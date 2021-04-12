Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Taking Advantage of the Upper Hand in the Job Market

Out of respect for your own reputation and other’s energy, under NO circumstances should you ever...

I’ve written, recently, about 2021’s talent shortage. Despite all of our fears this time last year, the market is saturated with jobs – a dream situation! It’s a chance for talent to take advantage. No searching job boards without any result. No sending applications into a black hole. No banging your head on the desk in frustration. It’s a chance for everyone to take their next career step and expand their horizons!

Unfortunately, many job seekers are doing the exact opposite. Instead of taking advantage of the market, they’re taking advantage of other people. This type of behaviour WILL leave a sour taste in the mouth of clients and your reputation will be at stake.

Life happens. Sometimes we change our minds. Sometimes we end up with multiple offers and aren’t sure what to do. We don’t want to disappoint people, but ghosting a job interview is NOT the same as ghosting a bad date. People’s time and money go into the interview and hiring process, and behaving rudely burns bridges. Out of respect for your own reputation and other’s energy, under NO circumstances should you ever:

Pull a no-show

Feeling sick? Alarm clock didn’t go off? Dog had an accident and bit the neighbor? Pick up the phone and call someone to give them a heads up.

Just because it’s a job-saturated market doesn’t mean interviews (and people’s time) are less valuable. Time and money go into their organisation, and missing one without reaching out says that others’ resources aren’t worth the time it takes to send an email. It’s just plain rude. And, people will remember. 

Ask for more money after the fact

I will always be a cheerleader for talents negotiating their worth. For never letting clients take advantage. I’ve cut ties in the last year, with clients who were offering unfairly shaved down salaries and I’ve discussed again and again about how to ask for a pay review.

BUT! There is a difference between asking for more money once you have passed probation and asking for more at the offer stage! Be honest and upfront when you first make contact with the client (or your Recruiter) about your salary expectations. 

Recently, many talents have started asking for more money once they are at the offer stage which either means, the Recruiter hasn’t discussed their salary expectations properly when they first meet/speak or the talent is trying to see how far they can push the boundaries.  Either way, it’s unprofessional and salary should be discussed from the get-go to avoid awkward conversations and disappointment.   

If this happens to you and you really do feel that the salary should be higher, can I suggest the following?

Agree with the client that once you pass your probation, if you are hitting your assigned KPI’s and receiving positive client feedback (and also from your line managers) then “x” will be added to your salary package.  Then, the next salary review will be 12 months from this date. 

Ghost an interview or a job

Yes, this is happening. 

Talent is not showing up to interviews and not letting their Recruiter or the client know. 

Why? They had a better offer elsewhere the day/night before and couldn’t be bothered to tell anyone. This is extremely rude & disrespectful.  

If you had a better offer come through, let someone know. Confrontation can be hard – but your reputation is important.  A simple text or email will pay off.

    Anna O'Dea, Recruitment Expert | Speaker | x 3 LinkedIn Global Top Voice 2016-2018 | Founder Agency Iceberg Recruitment & #LeadingLadies at Agency Iceberg Recruitment

    Recruitment expert Anna O’Dea is Founder and Managing Director of Agency Iceberg, one of Melbourne’s fastest growing recruitment companies exclusively for digital, marketing, communications, PR, digital, experiential and advertising roles. Anna has placed thousands of employees in Australia’s most prestigious workplaces, working with award-winning creative teams, brands, and global and independent agencies.

    In 2016, Anna launched the #LeadingLadies interview series that profiles C-Suite and Founder level professionals and their challenging career journeys, to empower men and women to create better change in their lives and careers. No topic is off limits, Anna covers bullying, burnout and the pay gap to start-up success, mentorship, career longevity and women negotiating equity in the business they work in.

    An expert on workplace issues, Anna is a public speaker and is regularly quoted by media as an authority on workplace culture, diversity and inclusion, equal opportunity, and is an anti-bullying and LGBTQI advocate.

    Anna launched the ‘Negotiate Your Worth’ series in 2016, which gives employees the tools to improve their negotiation skills, and holds regular #LeadingLadies events, giving the public access to the inspirational women in her network. Anna is also a judge for B&T’s ‘Women in Media’ and ‘30 Under 30’ Awards.

    Anna was awarded a LinkedIn Global Top Voice in 2016, 2017 and 2018 for the topical content she produces and the #LeadingLadies interview series. In 2018 Anna was nominated for the Optus MyBusiness Awards, "Businesswoman of the Year" Award.

