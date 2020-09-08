Take The Time To Invest In Yourself – Faraz Mansuri

Faraz Mansuri founder and CEO of Dopemedia , is specialized in creating brand awareness, traffic and lead gen, marketing funnels, social media and more. My network is my net worth” says Faraz. He has worked with top most names and brands in the last three years.

Faraz says Investing in yourself is one of the most important investments you can make. Your habits and actions have a profound effect on your overall well-being and happiness. The current situation you are in has been greatly determined by your past actions, habits and decisions. By making small changes and investing in yourself in positive ways today, you will ultimately be creating a brighter future for yourself, and you will be very happy that you did so. When it comes to investments, one of the best you can make is in yourself! But all too often, investing in ourselves is a low-priority item; something we think about doing someday.

Time and money are among the top reasons that we give for putting off things that would enrich our lives. But while it’s true that you may not have a lot of extra time or money lying around, it’s important to realize that often, we cite those reasons not because we really can’t afford it or couldn’t find time for it, but instead because we fail to recognize the real value in investing in ourselves. When you are bold enough to take steps that will improve your performance and overall well-being, the universe will respond by granting you amazing results.

Where you will stand and what new things you will be capable of doing tomorrow will largely depend on what you do to improve yourself today.

Investing in yourself may be the most profitable investment you ever make. It yields not only future returns, but often a current pay-off as well. The surest way to achieve a better quality life, to be successful, productive, and satisfied is to place a priority on investing in both personal and professional growth. No improvement in our lives will happen automatically without us working on them. If we want to get better then we have to work on it.

Deep down, we’re often afraid to say yes to self-investments because we feel that we don’t deserve it, or that we won’t be able to experience the full benefit. But saying yes and making that initial investment in yourself. can boost your confidence tremendously; improving your outlook as well. When you have confidence, you can achieve more things than you ever thought possible, and will be able to set your sights higher, and reach those goals that you may have once thought out of reach.

1. What will happen if I don’t invest in myself?

2. Where will I be in five years if I just wait for growth to happen?

3. How will I get where I want to go if I choose not to invest in myself?

My hope is that the answers to these questions will help point you in the direction of starting to invest in yourself. But don’t stop there. Over the years, I have continued to invest in myself. It’s an ongoing process, but it starts with just doing something, even if it’s small. In my experience, you will not regret it.

The effort you put into consistently investing in yourself plays a large role in determining the quality of your life now and in the future.

One of the most important rules in life is for you to “Invest in yourself”. If you don’t, who else will? You and only you have to be proactive enough to take that responsibility.

Be yourself, and do what you can to make yourself the best you can be.