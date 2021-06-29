Take Your Own Advice.

I am extremely good at solving problems for others when they come to me with the, “what to do” questions. I love helping others and looking back at my life, I have been through a lot so I feel qualified to help them. But when I am going through times of need like now, instead of thinking back at all of the great advice that I have given others, I stress. It is not that hard to take a step back and breath, relax and pray for answers. I am the type of person that needs a plan and have to have everything figured out right now. I have been working on this and I have gotten a little better, but its a long road.

Letting go is something that has not been the easiest for me. My whole life I’ve had to hold on tight to the things that were mine and always feared loosing them because well, that’s what usually happened. That is not my life anymore and I have fought hard to break away from that so I need to take my own advice, that advice I am so good at giving to others and breath. I need to remember who I am and where I have come from and how hard I fought to break free from that. Remembering also that there may not be a right or wrong answer, and sometimes the right thing to do is the hardest.

There is no rule book on life and what the “normal” life looks like because everyone has different things that make them happy. I believe that doing what makes us happy is best. Living everyday stressed and trying to control things that we cant isn’t going to do any of us any good. We get one life here on earth and making the best of it should come first. Here’s me not taking my own advice and stressing over things I cannot control. How do we find balance? How do we do the hardest thing that may break our hearts, but we know it is what’s best? These are all questions that we run to others for advice on, but if we sit back and breath, take a moment to relax we will have our answers in the advice we have given others.