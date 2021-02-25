Taking care of mental health is the ultimate wellness tip – Michael Giannulis on COVID-19 care

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health issues made clear headlines alongside physical health problems. According to expert entrepreneur Mike Giannulis, it is incredibly crucial to take care of your mental health, especially in the present scenario. The best trick to ensure a continued healthy living is to develop positive mental health and a state of wellbeing.

However, when it comes to mental health, how do you even start to take care of it? Well, according to Michael Giannulis, you can do the following.

Seek accurate information

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused havoc not just to the global populace’s overall health but also increased panic attacks and anxiety. Keep in mind that human beings, by nature, seek knowledge and information. And, the news is pretty easy to find in this day and age of digital connectivity. However, according to experts, when it comes to news and information about a dynamic situation like the pandemic, you should only trust the official sources like the WHO and the European Commission.

Take a break from COVID-19 news – Michael Giannulis,

Yes, we understand that it brings a sense of closure and peace if you follow the news updates regarding pandemic 24-7. But the truth is too much news can be a bad thing as well. Keep in mind it is vital to take a break from the continuous news coverage to get around the feelings of distress and worry. Instead of focusing on the “what-ifs,” remember that planning and taking precautions is a more practical step.

Self-care

Self-care has become paramount in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. It would be best if you learned to focus on the things under your control, including your nutrition, rest, hygiene, and exercise. Keep in mind that contracting and controlling the virus is beyond you and, if truth be told, not your job anyway. Therefore, focus on the aspects under your control. Exercise, jog, or take a brisk walk regularly to clear your mind and boost your immunity. Get involved with friends and family to make sure complete care of your mental health.

Reaching out for support

Keep in mind that this doesn’t necessarily mean reaching out to ask for help; you can even assist as and when necessary. It is vital to remember that the only way to ensure mental stability is to stay close with your friends and family in these pandemic times. Close relations bring comfort and stability to all the involved parties. With the increased usage and popularity of handheld devices and digital media, it has become easy to stay in touch – so use this option to take care of your mental health and feelings of depression.

Always acknowledge your feelings

Last but not least, you should remember that human beings are emotional animals. Therefore, it is quite normal to be overwhelmed with feelings of stress, anxiety, and a plethora of other reactions. However, what is abnormal is you not being able to acknowledge your feelings. Keep in mind that maintaining a journal and talking to others about your feelings is an excellent way of coming to terms with personal thoughts and emotions.

Keep in mind these simple mental health tips for enjoying a permanent state of wellness through the COVID-19 pandemic.