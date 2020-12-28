Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Talk about the forbidden postpartum depression

Why does it mean “forbidden”? What is “postpartum depression”? Let me break it down for you. Giving birth to a child is the most magical thing that ever happen to almost every woman in the world. It should be related to excitement, happiness and children. But what happens if it is not? That is what […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Why does it mean “forbidden”? What is “postpartum depression”? Let me break it down for you. Giving birth to a child is the most magical thing that ever happen to almost every woman in the world. It should be related to excitement, happiness and children. But what happens if it is not? That is what postpartum depression is. Every 10-20% women will experienced postpartum depression after giving birth. 

Postpartum depression usually happen 3 days-1 week after delivering a baby. It was called forbidden, because not much people want to talk about it, or probably some people don’t realized it. So, here is the symptoms:

  1. Restlessness, anger and irritability
  2. Excessive crying
  3. Difficulty bonding with your baby
  4. Loss of appetite or interest
  5. Trouble sleeping
  6. Thoughts of suicide
  7. Trouble focusing, concentrating and focusing
  8. Feeling of shame, guilt and worthlessness
  9. Avoiding family and friends

From the symptoms above, it can tell that postpartum depression is totally different with “baby blues”. It is severe illness. If you find someone you love looks sad or depressed after giving birth, asked if they need any help. Accompany them to go to the specialist. Tell them that they need help. Sometimes, when people come visiting, they are too excited with the presence of the baby and mostly forget the condition of the mother herself.

It is important to know that they also need help. It is never easy for a new mom to adopt with their new environment. The sleepless night is just about to start, the 20 minutes shower is so rewarding now, the quiet at home is now a gold, and there is still lots more that we can’t tell until we experienced it our own. 

In this case, both parents are exhausted. Not to mentioned the condition of the father. Sometimes, father can feel postpartum depression too, and it was called paternal postpartum depression. Usually young father or are struggling financially are more at risk of postpartum depression. They are commonly get the same symptoms as the mother, such as, mood swing, loss of appetite, experienced anxiety and be overwhelmed. 

If this symptoms do not fade in 2-3 weeks, find your doctor, nurse, counselor or therapist as soon as possible because you will never know when it will be worse. There will be time when you can not complete regular tasks, can not take care of your baby or even worse, having suicidal thoughts. 

    Suyanti Lestary

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Exercise Saved My Life During Postpartum Depression

    by Laura E Baize
    Well-Being//

    I Just Had a Baby, so Why am I Depressed?

    by Jillian Coleman Wheeler
    Community//

    Understanding Post-partum Depression﻿

    by Judith Akoyi

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.