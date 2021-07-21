I wonder whether you have surrendered to the circumstances of your work and your life, thinking is this just the way things are…

The relentlessly busy environment.

Never enough time, energy, resources … or enough of you to go around.

Challenging interactions with others.

Toxic cultures, behaviours and conflict.

Feeling compromised.

The level of autonomy or control we feel is an important factor that can predispose, or protect against, burnout.[1] If we feel powerless and surrender to the inevitability of the challenges of our work and our life, we are at risk.

When we feel valued and supported, and enabled to act autonomously, our sense of satisfaction is increased. When we feel less enabled to take responsibility, exercise judgement or influence the challenges we face, frustrations grow and resentment and blame can creep in. This can flow through to challenging behaviours, to disconnection from others, a loss of confidence and impacts on our resilience and our wellbeing.

Whilst some things are definitely outside of your control, much is within your sphere of influence.

It’s time to take control of what you can and I share a simple exercise to help you do just that!

I’ve developed an exercise that builds on the work of Stephen Covey about your locus of control. In it, you are guided to explore your concerns and consider what you might be able to influence and what you can control. Then, a simple prioritisation exercise will help you to identify some specific tasks you can take action on. Taking action on things within your influence and control will grow your influence, your sense of agency and, ultimately your resilience and wellbeing.

