Take Charge of Your Career

It is important to examine your own career periodically to see where you are going. Many of us are struggling right now wondering, “Am I following the right path?”. You might be one of the unfortunate ones who lost a job during the pandemic or perhaps you are simply thinking of changing your career. Whatever your reason, you need to take time to reflect on where want to be and how to get there.

You should start by recognizing what you have already accomplished. Looking at what you have done in your life and career will help you understand who you are and where you are. Take time to look at what your strengths and weaknesses are. Evaluate what you have done to minimize your weaknesses. Review what you enjoy doing and what drains you in your current job. Lastly, take some time to dream about what you want in your career and life. That will help develop a vision of where you want to go. It helps you see what you need to work on to achieve your career success.

Taking the time to discover who you are and what you have accomplished gives you clarity. This will give you some ideas of what you may need to do to enrich your future. Let this activity sit for a day or two. Then, revisit it to see if you need to modify your previous analysis. Most people fail to step back and see what and who they are. This exercise can be your road map to help you make changes and achieve a new direction in your life and career.

Career conversation practice is for everyone, whether you are just starting your career or are in your mid-career and thinking of a change. Even if you are just looking for your next adventure or challenge, a career conversation will be valuable.

While most of what I have talked about can be done by yourself, it is important even more valuable to have your career conversation with a career coach or a trusted ally to identify your strengths, weaknesses, and possibilities. Gaining another perspective will give you insights that you may not see by yourself and allows a more objective and constructive vision of your future. This outside career coach or ally can challenge your beliefs and help you step outside of your comfort zone. By having this career conversation, you will answer the following three questions:

What are my strengths? What do I hope to achieve? What must I do to achieve success?

Take time with your reflection. Find someone who can help you have a career conversation so that you can begin your new life and career. Here is to the new year of possibilities and exciting adventures. You must make the first move. You deserve it! You owe to yourself!