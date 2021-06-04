Tamar Kaprelian of the Nvak Foundation: “Be cautious in who you hire.”

I am very excited to be launching a talent incubator and record label later this year called Nvak Collective. Think YCombinator (plus) for musicians. Our motto is that talent is equally distributed around the world, but opportunity is not. We go to under-served regions globally; and educate, develop, and sign the most talented female and non-binary artists, giving them core offerings such as healthcare; dental care; life coaching; mental health services; financial management options; and more. The hardware of the music business needs innovation. We want to lead by example by creating safe ecosystems for recording artists and proving that an artist-centric company can develop and sign global hitmakers who have long-term, sustainable, healthy careers.

Armenian-American artist, entrepreneur, and activist Tamar Kaprelian is promoting positive change in the music industry through her multi-level initiative to further music education and talent development in underrepresented communities. A Phi-Beta-Kappa graduate from Columbia University, she has signed major recording contracts with RCA and Interscope Records and honed her craft as a songwriter with some of Los Angeles’s top songsmiths.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I’m a first-generation Armenian-American. My mother was born in Iraq; my father grew up in Manchester. They moved to the States shortly after getting married and had my brother and me while they were living in Arizona. We moved around a lot when I was a kid. When I was 8, we moved to Atlanta; and then moved again when I was 14 to Los Angeles. Cultural preservation and family were two prevalent forces in my life growing up. Much of my youth was spent testing those cultural boundaries; going against the familial grain; and constantly striving to pave a unique, authentic path for myself.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I assumed the role of social entrepreneur, artist-activist after having experienced a lot of trauma myself as a recording artist. I realized that predatory behavior was and still is a systemic problem in the music industry — a problem that isn’t addressed as openly as it should be. So after having spent years in unsafe spaces with male music executives and producers; I sought emotional and intellectual respite. I found it while living in New York and realized that I could channel my negative experiences into something positive that could impact other aspiring female and non-binary musicians.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

This story is slightly more frightening than it is funny, but there is a good take away — so I’ll share it 🙂

Two years ago, when I was on the ground in Malawi doing our social impact work, I was thrown in Malawian jail after being extorted for money from a car service company. As you can imagine, Malawian jail wasn’t fun, and it came at the tail end of a trip that was both exhausting and impactful. 24 hours later, I was let out; but only after agreeing to pay the extortionist. The takeaway: it is really important to be able to step back from a situation and ask “is this the right time to manifest this idea into life?” I’m a gifted manifestor, and that year I was so keen on taking Nvak to Malawi to help our Malawian cohort; however, there were many red flags leading up to the trip that I chose to ignore. Be careful what you manifest and when you manifest it. Trust in the universe’s timing and be willing to be flexible and malleable.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

The path to success won’t look or feel like what you think it will. I’ve reinvented myself multiple times in the last 20 years — I’ve been a recording artist; a student; a teacher; a social entrepreneur; and now, a record label executive. When you’re starting something from nothing — whether it be a song or a company — it takes a lot of courage. You gotta be confident in yourself — in your decisions — and not let other people’s biases and opinions take you off course.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

My dad used to say this to me all the time when I was younger and it still really resonates with me — “you can’t rely on other people to make sh*t happen for you; if you want it, you have to go and get it.” So much of what we teach our Nvak Collective artists is self-sustainability — the importance of being able to write and produce their own music. When you can do the entire creative process start-to-finish yourself, you have true agency over your art and you don’t have to rely on others for momentum.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Much of my journey the last 6 years has been about easing myself back into the hustle of the music industry — for me, that meant surrounding myself with people that I felt safe being around. One of those people was Craig Kallman — a brilliant music executive who has grace and class; works harder than anyone I know; and has a moral compass. I think leaders like Craig are important in all industries; executives who can spot talent and create safe ecosystems where talented people can grow and be their best selves.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I am very excited to be launching a talent incubator and record label later this year called Nvak Collective. Think YCombinator (plus) for musicians. Our motto is that talent is equally distributed around the world, but opportunity is not. We go to under-served regions globally; and educate, develop, and sign the most talented female and non-binary artists, giving them core offerings such as healthcare; dental care; life coaching; mental health services; financial management options; and more. The hardware of the music business needs innovation. We want to lead by example by creating safe ecosystems for recording artists and proving that an artist-centric company can develop and sign global hitmakers who have long-term, sustainable, healthy careers.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

Back in 2015, I got to spend a lot of time in my motherland of Armenia. It was there and then that I realized firsthand that talent is equally distributed but opportunity is not. I met so many diamonds in the rough; talented creatives from all art mediums that had no shot at telling their unique story simply because of where they lived and the lack of infrastructure in their space. I decided that I wanted to use my platform for good; I wanted to bring education, resources, and funding to places that didn’t have it.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I think I’ve had multiple “aha moments” in my career; ones at different stages of my life. But the one that I experienced most recently was that what I am doing right now is absolute destiny.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

2 years ago, we discovered Rosa Linn, a singer, songwriter, producer from a tiny, conservative town in Armenia called Vanadzor. Since then, we’ve given Rosa the resources and equipment that she needs in order to write and produce her art and make a living doing so. We’ve paired her with mentors; teachers; collaborators who make her feel safe and supported. We’ve offered her free healthcare; dental care; career and nutritional counseling; therapy; legal council; and more because we want Rosa to be her most happy and healthy self.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Participate in our investor raise! We’re in the midst of wrapping up our first round of financing that will help us launch the careers of 4 under-served female musicians from 3 regions — Armenia; Lebanon; and Malawi. Join our Creative Advisory Council. For a small investment, we’re asking women from entertainment; tech; fashion; media; etc. to make a pledge to serve the under-served. Make a donation to our nonprofit arm Nvak Foundation which aims to create a community in under-served regions by using music as the unifying, stabilizing force.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Raising money as a female entrepreneur is going to be hard as sh*t. Expect to hear “no” far more than you hear “yes”. This is not a sprint; it’s a marathon. Building a successful company takes about 10 years; overnight success is never an overnight success. Starting a business and being a CEO is a roller-coaster ride. You gotta be prepared to feel intense highs and intense lows, and not be thrown off by the unpredictability of it all. Lead by example. As the founder or CEO of a company, it is your responsibility to set the proper tone. Whether you realize it or not, people at your company look up to you. Be cautious in who you hire. In the early stages especially, companies often hire the first person in their line of vision. Vet people before bringing them into your ecosystem. One bad apple can really poison the well.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I feel super lucky that I am actually living out this dream in real-time. In addition to launching Nvak Collective this year; I’ll also be launching Song Start — an e-learning platform with the help of my close friend, Ali Tamposi, and Spotify. The goal of Song Start is to educate as many aspiring songwriters; producers; and music executives as possible; to centralize this information in one place and make it easily accessible for all people regardless of where they live. Contemporary music education is expensive and exclusive. We aim to disrupt the status quo through our short-format video content taught by A-list creatives and executives; and via our podcast hosted by up-and-coming talent.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I wouldn’t be mad about having tea with Amal Clooney. We could brainstorm about ways to protect women and girls in regions like the Middle East; use music and art as a means of healing trauma, and bring awareness to cultures that have been historically underrepresented in mainstream media.

