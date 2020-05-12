Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Taking Care Of Your Mental Health During Quarantine

These days, whether you think so or not, your mental health needs attention.

Does the current state of quarantine make you feel unmotivated, depressed, or sad?

Have you been feeling that now, more than ever, you have zero control of your life and future?

If your answer is yes, don’t worry. You’re not the only one.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has caused us to withdraw into our homes and experience life in a different way. A more solitary one. 

And solitude was shortly followed by isolation and loneliness.

In addition to the global state of stress and uncertainty, the loneliness which accompanied this period of confinement has been difficult to cope with and emotionally brutal for many of us.

Scientists have been teaching us how to wash our hands and practice social distancing, but nobody told us how to take care of our mental health. It was naturally embedded in our social lives, and in our day to day activities. 

When we are mentally healthy, we are better able to cope with difficult times and stressors.

More than that, a balanced mind and a strong physical-mental connection can boost immunity and protect us from numerous health conditions.

Balancing The Mind-Body Connection 

The mind and body are connected and function together in a complex relationship. Establishing a healthy balance between them is essential for a state of optimal wellbeing. 

Achieving mental, physical, and spiritual balance can be encouraged through practices like yoga, meditation, daily exercise, or healthy eating. 

Among all these wellness methods, we’ve seen the rise in popularity of CBD which has proven to be a fast and efficient method for calming the mind and balancing the body.

The process of how CBD products can help regulate the body is called homeostasis, a balancing phenomenon that affects all the systems that keep our bodies working properly. 

By supplementing the natural chemical compounds that the body already has, a regular intake of CBD can offer wide-ranging benefits for your immune system, mood, and appetite.

Shifting Perspective

Time spent in isolation could teach us about how shifting perspective can improve our mental wellbeing. 

When something feels too hard to accept or cope with, the best thing to do is to not fight it. 

Instead, what we should all do is learn how to let it be (hey Beatles fans).

Learn to be patient and accept things we cannot change.

During these unprecedented times, by shifting focus we can learn a new way of living. A more humble and responsible one.

It is important to not forget that difficult times can be the best teacher that life offers us.

This hard — yet unique — journey has brought us some lessons that will last for generations.

We were reminded of how ephemeral and fragile we are, but more importantly, we were shown what great strength we have to cope and adapt to any situation.

Building A New Ritual 

Our minds love structure and discipline, so create a set of rituals that are easy for you to follow.

Building healthy routines and rituals can help shape our lives, quell our nerves, and prevent thoughts from running all over the place.

A series of investigations by psychologists revealed that rituals can have a positive impact on people’s thoughts, feelings, and behavior and can support good mental health, especially in children.

We could use this time of isolation to create new individual or family rituals like weekly comedy nights, breathing exercises, juicing in the morning, or daily meditation.

The point is that you come up with the best rituals and routines that work for you, which over time becomes automatic.

Meditating 

Learning how to incorporate meditation into everyday life is essential for the whole aspect of wellbeing, not only our mental health. 

Among its many positive effects, a few minutes of daily meditation can help us get rid of body tension and sleep better.

The more you practice meditation, the less anxiety and panic you will experience. It’s amazing to see how balance and inner peace follows as soon as we learn how to reduce the constant chatter of the mind, which prevents us from calming down and shifting within.

These days, taking care of your mental health needs more attention than ever. 

Yoga, meditation, proper nutrition, and balancing the mind-body connection are just some of the ways you can take care of yourself during the quarantine.

Always remember that even though you may not be able to control what’s going on in the world, you can control how you react to it.Our final piece of advice — keep calm, stay open, and embrace the unknown!

