Tamara Zaikina of Tamare Collection: “Patience”

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tamara Zaikina.

Tamare Collection’s creator and founder, Tamara Zaikina, uses luxurious fabrications in lush, natural tones to craft designs that are easy to style and invite the wearer to enjoy the act of dressing and feel the freedom to go with the flow. The result is a collection of looks that are casually sophisticated for women who enjoy a relaxed yet refined lifestyle.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always been told I have great style and being fashionable is like breathing for me — it’s a necessity. One day someone told me how I get noticed and commented on everything and everywhere I go and why not start my own clothing line and show people how if you do what you love and have passion the sky is the limit.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me was when I was modeling one of the samples and a well-known model came up to me and was in awe of what I was wearing and asked how I got access to the summer line before she did — I commented because I designed and manufactured this myself.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was flying back from NYC from one of the many and arduous trips to the factory I didn’t realize I was flying out of a different airport that I flew in from, I arrived at JFK but my flight was out of Newark. The moral of the story is to pay attention to details and take nothing for granted…make no assumptions!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I source the best fabrics from all over the world. I never compromise quality over price. I want my customers to feel comfortable and free yet sophisticated and free while wearing my looks. A lot of development went into perfecting the looks and fabrications of each piece we create which is why my company will always stand out!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

There’s so much pressure to always be working but also find balance and enjoy life. Instead of putting that pressure on myself to find work-life balance, I aim for work-life harmony. Working in fashion, there’s no other choice but to burn the candle at both ends sometimes. When I’m able to, I try and schedule free time to make sure that I’m recharged and inspired for the 15-hour days I have waiting for me! It is true though — if you love what you do you never work a day in your life. Finding passion is the key to success for me.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Tamare Collection is designed for people who want well-designed, quality pieces that make them look and feel great as they’re living their lives. When I’m designing Tamare Collection’s pieces, I’m mindful of what I can do to make the women who wear my pieces feel confident in their own skin. The multifunctional design aims to allow a woman to feel free to go from the yacht to a business meeting to dinner without feel the pressure of having a change to fit a specific look. Instead of fitting within the box my collection breaks down the walls and the world becomes our canvas.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Say yes, and you’ll figure it out later” by Tina Fey

Tamare is a brand for women, by women so I love a good girl boss quote!

Instead of doubting whether we deserve a seat at the table, it’s time we start remembering how hard we’ve worked and taking the opportunities we’ve earned. This quote is my reminder to keep pushing myself further! I’m worthy when great opportunities arise!

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

It used to be that to be seen as a major or successful fashion brand, you had to be based in a major fashion city: New York, Milan, Paris. But we’ve become such a global community that it’s possible to live outside of the fashion capitals and still be actively involved in the industry. Tamare is based in Miami, gets inspiration from Islamorada, but already has loyal customers located all over!

The opportunities for independent brands are continuing to grow, which makes it such an exciting time for indie fashion brands around the world who can use social media and the internet to grow a global fanbase and reach potential customers!

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Patience: Nothing happens overnight! When I first had the idea for my brand and was ready to get to work, I had all these unspoken expectations in my head that everything would fall into place and the brand would instantly succeed because I was passionate. Starting a new brand takes more than hard work, though; it takes commitment and persistence as well! Be patient and keep going. Time: There’s so much excitement in starting a fashion brand, but what you don’t realize until you’re in the trenches of a startup is just how much time it takes to get a new company off the ground. Every step of the process (developing your first collection, launching your brand, getting press, building your customer base) takes more time than you think it will. Great Product: I’m so proud of the Tamare Collection. The pieces are relaxed and sophisticated, but the fabrications are luxurious with a great hand. A lot of development went into perfecting the fits and fabrications of each piece we create. Money: From developing patterns and samples to production and sales to PR and marketing, every step of the process costs money. Make sure that if you’re starting your own brand you have budgeted for your first several collections and are ready to make the financial commitment it takes to start your own brand. If you’re investing in a new fashion brand, make sure the brand you’re working with has a clear, realistic understanding of the capitol necessary to operate a business, because it takes time for any new business to turn a profit. Knowledge: When you hear “fashion” you think designing, but there’s so much more to owning a fashion brand. To own a fashion brand, you must understand all the parts of the business you’re managing in addition to the actual designing: manufacturing, sales, e-commerce, accounting, public relations, marketing, distribution. Read and learn as much as you can and know that you’re never done learning because the industry is always changing.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

The fashion industry, particularly fast fashion, has a major impact on the environment and global carbon emissions. When consumers choose higher quality garments, like those by Tamare Collection, made from quality fabrications that last longer, consumption and production are reduced.

Slowing down the consumption pace and focusing less on seasons and more on timeless, sustainable pieces is not only a great way to build a quality wardrobe and support independent businesses but also so much better for our world!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Sustainability in fashion.

