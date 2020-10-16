Take the Risk or Lose the Chance – Abhishek Salwan

Take the risk or lose the chance. Most of us fear the unknown, so our actions and statements set us up to play it safe. Our words are spoken without understanding the consequence of allowing them to become our reality. If you wake up and you ask yourself if you would be happy this was your last day on earth and the answer is no, you must act upon it. Make sure you do something worthwhile with the time you have before it is to late.

At the age 23, Abhishek Salwan runs a renowned Cafe. Blending his talents of imagination and development in advanced showcasing with his affection and enthusiasm for his work together has given an individual effective way for him to make all the more such fruitful accomplishments throughout his life.

Abhishek says We all the ambition, but with that comes the fear to not follow through on this. Make sure you take the leap into your dreams rather than settle for the mundane and regret your life. There is always a chance to fail but this is nothing in comparison to have lived a life unfulfilled. By looking at the lives of men and women who have accomplished exceptional things in their lives, we can not help but notice that they were bold and courageous people, who were not afraid to take risks and do what was necessary to succeed .

Taking risks in life seems very scary, because we face the unknown and many times we are afraid of failure, but believe me there is no worse failure than not trying and being in our comfort zone. Let go of excuses. When taking on a new challenge, it can be easy to allow excuses or self-sabotage stop you from moving forward. Identify which concerns are genuine and which ones are negative self-talk and work on eliminating them.

He says hope for the best, prepare for the worst. What’s the worst-case scenario that could happen if you took this chance? How likely is this worst-case scenario going to happen? What could you do to prevent it? Having a mental plan can help you replace fear with constructive solutions.

Helps to Stand Out.

People who take risk are bold. Somehow this courage is shown and endearing. With courage also comes confidence and alertness. When every other person withdraws, they are willing to stay in. This makes risk takers leaders as they are anointed to be by their own self.

Generate New Possibilities

If you take risks and put yourself on the line, you could create a whole new set of opportunities for the future. You might achieve what you originally set out to do, but you also may unlock doors that you hadn’t even considered. It’s important to keep an open mind so something truly great and unexpected doesn’t pass you by.

Helps To Gain Knowledge.

The pain that you know doesn’t hurt. It is actually what you don’t know that hurts you.

Knowledge is vital to success. Risk takers are able to identify such knowledge because they are willing to undergo a process that will provide such knowledge. Through such knowledge, they can navigate future steps and sail through difficult waters. Many are turned off by risks. It is actually easier and more comfortable to sit down in the safe spot and wait. But, this is what distinguishes the doers from the dreamers.