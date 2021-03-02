Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Taking my 90 Year Old Dad for his Covid-19 Vaccine appointment

This was a day that brought much hope and relief, as well as anxiety.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The appointment had been set several weeks in advance. However, when the day finally arrived, a winter storm was passing through. Most people stayed home for the day as they should. But my father was very eager to get his 2nd vaccination shot and any further delays would have been hard to deal with.

So we got in the car and we drove to the Military Hospital located 30 minutes north of where my dad lives. Many other local vaccination appointments were re-scheduled. But we did not hear from the veterans hospital, so we were determined to make it to his 10am appointment.

It was a difficult day to travel, but we were so glad that we made the effort and were successful in getting to the hospital so my dad could be vaccinated against this terrible virus.

As of this date, my dad has stayed in his house for over a year because of the pandemic and his high-risk age and health conditions. The only exceptions were during the summer when we had two small family gatherings outdoors.

We did not gather as a family for Thanksgiving or Christmas last year. And we don’t know how many holidays he has left with us. But at least now that he is fully vaccinated, we can begin to get back to some sort of “normal.”

So we are very hopeful that 2021 will be a good year. Once everyone is vaccinated by this summer, we can get back to living and enjoying life together again without worrying if we might get sick, or that we might pass on a virus to someone else. In my dad’s case, someone who would likely die if he were to contract this disease prior to getting vaccinated.

    Steve Groom, Real Estate Consultant at Maryland Home Buyers

    As the Operations Manager for Maryland Home Buyers in Baltimore I love what I do because I have a chance to really create a win-win solution for everyone – not just me. I believe that if you are sincere in your business and you serve first, then good things will come.

    I am a Certified Realty Investor, graduate of Towson University and Investors United School of Real Estate, an author and a life-long Maryland resident. Prior to real estate I worked in Retail Management and Call Center Management. These experiences instilled in me a burning desire – to experience and to provide – superior Customer Service in everything that I do.

    My primary goal is to provide you with a real practical solution to your current real estate situation. I have no problem directing potential sellers that come to us to sell their Baltimore house fast, to another source if I feel that would be best for them. We are not the typical “We Buy Houses” company. We are a family-owned and operated company and we follow family values. We strive to provide GREAT customer support… even if we don’t buy your house!

    I have the ability to serve the Baltimore real estate market not because I am anyone special, but because I have always followed our motto: SERVE FIRST & TREAT PEOPLE WITH RESPECT.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Lets Talk About Dying

    by Nik Davis
    Community//

    Let’s Talk About Grief, I Mean Really Talk About Grief

    by Nik Davis
    Community//

    Remembering My Mother

    by Mary Wilson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.