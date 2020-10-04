Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Take Time to Feel Your Feelings

Resist the urge to push through & ignore your feelings.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Close up portrait of thoughtful woman on blurry office background. Headshot concept
Close up portrait of thoughtful woman on blurry office background. Headshot concept

Are you busier than ever? Perhaps you are working from home, but working longer, harder hours with increased productivity. If that is true for you, you may find that along with being busier than ever, your emotions are more fluid than ever. You may feel motivated, strong, and empowered today and unmotivated, afraid and overwhelmed tomorrow. 

As a result, it is important to remember that how you feel isn’t right or wrong.  It is simply how you feel and your feelings matter.

If you start to feel like you are on an emotional roller coaster, I encourage you to implement a few mindset strategies to help you get calm and centered:

  1. Pause and feel your feelings. Why? Because your feelings and emotions are not always logical and may not be immediately discernible. I’ll give you an example. Perhaps you’ve heard the expression “hangry” which is a blending of the words hungry and angry. Hangry indicates you may be feeling anger when what you really are is hungry. Once you eat and nourish yourself, the feeling of anger goes away. When we pause, our feelings will let us know what we need to do to feel better. 
  2. Identify and name what you are feeling. If you are feeling unmotivated, dig a bit deeper to identify why you are feeling unmotivated. You might find you are feeling lonely, afraid, or overwhelmed. When you name what you are feeling, (like hungry and not angry) you can get into action to feel better. For example, if you are feeling lonely, call someone who loves you and let them know you could use some extra love and support today.
  3. Direct your feelings and take action. Once you have identified how you are feeling, take a moment to be self-compassionate. Reassure yourself it is ok to feel how you are feeling, then do something about it.  Doing something might be as simple as stopping and taking a break. It could be getting a bite, having a cup of hot tea, or taking a walk outside. Sad? Do something that brings you joy. Afraid? List out all your worries and design a plan of action to address any fears. 

Resist the urge to push through and ignore your feelings. I can assure you your feelings will only allow you to ignore them for so long and doing so often creates bigger issues that you will eventually have to address. Let me know in the comments how you will take time to pause, direct your feelings, and then take action.

There are 3 Huge Mistakes many women lawyers make that impact their joy and happiness. Want to know if you are making the same mistakes? Click here to get your free copy of my ebook.

#lawyers #womenlawyers #womeninlaw #leadership #leadershipdevelopment #womeninlaw #womenleaders #womeninbusiness #mindset #bestadvice

    Leadership Development Coach &amp; Consultant

    Lakeshia Ekeigwe, Leadership Coach & Consultant for Lawyers at LeaderThinking

    Lakeshia facilitates deeply transformative experiences for leaders in law and business based on the principles of emotional intelligence, personal development, and self-awareness.

    Lakeshia provides coaching and consulting services from a whole-person perspective so lawyers and leaders learn how to create lives they love and build businesses and teams that thrive. Her work helps boost confidence, elevate trust, build strong personal and professional relationships, and resolve internal and external conflict in a positive and non-contentious manner.  Her clients include Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, Accenture, Kaiser Permanente, City of Los Angeles, County of Los Angeles, Association of Corporate Counsel, University of Texas, Virginia Tech, and others.

    Lakeshia is a member of the International Coach Federation (ICF).  She is MHS Certified in Emotional Intelligence EQi-2.0 and EQ 360; an International Coach Federation Certified CoachU Graduate; Certified in Mediation by SCMA - Southern California Mediation Association and The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office Dispute Resolution Program; Certified in Leadership Development by The Asian Pacific American Legal Center. Lakeshia is a member of Mensa (the “high IQ society”).

    Featured in MSNBC, HuffPost and LexisNexis LexTalk
    - LexisNexis Named as one of "10 Great Resources for Female Lawyers"

    https://www.leaderthinking.com/lawyers

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Westend61/Getty images
    Science//

    Hanger Is Real. And It Really Does Affect Your Mood.

    by The Conversation
    Community//

    Healthy People are Nicer People

    by Gayle Hilgendorff
    Wisdom//

    How to Become Emotionally Stronger and Take Control of Your Feelings

    by Alexandra Hayes

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.