Taking Care of Your Mental Health During the Pandemic: Josh Gibson MD

It’s been a year and a half that we are experiencing the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has had an impact on every aspect of our lives. It has made many people lose their lives and on the other hand, had also created an economic downswing which made people lose their jobs. That’s not all! The constant stay-at-home orders coupled with the subsequent lockdowns have also made people feel more stagnation than ever. Even though the vaccination drive has been globally successful, still people are anticipating the virus waves because it is mutating. All these impact one’s mental health and it is essential to look into that.

Mental health guidelines

Your mental health dictates how you feel and thereby your entire life. Hence, if you are stressed and tensed for a long time it will have an impact on your life and will hinder a high-quality life. If you feel more stressed and anxious than ever, you need to opt-in for easy mental health guidelines to feel better and lead a good life. A few suggestions are:

Practice meditation

There is excess chaos in the world at this time. And it’s not just related to the pandemic. There are various political instabilities as well that are creating unrest in many parts of the world. Being a part of the world we all get affected by what’s happening around us. Hence, it is essential to ground oneself and tap into one’s inner calm. And one of the best ways to do it is by practicing meditation. You don’t have to be an expert to do this. You can meditate in the morning and evening for some time and feel the difference in your attitude. It will benefit your mental health manifold.

Reduce the news time

The news channels broadcast all kinds of news. Hence, you get to hear both the good and bad news updates. While the good news updates will make you feel hopeful, the bad updates can increase your nervousness and tension. If you are already consumed by ample tension, it makes sense to reduce the time you spend watching the news. By doing so, you can keep your mind free from external hassles and limit your tension to a great extent. You can watch a film of your choice or read a book that will add positivity to your life.

Talk to a therapist

According to a recent study, most people have been feeling overwhelmed during the pandemic phase and have witnessed mental health issues. If you find yourself getting triggered easily, it makes sense that you speak to a therapist. You can seek an online appointment as well. Getting in touch with an expert therapist will help you to address your mental health issues better. It will enable you to see your problems from a wider perspective and work towards them so that you are able to lead a better life.

We are currently living in a challenging phase. It is making most people feel helpless and stressed. Hence, it's essential to attend to our mental health. Remember every problem has its own solution. You just need to know where to look for it.