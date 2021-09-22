Talia Dashow: “Celebrate Your Wins”

Celebrate Your Wins: It is a survival trait to notice what’s wrong. We all do it, automatically, and that’s how we’ve survived so long. But there is much less evolutionary support behind seeing what’s right. Therefore, we have to do it intentionally. This means noticing when we do something brave, or trustworthy, or new, or exceptionally well. It means not just writing it down, but rolling around and luxuriating in it so that we can cement it in our minds. It means telling someone else about our wins, someone who will celebrate with us and not try to tear us down. It means writing down what we’re grateful for that we already have. We need to do some intentional work to move our minds away from the negative and towards the positive.

Talia Dashow teaches classes on curbing imposter syndrome and using creativity as a means to grow. She has been coaching since 2001, using creativity to help people learn, heal, and love themselves. Talia has earned a BA in English at UC Berkeley, a certificate as a mediator, and a certificate to facilitate Lego Serious Play.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My earliest memory of Halloween is my Mom telling me it was time to make my costume, and I’ve made my costume every year since. As a kid I collected crafting materials and I was always making things like miniature cardboard furniture for my dollhouse. I played piano and cello for years, and later moved into dance.

As I got a little older, I became the person my friends would come to for advice or a listening ear. I discovered I was good at helping people figure out what they felt. I started to read more about communication and emotional growth. Being in high school clubs, and later the Northern California Renaissance Faire, I realized how much I enjoy belonging to a community where I can play, have fun, and be truly me. I started to look for ways I could bring this feeling of family with me.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

In my thirties I took a really helpful career development course. I learned that each of us has something we do that is as natural as breathing for us, and no one else does the same way. We usually don’t value it because it is so easy for us and we think things have to involve hard work to be valuable. This approach helped me figure out that what I bring to everything I do involves play, creativity, and community building. They set me on the path to finally helping people use creativity to get out of our left-brain critical thinking and into our right-brain possibility thinking.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I think it’s really important to hang out with people who have a big vision for you. It’s very easy to play small so that we don’t make waves. Jesse Koren and Sharla Jacobs, who run Thrive Academy, have a huge vision of helping coaches and wholistic practitioners become successful. They had these incredible three-day events which helped me grow my own vision of what I could do. I had the chance to show up as my biggest and most vibrant self, in a safe space, so I could practice being magnetic in my own geeky way. At these events I became more comfortable letting my spark shine so that people who resonate with me can find me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I’ve had a few false starts in my business. I knew I didn’t fit neatly into an office job, but I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I tried selling closets (I’m good at design but not so good at selling), selling skin care and makeup (but people in the Bay Area don’t wear much makeup), and selling the crafts I make (still available on Etsy). I started a business for team building using LEGO® Serious Play but I was never able to convince the right people that play was serious work. Each time, I got a little closer to my goal. But none of them was quite right for me.

I find it helpful to look at these false starts as learning what I did and didn’t want to do. It’s like being in a parking lot and your GPS tells you to go to First street but you can’t see any street signs from where you are. How do you know which street is First? You start driving. Your GPS will tell you if you’re going the wrong way or not. The same with all of these attempts to find a place for myself — each time, at least I was moving. I learned a direction that didn’t take me where I wanted to go. There’s nothing wrong with that — it’s necessary in order to find the right way.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I currently have a free talk called ‘Curbing Imposter Syndrome,’ and an eight-week group course called ‘WD40 For The Soul: Get Unstuck from Self-Doubt and Open to Possibility.’ I’m working on two other programs: One is a deep-dive course to take the tools learned in the eight-week course and practice them until they are part of you. The other is a digital course that focuses on imposter syndrome, which will have a lower price point and will be available to more people. (This is tentatively called ‘Put The Brakes On Imposter Syndrome: A Roadmap to Take You From “I’m Not Good Enough” to “‘I’ve Got This!”’) I hate seeing how fear and doubt hold people back from letting their light shine, and I hope that by putting out something affordable and accessible I can help more people shine.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perceptiveness — During the pandemic I started Creativity Club, a weekly Zoom meeting for friends to play creativity games together. I missed having community in person and found a way to build it on-line. Over and over again I heard all of us talking about our insecurities about what we created. I started to realize that all of us have imposter syndrome, and that I had tools to help us quiet our inner critics. I allowed space for my subconscious to work on the issue, and one day wrote out my entire eight-week program! It took being able to perceive the problems, having time and space to let ideas percolate, and having enough possibility thinking to figure out something new.

Imagination — Remember how I talked about hanging out with people who have a big vision? I glommed on to that big vision. I imagined what could happen. I love that in imagination there are no limits. I could picture myself on stage, confident, helping people think differently about their own lives and increasing their self-confidence. I could imagine retreats, complete with a dozen craft projects we could do together. Some of these visions will become reality, some will morph into something else, and some will just be there to help me remember I can play larger than I have.

Persistence — Sometimes making a business feels overwhelming and its tempting to give up. But if I can keep moving forward, even the smallest available step, it keeps the momentum going. There are those hours (or days) that if I’ve made one phone call, or one post on social media, that’s all I can do. But I don’t stop. I keep coming up with the next tiny step and the next one after that. It doesn’t take long before I can turn around and see how far I’ve come.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I spent a lot of time reading about how our brains work in order to make sense of how I experienced the world. In the process, I discovered that some of these issues are pretty universal. Did you know that the brain focuses on the negative as a survival trait? We need to focus on the positive in an intentional way for it to be as real to us as the negative is. Also — and this is cool — the body and brain inform each other about how a person feels; it’s not all one way. So, not only do we smile when we feel happy, if we smile it can tell our brain that we must be happy! Now that I’ve learned it, I can pass on the lessons. I try to incorporate all that I’ve learned — about the brain, about creativity, and about working with groups — into instructional material that is as unique as I am.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Here in the US we are told, just from the way our society is set up, that we are only as good and worthy as our job and our income. For example, health care is tied to our job. This means that we are not worthy of being cared for as human beings unless we are working a “good” job. Being given basic health care because we are alive would go a long way to making all of us happier and healthier.

Additionally we don’t have much time to enjoy our lives. Late stage capitalism means we need to work long hours, and then in the rest of our time we need to take care of our families and our homes and our bodies. It doesn’t leave us much time for rest, or play, or connection. If we don’t get joy from being a cog in the machine then we don’t get joy. Some countries offer more vacation time, or fewer working hours per week, which gives people the chance to explore what makes them happy.

On top of all that, polarization has made it difficult to talk to each other. Feeling connected and trusting other people helps us feel happy, but our country keeps getting more divided and more angry at each other. Just think if we spent the amount of energy we spend fighting on looking for solutions and caring about each other!

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Many people think of happiness as an object we can buy. If I get these clothes then I’ll attract the attention of the people who will adore me and then I’ll be happy. If I get that car then I’ll have the status I’ve always wanted so I’ll feel more confident and worthy. The truth is that happiness comes from the inside out, not the outside in. And the place that makes us feel the worst is often our own head. We feel uncomfortable and awkward and we assume that means we’re unworthy and unwanted. When we can feel love and compassion for ourselves, when we have a solid belief that we are worthy of love and are loved, we don’t need to depend on buying things to fill the void we feel inside.

(I think social media makes this worse, since we can compare our insides to other people’s outsides.) Plus, like being creative, happiness is much more about process than it is about product. It’s the act of noticing the things that we enjoy, it’s the choice to spend time on things we care about, it’s quieting our inner critic so we can be present with people we love. It’s an ongoing choice of where we put our attention and our energy.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I think we don’t always know what makes us happy so we turn to societal standards to inform us. For example, we may see society say “going out drinking is fun” so we try it, but our actual experience might be that it’s too loud to have a conversation and too crowded to circulate and meet new people, so it ends up being boring and lonely. (Your milage may vary.)

I had a boyfriend long ago who was into raves. I liked dancing so I went with him once. After a while I got tired and wanted to leave, but he was still dancing, so I went to the chill out ambient tent. I lay down to take a nap, and kept getting kicked by people walking by. When I woke up I had gum on my pants and a cigarette package stuck to my hair. I did not have fun. And I like dancing! I also like going home before sunrise. I learned that just because a thing is fun for someone, doesn’t mean it’s fun for me. And the things that bring me joy, or contentment, or happiness, might not be appealing to someone else. Find what makes you happy!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1 — Rewrite Your Story

When I was in high school, I weighed almost 250 pounds. I decided to get up early to get some exercise to see if I could lose weight. But the whole time I thought of exercise as a punishment for being fat. When it hurt, when my lungs burned and my legs ached, I felt I deserved it and I felt more ashamed and humiliated. I hated exercise, I hated my body, and I gave it up.

Years later when I started exercising again, I changed my story. Instead of being a punishment, exercise was a chance to enjoy being alive. I could rejoice in the feeling of my lungs working and my heart pumping because it meant I was alive and vital and strong. It still hurt, but I paid more attention to listening to the birds and watching the sunrise than I did to the pain, and it felt like a joyful and almost spiritual thing to go out walking every morning. I look forward to it now and never want to give it up. (I’m also under 200 lbs now.) The only thing that changed is my story about what was happening — punishment or celebration?

2 — Possibility Thinking

We can start to feel trapped when we only see one or two choices in front of us. We feel unhappy or angry or defensive. The more trapped we feel, the less creative we can be about coming up with more options.

Possibility Thinking is approaching situations with the assumption that there are lots and lots of options, and we just need to figure out what they are. How can we tap into that abundance of choice?

Being creative on a regular basis helps enormously in feeding Possibility Thinking. It helps us practice divergent thinking, which means coming up with more options and possibilities and ideas. There are so many ways of being creative! It’s not just painting or singing. Playing creativity games or doodling daily or immersing ourselves in crafting or coming up with a new recipe — all of it opens up our brains. Being creative is as simple as asking “what if…” or “what happens when…” or “how could I…” and seeing where it takes us. It helps if we can quiet our inner critics and just let our imagination flow.

Being creative isn’t like a bolt of lightning, it’s more like connecting a lot of dots in new ways. It’s about process, not product. It allows for messiness, and possibility, and excitement, and hope.

3 — Celebrate Your Wins

It is a survival trait to notice what’s wrong. We all do it, automatically, and that’s how we’ve survived so long. But there is much less evolutionary support behind seeing what’s right. Therefore, we have to do it intentionally. This means noticing when we do something brave, or trustworthy, or new, or exceptionally well. It means not just writing it down, but rolling around and luxuriating in it so that we can cement it in our minds. It means telling someone else about our wins, someone who will celebrate with us and not try to tear us down. It means writing down what we’re grateful for that we already have. We need to do some intentional work to move our minds away from the negative and towards the positive.

There was a time that I had trouble seeing what I had to be grateful for when I was feeling quite down. I started writing a gratitude list every night. Sometimes all I could come up with was having hot running water and a roof over my head. But the funny thing is, noticing that I’m grateful for hot running water made my next shower even more yummy. And being grateful for the roof over my head helped me see how much I like the place I live. I even picked up more of my clutter the next day because I appreciated my house more. It’s a small thing but it can have a big impact. You don’t need to have a 90 degree shift in order to make change or have a win. A one-degree shift, sustained over time, can get you to a much different place. Small wins are still wins.

4 — Hack Your Neuroplastic Brain

I learned about the work of Amy Cuddy a few years ago. Her research shows that the body and the brain both read each other. This means that when we are happy we smile, and when we are upset we frown. But it also means that when we smile, we think we’re happy, and when we frown, we think we’re upset. So I started to try to smile when I noticed I was frowning. When I went out for a walk in the morning I looked for things to smile about. I felt foolish and silly and stupid, but I did it anyway. That flower is purple? Smile. A bird is singing? Smile. I got to the top of the hill? Smile. And you know what happened? I started to feel happier. When I let my face settle into a frown, I felt less happy. It surprised me how effective it was.

It works for confidence as well. Her research shows that people who hold a confident pose, one that takes up a lot of space, are both perceived as and actually feel more confident. Try it before your next interview! The pose changes the chemistry in our bodies. So pre-celebrate by pumping your fists in the air. Stand like Wonder Woman. Sit in a way that takes up space. These things all give our bodies and our brains the message that we are confident, and then we feel more confident.

5 — Get Support When You Need It

All therapists have therapists, all coaches have coaches. We all need other people to help us spot things we’re too close to see. It’s like asking a fish to look at the water it’s swimming in. Everyone needs support sometimes — that doesn’t make us weak or inferior, it makes us human. There is no shame in needing store-bought neurotransmitters if your brain doesn’t make them. And there’s no shame in needing another person to help you work through your stuff.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

A great question to ask is “what sort of response would you like from me?” My husband and I use this all the time. We tell each other things like, “I could listen, I could help you come up with solutions, or I could hate the other person on your behalf!”

Also, it’s hard to reach out when someone is depressed. So it’s okay to initiate repeatedly even if they aren’t reciprocating. Just give them time in between. Saying “let me know if you need anything” is much less helpful to someone who can’t pick up the phone than saying “would you like me to pick up anything for you from the store?” or “I’ll be in your neighborhood, would you like to have tea?”

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Since we can’t solve our problems with the same thinking that got us here, I want to help people with possibility thinking. I want to help people be creative and inventive and original and curious. I find that this sort of thinking is compatible with empathy and courage and justice and a lot of the things our world needs right now. But it all can start with creativity.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Brene Brown! Her work on vulnerability, shame, and empathy informs my work on imposter syndrome and the ways we can use creativity to create more possibility. Her discussion of imperfection is similar to my insistence that when you are doing something new and creative, however you do it is perfectly imperfect. I tell people in my Creativity Club that they can’t do the games wrong — I want to make people brave enough to try something new. I love Brene’s work on courage and daring! And I would love to invite her to my Creativity Club, if she can’t make it for lunch.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Here are some places where you can find me:

