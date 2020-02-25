Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

TAKING SPACE

Giving ourselves permission to unplug...

By

Some days are just meant to be spent alone.

In solitude.

To integrate. 

To go inward from the outward experience.

To pull it all together and let the dust settle on life.

Some periods just need to be taken out of time as we know it, to come back to centre, to come back to self.

To put ourselves well and truly first.

Some days are just not the days to engage, with anyone or anything – but to find our own truth in whatever is present.

Not by fixing anything, not by meddling, but simply letting it self organise – Letting existence do the work without our interfering.

Some days the sensitivity arises so much that the thought forms can unnecessarily, but easily swing into the negative streams and tangents. This is where some days can turn into a funk, a complete head trip, and a place that we will resist dropping into the next time… 

But it’s not about it being a funk, it’s about surrendering into what the body wants, and the majority of the time, that thing is rest. 

Simply to rest, to come back to self with gentleness and ease.

It’s not about letting the mind attach to old stories or thought forms which can easily swing down a path you don’t want to be, but to SURRENDER, to FEEL, and to BREATHE, knowing that this is just another wave, another inward phase, but one that if surrendered to fully and completely, will result in a cleaner, fresher you on the way back UP & OUT!

💚

📷 – Eugenio Marongiu

    Dan Regan, Empowerment Coach at Activating Authenticity

    Daniel Regan is an Empowerment Coach, Breathworker & Gene Keys Ambassador who’s zest for life, mystical adventure and vehement love for sharing and awakening others into self realization has led him to ​travel the world presenting Gene Keys Wisdom, breathwork modalities and various self-mastery systems with people from diverse cultures and backgrounds.⁣

    He is pioneering a new way of BEing in these times of great change and opportunity on the planet. Dan specializes in anchoring individuals and teams into their core stability through exploring the subconscious and unconscious aspects of the psyche that are waiting to be revealed and catalyzed in this life.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    How To Get Out of Your Funk in 5 Steps

    by Say Kubo
    By Vector Goddess/Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    How to Be Kind to Yourself and Still Get Stuff Done

    by Leo Babauta
    Community//

    How To Change Your Mind After Falling Victim to What It Use to Say

    by Jessica Frazier

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.