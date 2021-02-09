Contributor Log In/Sign Up
talkSTEM Kicks Off #herSTEMlens Campaign and Virtual Exhibition to Showcase Contributions of Girls and Women

By

talkSTEM, the Dallas nonprofit whose key goal is to develop future generations of female and underrepresented STEM leaders, is launching “Her STEM lens,” powered by Comerica, a national campaign to showcase a diversity of STEM moments contributed by girls and women from everywhere.

#herSTEMlens, a virtual exhibition, will kick off on February 11, the International Day of Women and Girls in Science and continue through May 31. Every month, the exhibition will be refreshed, showcasing images posted on social media, fueled by the #herSTEMlens social media movement. Girls in K-12 are invited to participate and appreciate STEM mindsets in action conveyed in the exhibition.

To participate, share your #herSTEMlens as soon as possible to be included in the virtual exhibition that will feature women who are leaders in a wide variety of STEM-integrated professions, women in STEM careers and young girls.

  1. First, post an image to your favorite social media platform.
  2. Second, add a question or idea that other girls and women can share.
  3. Third, use #herSTEMlens on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, or Facebook and tag @talkSTEM.
  4. Also, make sure to link your post to this blog post or add it to your Linktree for Instagram.

“The goal of this campaign is very straightforward: Every girl or woman does STEM and STEM is everywhere,” said Koshi Dhingra, Ed.D, founder and CEO of talkSTEM “This exhibition invites all students and adults to explore and enjoy the view into diverse STEM mindsets that is provided through the virtual walk through the exhibition space.”

So, what’s a STEMlens? It’s a photograph or short video that captures a STEM moment in any setting, e.g., at home or work, in a park, mall, street, everyday environment, sports field — absolutely anywhere. Each STEMlens featured in the exhibition includes a question.

“You and I can look at the same moon, the same tree and have very different reactions, very different questions,” Dhingra said. “What we’re hoping is that each visitor will come up with their own responses to the questions they view and other questions that come to their own mind as they view the image through their personal STEMlens.

Her STEM lens photos/videos by women leaders at Comerica and other STEM-integrated organizations will be featured as virtual role models for girls everywhere. Additionally, talkSTEM will prepare suggested activities to complement the exhibition experience for school-based and out-of-school educators and parents. These will be freely accessible on the talkSTEM website and widely disseminated by talkSTEM and talkSTEM partners’ social media.

To learn more, go to talkSTEM.org.

WRITTEN BY talkSTEM

talkSTEM is a unique nonprofit with a mission to develop future generations of female and underrepresented STEM leaders. We believe every child is a STEM child.

