Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Take Your Own Advice.

It's always easy to give others advice when they are looking for answers, but taking our own advice that we provide to them isn't always in the forefront of our minds.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I am extremely good at solving problems for others when they come to me with the, “what to do” questions. I love helping others and looking back at my life, I have been through a lot so I feel qualified to help them. But when I am going through times of need like now, instead of thinking back at all of the great advice that I have given others, I stress. It is not that hard to take a step back and breath, relax and pray for answers. I am the type of person that needs a plan and have to have everything figured out right now. I have been working on this and I have gotten a little better, but its a long road.

Letting go is something that has not been the easiest for me. My whole life I’ve had to hold on tight to the things that were mine and always feared loosing them because well, that’s what usually happened. That is not my life anymore and I have fought hard to break away from that so I need to take my own advice, that advice I am so good at giving to others and breath. I need to remember who I am and where I have come from and how hard I fought to break free from that. Remembering also that there may not be a right or wrong answer, and sometimes the right thing to do is the hardest.

There is no rule book on life and what the “normal” life looks like because everyone has different things that make them happy. I believe that doing what makes us happy is best. Living everyday stressed and trying to control things that we cant isn’t going to do any of us any good. We get one life here on earth and making the best of it should come first. Here’s me not taking my own advice and stressing over things I cannot control. How do we find balance? How do we do the hardest thing that may break our hearts, but we know it is what’s best? These are all questions that we run to others for advice on, but if we sit back and breath, take a moment to relax we will have our answers in the advice we have given others.

    me

    Chrissie Depre, Victim Advocate

     

    Christine Depre is one of four children born in Point Pleasant New Jersey and raised at the Jersey Shore. While her parents moved her around a lot she spent a majority of her child hood in Manchester and West Paterson NJ. Christine is a mother of seven beautiful children. She has a large blended family and she loves every minute of it.
    Christine had her first two children at the ages of fifteen and sixteen and was not able to complete high school. She dropped out of school in the beginning of ninth grade. Refusing to give up on her education she earned her GED shortly after only was not able to attend college due to life circumstances.
    Christine endured much trauma as she made her journey through life as a single teenage mother. In May of 2000 Christine was faced with a life threatening event when she was sexually assaulted after a home invasion. This changed her and her children's lives forever and the reason she wants to share her experience. In hopes to inspire that survivors are not alone.
    In March of 2015 she was able to settle down after she married her current husband. With much support she was able to begin college the fall semester of 2015. With an eighth grade education she knew the challenges that lay ahead of her but decided to continue anyway. She quickly grew confident as she settled in at Ocean County College in Toms River NJ. Christine Graduated in May 2018 with an Associates in Science Majoring in Criminal Justice with Honors.
    Shortly after graduation her family was transferred to Jacksonville Florida with the military as her husband Is active duty. Once settled in she wasted no time and was admitted to Florida State College at Jacksonville and began her Bachelors program in Human services. She graduated May 2020. Currently Christine is finishing her MPA and it will be completed in August of 21. She is pursuing this dream with hopes to be able to inspire as many as possible with her journey. Christine plans to speak publicly about her story.
    Currently, she is working as an advocate for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and plans to continue this work while on her path.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Real Reasons I Struggle to Put Myself First as a Working Mom

    by Sarah Argenal, MA, CPC
    Work Smarter//

    10 Successful Founders Share How They Learned to Say 'No'

    by Hannah McCauley
    Community//

    Traci Jeske of En Vogue Stylist: “Success does not happen overnight”

    by Pirie Jones Grossman
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.