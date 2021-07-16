Tales Of A Wild Feminine Decorum: Singing Sammy Ward #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic

Just as women have had their bad nights of courtship, so too have men. Women have their standards and boundaries, when it comes to what they will, and will not, tolerate on a date. Men also have the same.

Imagine going back into a certain time period and setting. We can say the 50’s and 60’s-even within earlier decades. A guy decides to take a woman to the “picture show,” a restaurant, a party, or to a dance at a local, social club. He presumes that she is his date for the night; or so, he thought. For this particular song, its evident that it is part of the local, dancing scene. One’s favorite song comes on. It’s a lively song, and gets the parry going. As opposed to his date dancing with him, she decides to go and dance with other guys. My, oh, my, that child has gone wild.

Standing there and observing in shock, the scene he is watching is beyond disbelief. After all, he thought she was a sweet girl; well-respected and mannerable. My, how she fooled him. It’s not only guys, who can partake in bad behavior on a date, now is it? Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock. A decision must be made.

It’s evident that she has forgotten about him. In fact, she behaves as if she came to the dance social, by herself. What’s a man to do?

Decisions, decisions. Some men accept that embarassment. Other men observe in shock. And, then there are those, who take action. Either they leave by themselves, OR they take their wild date of the night. They drive her home; never to call her, again. The most logical choice would be the latter.

There is a high-energetic tune entitled, “That Child Is Really Wild.” The song is so vivacious, that you have to get up and dance. You couldn’t sit still even if you tried. It’s part of that euphoria in simply feeling good to be alive! The night is young, and so is the town! Throughout the song, the narrator has made it clear, that his date of the night was not the sweet, little lady he thought her to be. That’s alright. Actually, it’s not. With the movement into one’s fast-paced love of the night, a decision has been made. He will leave, and he is taking her with him. Should they continue their courtship, no one knows. Yet, an early ending of the date had arrived.

Another lesson in the name of courtship has been learned. Unfortunately, it may have been learned the hard way. For that night came as a surprise. How he wish to have known about it earlier. As they say, such is life. We live and we learn. Just make sure you learn it well, paying ever closer to the signs. Be careful! You just never know when you will come across another “wild child,” again!

Singing Sammy Ward