Tamara Kachelmeier of Ghost Dog Studios: “Take chances!”

As a part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Filmmaker”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Tamara Kachelmeier who received a master’s degree in Media Scoring from Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema. She studied voice, piano, audio engineering, music production, sound design, and composition at Gustavus Adolphus College, Berklee College of Music, McNally Smith College of Music, MCTC, Full Sail University and the Academy of Art University. She currently runs a music and film production company in Brooklyn, NY called Ghost Dog Studio.

Tamara has written music that has appeared on the History Channel and CNBC. Tamara has also mixed and created sound designs for films that have appeared at the Art of Brooklyn Festival, Comic Film Festival, Art City Short Film Festival, Genre Celebration Festival, Barcelona Planet Film Festival, Court Metrage Festival de Cones, and Top Indie Film Awards.

Kachelmeier is a proactive audio engineer, re-recording mixer, and composer who is currently working on various projects which includes; Overtones (original album of music), Composing music for Whole Picture Films, Protectors of the Wood LLC, Tachyons (original science fiction opera), Punch a Pigeon, HAUS Music, and is also working with several independent directors, writers, composers, and singer-songwriters.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in the country, a small town in Saint Peter, MN. I am the 2nd youngest of five siblings. I loved growing up with my siblings, exploring the woods, and making them, well mostly my youngest brother and my Mom act in short films that I directed and created. I’ve always been a huge environmentalist and cherished the world I grew up in. Now that I live in Brooklyn, NY, I miss nights of staring at the stars and just getting lost in the moonlight.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was talking to someone about this today and how I used to put on plays and create short films when I was younger. I guess I’ve always loved the art of storytelling, I love its form of communication and how it touches people’s lives. While I was living in Brooklyn, New York, I pursued my MFA in Media Scoring from Feirstein Graduate school of cinema, this is where I meet some amazing colleagues and teachers, one that inspired me to create short films again, the short film is called The Brick (2018).

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

I once paid a psychic $2 for a reading in Boston, MA. She was sitting on a milk crate and I just bent my knees to listen to her at her level. She told me I was a writer; this was when I attended Berklee College of Music. I really felt lost while I was attending Berklee and I didn’t know if music was my thing, who I was.

Fast forward 10 plus years, and here I am writing and working on films.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I’ve met some amazing directors and musicians. Mustapha Khan was one really inspiring person that I came across when I started mixing films. He is a professor at Brooklyn College and is also an amazing director/writer. I remember some of the conversations that we had, he really treated me well and never made me feel inadequate. As a woman working in the sound editing world, he gave me a chance to work on his feature, this made me feel so honored, I’m not sure he realizes what an impact he has had on me.

Another amazing person I’ve interacted with is David Roush, he is the director and writer of the Odyssey, Roush is such an inspiring being. I met him through a composer colleague as a referral for working on sound for the Odyssey. We have had many conversations that have impacted me in ways that have opened me up as a person. I’m less afraid of being myself and moving forward with my ideas/creations/compositions. In the past, my creations and compositions have been put down by professors in words such as “you need to tone down your creative imagination” and other people who have said I “have pipe dreams.” It’s interesting, as a teacher myself, I would never say these words to another person, let alone a student. I remember David saying goodbye to me after a recording session, and he said these words that forever imprinted my mind “take care of your heart.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

John KixMiller, the author of The Protectors of the Word series, has helped me along the way. I have been working with him for over four years. We have had intense conversations about our environment, religion, the state of the world, and philosophy. He is a very wise person that I look up to and he has helped me in so many ways. KixMiller has really helped me with seeing my potential and creating a positive outlook and work environment. I’m accepting compliments more and have him to thank for this personal growth that I have had.

There are lots of stories that I have had with John KixMiller, I think the most inspiring ones are when others share stories about how John has helped them. KixMiller is one of the most caring, genuine human beings that I have ever met in my life, he truly cares so much about everyone and everything around him.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Wow, this is a hard one. I’m a huge Rumi and Maya Angelou fan so I’ll give one of each.

Forgive yourself for not knowing what you didn’t know before you learned it.

― Maya Angelou

I want to sing like the birds sing, not worrying about who hears or what they think. ― Rumi

Both of these quotes, you really need to be gentle with your heart and patient. Growing up, I witnessed an abusive father who beat up my little brother and would yell and emotionally abuse my Mother. And I know that this has impacted the roads that I have gone on that lead to pain. And I really love how Maya Angelou says to forgive yourself for not knowing what you didn’t know. And this goes with mistakes you have made, it says, it’s okay, you are human, forgive yourself and be kind to your heart.

When it comes to Rumi, it is so hard for me to choose one quote, but this one I really like a lot. I truly hope that I can help others sing and be who they are by inspiring them. Living in this broken world, it is so important to not worry about what others think of you. People are always going to be people and put you down, bully you, talk behind your back, etc. One needs to build a mind that is strong and can handle all the troubles that one will be faced with, and I think that this quote states that desire to just be and not worry about who you are, to not be pressured to be something you are not.

I am very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Three reasons, mmmm, well one is, when you have more diversity, the final product/idea always comes out better. You have so many eyes and different perspectives on a project that you are now in a position that you see and hear more angles/ideas. Speaking from personal experience, it’s always better to have more perspectives on a project/composition/idea.

Number two, the inspiration of showing how we can live together. I truly believe that stories help us deal with issues that we have a hard time speaking about and dealing with. Showing diversity is so inspiring, just look at Star Trek, you see women, women of color taking charge, not being co-dependent, and they are highly intelligent. This diversity has created so much inspiration to others.

And number three, I’m going to start it with a James Baldwin quote “I imagine one of the reasons people cling to their hates so stubbornly is because they sense, once the hate is gone, they will be forced to deal with pain.” Having diversity in the entertainment industry will only strengthen the positive bonds that people can have towards each other. As more and more heroes become diversified, one starts to change their own perceptions of human beings. Imagine, if you will, the portrayal of black men in American cinema in the 1915 with The Birth of the Nation, can you imagine if this film didn’t shame black men and instead showed the love, humanity, and high intelligence instead of its negative stereotypes?

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m working on a web series that is about teenagers saving the world from climate change, we are almost done with Episode 2, Abby’s Secret Garden. I’m almost done mixing a human rights film called Dreamer’s Playground, and just finished mixing a documentary called Grounders. I’m also working on a feature called the Odyssey and composing music for a O-Love Melissa. All of these films are super exciting for me and portray positive aspects and diversity of the human psyche.

Which aspect of your work makes you most proud? Can you explain or give a story?

I’m really proud of some of the sound designs, mixing and compositions that I have created. The more I mix, create sound design, and mix films, the more I dive into the small details that really put the icing on the cake. I think my best stories are the ones where I accidently make a mistake and it turns out to be amazing! Also, the stories where the material, issues, stories told/stated were really intense. I was working on a film for Whole Pictures Films in Brooklyn, and it was about two teens on death row. I am really proud of the compositions I made for this film. But I need to tell you, the subject was so heavy and sad, I had to take breaks and walks because I was truly feeling the characters emotions and trying to portray it in the music I was creating. I was getting depressed and sad and really melted into the composition and the characters emotions. I was never told this at Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema this thing that can happen to composers, they never talked about the emotional side of film and where one can really get into to characters psyche and need to take breaks.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Don’t give up!

Seriously, you are going to create things/ideas that are not good, this is part of the process, sometimes I write so many things/ideas before I get to the golden idea. Sometimes you need to go through this process to see and create.

2. Take breaks, a breather, a walk, anything to clear your head.

Feeling frustrated, seriously just get outside of your mind and walk away for a bit. It has helped me so many times when I am in a creative rut or having a technical problem.

3. Have people that are not involved in your project watch your film.

It’s great to have different people watch your film that are not involved in it, I like to watch people’s expressions, sometimes people will laugh at the spots that I thought were super serious. You spend so much time with such a short amount of time, you can lose a perspective that only fresh eyes and ears can see.

4. Take chances!

This is a fun one, if you have a weird idea, try it! I made a silly short film with my friends at Feirstein and even though it was a blockbuster, just the act of creating it was so much fun! It’s a memory that I will never forget and cherish so much.

5. Experiment!

I love experimenting, try something you never thought would work, break cinema rules, break these society constructs and motives that have been put upon us. For instance, instead of using a flute in a female romance scene, use a marimba, something else, something opposite of a flute. You may see something in a different angle/perspective than you have seen before.

When you create a film, which stakeholders have the greatest impact on the artistic and cinematic choices you make? Is it the viewers, the critics, the financiers, or your own personal artistic vision? Can you share a story with us or give an example about what you mean?

I’m still a beginner filmmaker I would say, but I think it comes down to the author or director’s personal artistic vision. Maybe in big blockbusters, its more for the financiers and viewers, but when it comes down to some of the films I’m working on that deal with really intense subjects, it has to deal with truth. We live in an age where fake news, and conspiracy theories are rampant, who knows what the truth is. And I really believe that art in its finest form shows truth. I see this more with all the compositions that I have created. The music makes you feel the truth, truth that lies within various characters.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

What an amazing question, I’m not sure if I have the answer for this yet. I would like to start a movement that fosters truth and helps people in need. I know that our environment is in deep peril and we need to change our habits/ways, or we may not have a planet to thrive on. I’d like to have a movement where I expose truth and share it with others. I’d like to educate others so that we can change, change ourselves and our actions so that we can save each other and the planet that we all exist on.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I really don’t know the answer to this question, I’d like to talk to anyone that could possibly help me with the vision I stated in the previous question. Maybe Elon Musk, he seems to not lack vision and money. He also has a huge imagination, which I think is a very honorable trait. I wouldn’t mind having breakfast with Mr. Musk.

How can our readers further follow you online?

My readers can follow me on Instagram @tamarazarakachelmeier. I also have a website that I need to update, I’ve just been so busy working with amazing people!

www.tamarazara.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!