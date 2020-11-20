Take Control of Your Health this Diabetes Awareness Month

Though diagnosable at any age, diabetes disproportionately affects older adults in the United States. Approximately 25% of Americans over the age of 60 years have diabetes, and an aging population is widely acknowledged as one of the drivers of the diabetes epidemic. Individuals with diabetes suffer from high blood sugar. Typically, blood sugar is kept under control with the help of a hormone called insulin. However, people with diabetes don’t have enough insulin or can’t use insulin well, resulting in the body’s inability to maintain a healthy blood sugar range. Although diabetes is a serious disease and should not be taken lightly, people with diabetes can still live long and healthy lives!

If you’re a senior, here are seven ways you can manage your diabetes and take control of your health for Diabetes Awareness Month:

1) Be active and have fun doing it. Walking and other forms of daily exercise can help improve glucose levels in older adults with diabetes. Reach out to a friend and make a plan to exercise – do something you love, whether it be dancing, walking outside or trying a new sport. Set a goal to be active most days of the week and create a plan that is both fun and feasible for your lifestyle. For more information on physical activity guidelines, check out the CDC’s website.

2) Make nutritious and tasty food choices while maintaining a healthy weight. The food you eat affects glucose levels, so it’s important to learn what’s best for you to eat, how much and when. Enjoy fresh fruits and veggies while avoiding candy, sweets, chips and fried food. Try new recipes that are plant-based or include lean meats, grains and vegetables! Also, don’t forget to stay hydrated by drinking water or seltzer instead of sugary drinks such as juice. And remember, it is possible to eat healthy without giving up the foods you love! For some quick meal planning tips, check out the American Diabetes Association’s resource on meal planning.

3) Track your blood sugar as often as your doctor recommends. Very high glucose levels (called hyperglycemia) or very low glucose levels (called hypoglycemia) can be risky to your health. You should work with your healthcare team to determine how often you should check your glucose level and get the A1C test. If you are managing your diabetes without taking insulin, you may not need to check your glucose level as often. Check out this helpful NYC.gov management tool.

4) Take your medicines as prescribed, even when you feel good. It’s very important to take your diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol or other medicines every day to lower your risk of heart disease and stroke. Ask your doctor or pharmacist to make your medicine plan simple, and don’t be afraid to raise questions or concerns you may have regarding the side effects and affordability of your medicines. It can be helpful to keep a medication list like this one on NYC.gov.

5) See your doctor regularly to stay healthy. Talk with your doctor and your healthcare team to set up a diabetes management plan to help you stay healthy with diabetes. Doctors can help you to:

Check your A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol.

Test your urine to check for kidney disease.

Do a foot exam to check for sores and changes in feeling.

Get your eyes checked once a year.

Get a flu shot every year (people with diabetes who get the flu can get sicker than those who don’t have diabetes.)

Identify ways you can lower your chance of complications such as heart disease and stroke.

Connect with a dentist to check your teeth and gums.

6) Take precautionary measures against COVID-19. Both diabetes and old age increase the risk of serious complications due to COVID-19. Whilethere is not enough information yet to confirm that people with diabetes are more likely to get COVID-19, it is clear that people with diabetes have much higher rates of serious complications. The good news is your risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 is lower if your diabetes is well-managed – check out the CDC for tips on how to prevent COVID-19 and related complications.

7) Join a local Diabetes Self-Management Program or other health workshop for free in your community. JASA and other community-based organizations offer a range of evidence-based programs, as well as nutrition and fitness classes, to help you manage your diabetes and other health conditions. For further information on free programs, please reach out to your local senior center or community-based organization. These group classes can help you feel empowered to manage your health and connect you to peers who are trying to do the same…and they’re a lot of fun!

It is possible to live a happy and healthy life with diabetes – we wish you a happy Diabetes Awareness Month and here’s to taking control of your health!

Arielle Basch, Senior Director of JASA Health Services

