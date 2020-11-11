Taking care of your emotional health during the pandemic – Useful tips by Marcus Debaise

Have you been alternating between moments of excess fear and a sudden calm in the past few days! If yes, then you are not the only one. You are undergoing what gets popularly termed as pandemic paranoia. Today, most people get stressed by the fear of getting affected by the virus. The pandemic paranoia usually manifests in the following ways:

A constant fear that you or your family members might get affected by the virus.

Fretting from the speculation that there might be no cure and we can’t get back to our lives as it used to be before.

Fear of losing a job.

Most people get surrounded by similar apprehension, which has given rise to several emotional or mental health issues. A few important ones are:

Loneliness and emptiness

Social distancing for a prolonged time has resulted in isolation and emptiness amongst people. People who are outgoing and depend on their social life for the required energy and zest feel cut out from their friends and social circle. They always anticipate a time when they can move around freely as before. The best way to combat this is by regularly staying in touch through other mediums, like phone or video chat. Even if you are meeting your friends at a public place, make sure to follow all the safety protocols.

Lack of encouragement

Marcus Debaise says that our lives have undergone a 360-degree change, and that can bring about changes in the way we think and feel about life. There is a general sense of loss and sadness, with all the deaths occurring because of the pandemic. And that has resulted in the sense of lack of motivation or encouragement in people’s life. The solution is to create short term goals and seek pleasure and happiness in it. That way, you can stay engaged in such a testing time and find back your motivation.

Professional insecurities

For the majority of people, their profession has an important role to play in their lives. Other than providing a steady income, it helps them define who they are. It is their identity and a source of inner power. Hence, with professional instabilities on the way, it is necessary to keep a check on your emotional health. Becoming nervous and speculating on unfavorable circumstances is not the solution. Instead, it is better to save more and seek other job opportunities if you think you might lose your job.

Do not be in a state of constant fear – Marcus Debaise

When people get caught up in a state of constant fear, it can lead to health and emotional issues. Fear ruins creativity and the ability to think clearly. Excess anxiety can lead to hormonal imbalance and affect the organs. It is best to meditate and use other relaxation methods to stay calm and peaceful. That will help during such testing times.

The pandemic curve is yet to flatten down to the level where it gets considered as safe. Hence, there are a few emotional issues that might occur. It would be best if you addressed the same with caution and less fear.