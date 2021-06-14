Take Charge Of Your Own Life

Are You In Charge?

Are you in charge of your own life? Or are you continually blaming others for your situation? Are you wondering why other people are living their dreams, and you’re not? Are you in the driving seat of your own life, or do you sit as a passenger in the back seat, hoping you’ll arrive at the destination you desire? You will not be alone if you are sitting in the back seat as this is where many people sit. They sit in the back, hoping that at some point their life will improve and some miracle with occur.

No One Is Coming To Save You

Hoping that if they keep going on about their problems for long enough, someone will come and save them. Hoping will not change anything, and I’m going to be very direct and tell you no one is coming to save you. No one is going to knock on your door and give you a million pounds, or clear your mortgage or give you happiness.

NOTHING CHANGES IF NOTHING CHANGES, kind of obvious but one we can often miss.

To take control of your life and do not forget this is YOUR LIFE you have to get in the driving seat. You have to strap yourself in, have clear directions, and drive to where you are going. Ok, you may go the wrong way once or twice or have to do a U-turn. The route will not be a straight line, but in the end, you will arrive at the destination. This is no different to your life, having a plan and direction will keep you moving forward. Of course, there will be roadblocks, traffic and maybe even a flat tyre but you will get there because you know where you are headed. By taking charge, this will give you back control. Control of your life!

Focus On The Right Things

Many people spend more time planning their summer vacation than they do in their life. When I think about this, some Mums spend more time planning their two years old birthday party than they do in their life. Crazy! Nothing happens miraculously. If you want a better life, become the CEO. No different to running a highly successful business. Look at your life as a whole and highlight the areas of your life which have gone off track and make time to look at how you could change things.

Slow Down and Be Honest

Slowing things down and being honest with yourself is a significant first step. Also applies to people who are already in the driving seat. There is no point in having a great title, money in the bank if your children cannot remember the last time they saw you. There is no point in having a beautiful home if you’re never home to enjoy it. There is no point in having lots of money if you’re feeling unhappy and lonely. Take a step back, be honest, look at what is working in your life, and then look at what is not. Forget about New Year’s resolutions and concentrate on creating a life designed by you.