Take Care of Yourself

Women develop adverse conditions of the feet and heels because of heredity and certain risk factors. The conditions often become painful and limit mobility if they aren’t treated quickly. Plantar fasciitis is a detrimental condition that can affect the heel negatively and present serious risks for women. The development affects their everyday lives and becomes a major hindrance when exercising. Learning about plantar fasciitis shows women how to manage the condition with comfortable socks and holistic approaches.

Socks that Help With Plantar Fasciitis

Socks customized for treating plantar fasciitis provide the right amount of compression to improve the foot and decrease any signs of swelling. The condition causes foot pain, swelling, and makes it difficult to walk. Orthopedic surgeons and podiatrists recommend wearing the socks until it has remedied the condition. The products come in an array of colors and styles that are appealing to most consumers.

What is Plantar Fasciitis?

Plantar fasciitis affects the plantar fascia or the tissue that flows from the toes to the heel along the bottom of the foot. The condition is hallmarked by severe inflammation and pain in the heel. Some patients describe it as a stabbing sensation and affect the individual each time they walk. Plantar fasciitis becomes worse when the individual must stand in one place for a long duration without sitting down for breaks.

What are the Risk Factors for Developing It?

Risk factors for developing plantar fasciitis starts with the age of the patient. Individuals that are at least 40 can see signs of the heel disorder. Prolonged exercise routines that apply an extensive amount of pressure on the heel can increase the risk of developing plantar fasciitis. The most prevailing exercises that cause it are aerobics and jogging. The structure of the patient’s foot plays a role in if they develop the condition later in life. For example, anyone who has flat feet is more likely to apply more pressure not their heels. High arches contribute to plantar fasciitis. If the individual walks by slamming their heel downward first, they are at a greater risk of developing the condition, and the individual might need corrective shoes as they grow older.

Certain occupations play a role in the development of plantar fasciitis if the individual must stand on their feet for several hours on the job. Harder surfaces can create heel damage and increase the frequency of inflammation. Footwear can cause plantar fasciitis by applying too much pressure onto the heel. For example, steel-toed boots protect the toes, but the weight of the boots forces the foot back into the shoes and can increase the risk of heel damage and inflammation. The shoes can also cause toe deformities. Finally, obesity is a contributing cause of plantar fasciitis since the individual is bearing on their weight into their feet as they walk. The stress from the pressure can also cause permanent damage to the heels.

What are the Symptoms of Plantar Fasciitis?

The symptoms of plantar fasciitis include sharing pain at the heel and along the bottom of the foot. Inflammation and redness of the heel are also common. The patient experiences more pain in the morning, while standing for hours, or when beginning an exercise program that places weight on the heels.

What are the Most Common Causes?

The causes of plantar fasciitis include a lack of support for the foot or the arch. If the individual doesn’t wear shoes with shock absorption, walking on harder surfaces increases this risk of heel damage and inflammation. Persistent heel injuries are also common causes for the heel condition.

Are There Any Major Complications?

If it goes untreated, the individual could develop chronic heel damage and persistent inflammation. It will hinder their ability to walk, and the individual could develop more complex degenerative conditions. The pressure from compensating for the affected limb could increase the risk of new injuries in the other leg. If the plantar fasciitis affects both heels, the individual could also develop more complex arthritis in their knees and ankles. Wearing correcting socks and footwear helps the individual get relief from the condition. The products might prevent the need for corrective surgery.

How Do Doctors Diagnose It?

Doctors begin their evaluation by performing a physical examination and identifying the location of the pain. If the pain is centralized on the heel, the doctor confirms the diagnosis by performing x-rays to review the structure of the foot and heel. X-rays and an MRI can show if the patient has any underlying stress fractures or existing heel damage. Symptoms such as inflammation and persistent pain when walking also help the doctor arrive at a proper diagnosis.

What are the Most Effective Treatments?

Treatments start with non-invasive strategies such as wearing socks designed specifically for plantar fasciitis. Patients take over-the-counter medications for pain and inflammation. Ibuprofen is often highly recommended by doctors. Physical therapy and orthotics help the individual recover from the condition and learn a new way to walk that doesn’t apply too much pressure on the heel. Wearing supportive insoles are also helpful. Cortisone injections are used only if the pain is more severe. Surgery is performed to remove a planetary fascia from the heel to relieve pain. However, holistic approaches are used before surgery is considered.

Women develop plantar fasciitis because of one of many risk factors. The condition is often caused by too much pressure on the heel when walking or occupational hazards that cause the women to stand in one place for several hours to perform their job duties. Their age might play a role in whether they have developed the condition, and it affects people who are at least 40. The type of shoe women wear can apply more pressure onto their heels and cause heel damage and inflammation. If they develop plantar fasciitis, women can treat it by wearing socks designed specifically for the condition and following the advice of their doctors. Reviewing more about plantar fasciitis educates women about the condition and how they can improve it.