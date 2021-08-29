Talitha DeVilliers: “One of the hardest things for me was balancing writing with sleep”

One of the hardest things for me was balancing writing with sleep. I tend to get bursts of creative energy in the evenings, and I could write for hours. While I wanted to take advantage every time I felt inspired, I had to be careful not get too far off my sleep schedule. I had the luxury of not working for a few months as I wrote the first couple of drafts. However, once I went back to work, I had to be much more deliberate about how and when to capitalize on that creative energy but not at the sacrifice of managing my other jobs.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Talitha DeVilliers.

Talitha Devilliers is the pen name of a psychologist who works with children, with a special focus on kids with Autism Spectrum Disorders. She has always dreamt of writing, and one of her favourite genres has always been young adult novels. With the release of her brand new book, Tangled Roots Grow In Darkness, she has stepped out into her future soon to leave her work in psychology behind for this exciting new chapter.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a family that traveled a lot. Seeing so much of the world throughout my childhood shaped me in so many ways. I was always fascinated by different cultures, religions, histories, languages, and the stories that are passed down that help shape the world. I loved seeing how people lived across the globe in worlds that were completely apart from my own. When I was home, I still spent a lot of time traveling in my mind and my down time was often taken up by creative writing.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Diane Ackerman said, “I don’t want to get to the end of my life and find that I have just lived the length of it. I want to have lived the width of it as well.” When I heard this quote, it really resonated with me. I’ve always tried to live as a full a life as I could. To me, this quote means that even if you’re afraid to do something, you give it a shot anyway because if you keep saying ‘no’ to unique opportunities, you’ll miss out on so much. Whenever I’ve doubted myself or thought that a goal I wanted to attain might be too difficult, I’ve remembered this quote and reminded myself that I don’t want to be in the habit of succumbing to fear and narrowing the width of my life. There’s more at risk when you say ‘no’ than when you say ‘yes’.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Work Ethic. You can’t expect achievements to be handed to you. If you’re going to live ‘the width of your life’, you have to realize you’re the one in the driver’s seat. I completed a graduate degree in the field of mental health and another in the field of theology. I have lived in the middle of the country and both coasts to follow excellent opportunities to further my career and meet personal goals.

Planning. If you find you don’t have time for things, make a list of everything you need to do and write in your calendar precisely when you will do them. People usually fare best with structure and creating that structure is a prime way to get things done in a timely manner. I can remember sometimes chopping up my evenings into 30 minute, even 15 minute, segments in order to carve out time for things like ‘math homework’ and ‘pleasure reading’. Then you need the discipline to stick to the schedule, but I never held it against myself if something got pushed back an hour or a day because I knew it would still get done quickly.

Resilience. I’ve been told ‘no’ so many times. Going through school and applying for internships and jobs facing dozens or hundreds of equally qualified people, you’re going to hear ‘no’. A lot. But it’s important to remember that a ‘no’ from one person is not a ‘no’ from everyone. It’s all about finding the right fit and keeping your spirits up.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I went directly to graduate school after completing my undergraduate degree in psychology. For so much of my life, I was in school — and honestly, I loved it! I have worked in the field of mental health for years now and eventually opened a private practice. This was always the goal, as I wanted to work for myself and make my own hours. Having that flexibility has been important to me because, let’s face it, I’ve never been able to get rid of that itch to travel!

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

When I went to college, I wanted to study psychology, but I also wanted to be a writer. I thought that if I focused on writing, that would close me off to other opportunities I wanted to pursue. If I went into psychology, I could still carve out time for writing. It didn’t work out quite as quickly as I thought it might, but my career eventually shifted such that I could do both. I haven’t left the field of mental health altogether, but I have adjusted my practice so that I now have two careers at the same time!

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

COVID-19 gave me the perfect opportunity to find the take to focus on this. I was out of work for three months and had just finished reading a book series that left me a little disappointed with the ending. I decided that if I was going to write a book, this was the perfect opportunity to do so — and I had a bit of inspiration to considering I wanted to change the book ending to the series I just completed. The creative wheels started spinning, and my characters and setting came to life. As I formed the story in my mind, it really just poured out of me once I started writing. It isn’t the first book I’ve written, but it’s the first one I loved enough to think it was ready to go to market — after many edits of course! It was then that I knew it was time to focus much more heavily on this second career.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

In my line of work (in my first career, that is), I write LOTS of reports and have always had good feedback from supervisors about my writing and how information is presented. I’ve worked to expand my vocabulary and adjust sentence structure so that I’m say precisely what I want to say in as clear a manner as possible. One of the biggest barriers is that because I write so much from an analytical perspective, it can be hard to then shift to a creative mindset. I have found that the best thing to do to manage this is to get as much of the analytical work out of the way, then pick up a book. Reading really gets the creative juices flowing and with the rest of my work completed, it opens up time and space to then get started writing the next story.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Every part of the process has been new, so there’s a learning curve, but it’s been enjoyable and fascinating! I’ve met other authors, some first-time novelists and others more established, who are going through the same process. It’s been enlightening. Something exciting coming up is a local author event I’ll be participating in where I along with a few other authors will be signing our books!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I had an English teacher who always gave me such good feedback on my writing. He was encouraging and made me feel that I had an aptitude for writing that I’ve always carried with me. I’d have to name my mother as well because she embarked on a second career in the film industry. She has had to navigate the process as she went along and found success writing and producing a children’s feature film. She obtained distribution as a first-time filmmaker, which is a rare and difficult feat! So I’ve learned from the best!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

This is the first book I’ve completed that I felt was really finished. I tend to be fairly critical about my writing — in a good way! I can always find something I want to improve and I have wondered how much of that is me being perfectionistic versus the writing or story really needing more work. Since completing this book, I’ve learned how to distinguish between the two, which I know will serve me well in the future!

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Constantly! When I wrote this book, I went over it so many times. There were times that I’d love a particular word or sentence or paragraph and the next time I read it, I’d think it could be so much better. Vulnerability is a natural element of any creative process because you’re opening yourself up to judgment, so it’s expected that confidence is going to waver. Throughout school, I received feedback on my skills in therapy, in writing, etc., and I learned pretty quickly that I couldn’t be defensive about it if I wanted to improve. While I’m hopeful that others love my book as much as I do, I know it’s equally important to recognize that people have different tastes and it’s impossible to please everyone.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Luckily, I already have a great support system in my family. My mother in particular read my book multiple times as I made edits. She encouraged me to keep working on it until I got it to where I wanted it to be. She gave me feedback about what she thought worked or didn’t work. I knew she would always be honest with me too!

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Any creative pursuit reveals a personal part of yourself. It takes courage to put yourself out there and let people judge your work, good or bad. In the end, it’s just something you have to do if you hope to find any success. I remember when I first started telling people I knew I had written and published a book. It was nerve wracking! But I got such good feedback from people, it was worth the risk!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Well, considering my second career is as an author, I don’t have an organization. But I can share a few things I wish I had been told before beginning this process.

1 — One of the hardest things for me was balancing writing with sleep. I tend to get bursts of creative energy in the evenings, and I could write for hours. While I wanted to take advantage every time I felt inspired, I had to be careful not get too far off my sleep schedule. I had the luxury of not working for a few months as I wrote the first couple of drafts. However, once I went back to work, I had to be much more deliberate about how and when to capitalize on that creative energy but not at the sacrifice of managing my other jobs.

2 — Editing. I read my book so many times before deciding to submit it for line editing and read so many stories about people who didn’t do line editing. You tend to read the same things over and over and then overlook mistakes after a while. Because I’d read my book over so many times, there was a part of me that really wondered what the line editor would come back with. There were still a number of remarks returned to me where things were a little unclear or could be improved, and I was grateful for the feedback because I could have read it 50 more times and would have missed those things! I’ll never self-publish without line editing now!

3 — Book cover. People definitely judge books by their covers (and I’m no exception). I decided to have two book covers designed for me and while I loved them both, I went with the one I thought would attract the most eyes and still fit the theme of the novel. Unless you’re a pro at an art design program, definitely hire someone to create something for you! It’s also important to be sure your name and book title are on the spine so they can be read on bookshelves!

4 — Finding a publisher can take a lot of time while self-publishing can take a lot of money. I don’t think there is a wrong choice. It just depends on what your goals and resources are. I wanted to self-publish not because I wanted to do so forever, but because I wanted to get the ball rolling. I had a goal and wanted to accomplish it. Anymore, self-publishing can be a fairly straight-forward process too.

5 — Marketing! I really didn’t realize going into this how much time is spent on marketing. I’m still learning the ropes here, and I’ve found there are so many opportunities to get your name and book out there I just didn’t know about before. But it does take much more time and effort than you might think!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

A great deal of my work in mental health has been focused on working with children with developmental delays or learning disabilities. Early intervention is so important with these kids and resources are so limited. If I could inspire a movement, it would be focused on encouraging people to volunteer their time to work with children who need a little extra help in reading, writing, math, social skills, or any other area where they might be struggling. The long-term impact could really be extensive!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Jodi Picoult. She has been an author I’ve read for so long now, and I’ve been so inspired by her writing, I like how she handles controversial topics in a balanced manner. She’s brave in her writing and addresses tragedy in such a poignant way. I’ve found that a lot of my own writing carries themes of tragedy and resilience. I’d love to meet Jodi and learn about her writing process!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Feel free to message me through the website, and I’ll get back to you as soon as I can!

https://talithadevilliers.com/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!