthrough Findings from a Leading Neuroscientist,” Andrew Newberg M.D. and Mark Robert Waldman share how several brain-scan studies show as little as one to three minutes of meditation alters neurological functioning, and there have also been studies showing as little as 10 minutes of meditation or mindfulness exercises can produce benefits as well.

What I recommend is taking 60-seconds retreat breaks throughout the day. These short bursts can calm you down, soothe your nerves, bring you back to the present moment, and change your brain so you are less reactive to the world around you.

The Practice

This 60-second retreat exercise is like pouring a bucket of cold water on fire, which is what it can feel like when overwhelm and anxiety start to build. It can be done any time you are feeling stressed or anxious, and I also recommend setting an alarm on your cell phone to go off a few times each day as a reminder to take your 60-second retreat breaks. Here is how it works:

Step 1: Stop what you are doing (and thinking) and close your eyes.

Step 2: Take a deep breath in and out.

Step 3: Breathing at a normal pace, repeat a mantra or word that is meaningful to you for 60 seconds. For example, you could use my go-to mantra, “All is well. I am safe” or you can repeat one word, such as “Release” and feel the stress releasing from your mind and body.

Step 4: After 60-seconds, or more if you would like, open your eyes and go back to your day.

If you have struggled with meditation, complained you don’t have time for it, or feel overwhelmed just thinking about it, this is your answer. Everybody (including you) can find a quick 60 seconds here and there throughout their day to retreat and reset. And you will feel the difference after just one session. It’s time to tackle your chaos, overwhelm and stress – 60-seconds at a time!

Tammy Mastroberte is the author of “The Universe is Talking to You: Tap Into Signs and Synchronicity to Reveal Magical Moments Every Day,” and the founder of the award-winning Elevated Existence Magazine. She regularly hosts online workshops, releases weekly YouTube videos on a range of mind body spirit topics, including taming the chaos and opening up to signs and synchronicity from the Universe, angels, guides and loved ones who have passed on. She was a featured expert in the films “Dream Big” and “The Truth About Prosperity,” and has been a guest on several radio shows and podcasts. For more information visit, www.tammymastroberte.com.