Taking Some Of the Fear Out Of Dying Alone

When we open the conversation around death, we can change our perspective.

I see families devastated by not being able to be with their loved one as they are dying. I am writing this for any person who is faced with a loved one dying alone in a hospital, nursing home, or some other place away from you. My hope is that some understanding hence comfort can be found among these words. This guidance can also be used by healthcare workers when they face the difficult job of telling families they can’t be present. These ideas can’t fix this horrific situation but they can bring a bit of understanding and “something to do” to an otherwise bleak message.

There are so many areas I want to address to neutralize some of the fear associated with dying. Dying is very, very sad but the actual moments before actual separation really aren’t that bad. Scary for us the watchers but not bad, as we perceive bad, for the doer.

Why do I say that? THIS IS WHAT I AM CONFIDENT ABOUT:

1. The person dying is so removed from their body they do not perceive it the way we, the watchers, perceive ours.
2. The person is non responsive to the world around them. They do not respond to sound or touch.
3. Their world is like a dream. Everything is out of focus, disconnected, from afar.
4. Normal physical changes: eyes partially open; random hand movements, slowed breathing, gapping-like mouth movements; 2 or 3 or 4 long spaced out breaths before actual breathing stops.

This goes beyond what I know to WHAT I HAVE COME TO BELIEVE:

1. We do not die alone. In the moments to hours, even days before death there is often talk to and about those that have died before us.
2. Fear of dying is replaced with the body’s efforts to detach from living.
3. A person can hear even in the moments following death.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE THINGS YOU CAN DO WHEN YOU HAVE THE GIFT OF BEING WITH SOMEONE IN THE MOMENTS OF THEIR DYING: (Remember they are non responsive but they can hear as if from afar.)

1. Touch, hug, hold, sing, reminisce, pray if that is comforting to you and them, cry, tell stories and yes, even laugh.
2. During private time tell the person about how they have touched your life. Talk about the challenging times as well as the good times.
3. When all words have been said, just holding a hand or laying in bed next to your special person is a gift of comfort to both of you.
4. You can have the lights on, soft music playing (favorite songs), or not.
5. Because we have limited control over the time that we die, and can hear from a far, tell the person dying who is arriving, who and when people are leaving. If you are there at the moment of death you are there because that was a gift to you. If you aren’t, and you tried to be, then that too was a gift, a gift of protection.

HERE ARE SOME OF THE THINGS YOU CAN DO IF YOU ARE NOT ABLE TO BE WITH YOUR SPECIAL PERSON WHEN THEY ARE DYING:

1. Sit quietly and comfortably, close you eyes and in your minds eye see your loved one in bed, peacefully sleeping.
2. Picture yourself next to the bed, hold their hand or lay down with them if that seems more desirable.
3. Begin talking to them. Talk from your heart. Say everything you need to say, the positive and the challenging nature of your relationship. Remember there is no perfect relationship. Every relationship has its rough hurtles; talk about those areas as well as the positive.
4. When all words from your heart have been said sit quietly, in your mind, and just be with your loved one. Know unfinished business has been addressed and the two of you have said goodbye.
5. Stay as long as you need. There will come a point where you will know you can get up. Say one more time “I love you”, if it is true. Just a goodbye is okay too.

When someone we care about, or someone we don’t care about, is dying it is scary and challenging to our idea of how life is suppose to be. Other people die, not someone close to me or even someone I know. When dying reaches into your personal sphere (and it will eventually) I hope these thoughts bring some comfort.

    Image of American Hospice Pioneer, Barbara Karnes, RN Author of &quot;the hospice little blue book&quot; Gone From My Sight, The Dying Experience

    Barbara Karnes, RN, American Hospice Pioneer at www.bkbooks.com

    Barbara Karnes, RN is an American Hospice Pioneer, Award Winning End of Life Educator, Award Winning Nurse, NHPCO Hospice Innovator Award Winner 2018 & International Humanitarian Woman of the Year in 2015.

    While at the bedside of hundreds of people during the dying process, Barbara Karnes noticed that each death was following a near identical script. Each person was going through the stages of death in almost the same manner. And most families had the same questions. These realizations led Barbara to sit down and write the "Little Blue Book." The book that changed an industry.

    Gone From My Sight has been in print continuously since 1985 and has sold over thirty million copies. Although it is often imitated, it remains the most widely used patient/family handout on signs of approaching death in the United States. It is the original source. With its publication and distribution, Barbara created one of the most important tools in the Hospice movement today: the patient/family educational booklet.

    "New Rules for End of Life Care," "Care For The Caregiver," and "This Is How People Die," Barbara's DVD projects, are starting conversations and garnering awards - in this country and around the world. In these films, Barbara compassionately explains the stages of the dying process, talks about behavior changes as they pertain to food, sleep, and withdrawal, and addresses issues relating to the use of narcotics, addiction, and overdosing. She explains how important it is to take care of yourself as a caregiver as well as guidelines to help you do that personally and with your caregiving team.

    “We don’t understand that there’s a normal, natural way of dying,” she says. “My goal is to help neutralize the fear that families and significant others bring to the bedside during the end of life experience.”

    All resources can be found here: https://bkbooks.com/collections/all-productshttps://bkbooks.com/collections/all-products

