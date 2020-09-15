Take Care of Your Wellness During the COVID-19 Pandemic with Simple Advice from Hani Zeini

The need to stay physically healthy is more important than ever, not only to fight COVID-19 but also to ensure overall wellness and mental health. The anxiety arising from uncertainty about the future, combined with the anguish of disrupted living, is causing havoc on our communal mental wellness. We are compelled to make changes to our daily routines to comply with the hygiene and health guidelines to combat the virus. Such changes include practicing physical distancing, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds at a time, and even staying in quarantine at home. All these changes are becoming overwhelming, and the rising stress poses serious problems with our physical and mental health. Hani Zeini has observed how these changes have adversely affected the wellness and well-being of most people.

Staying fit is indeed essential. However, it is perhaps more important to ensure our overall health by taking care of our mental health to better cope with this new normal. Following some simple steps can make such a task more accessible.

Hani Zeini says to keep it simple

To curb anxiety, you should have a daily plan of physical activities that keep you fit and motivated. Maintaining a physical routine will help you feel more confident as you tackle this ongoing crisis. If you are working from home, avoid monotony and stress on the body from extended periods of sitting. Take breaks intermittently (at least once an hour) and walk around. Create a designated workspace rather than working in front of the TV or in bed. Prepare for work like you would when going to the office. Take a bath, dress reasonably, and follow a routine to arrive at your workspace on time. Ensure a comfortable setting for work to reduce stress.

Eat healthy

Sticking to a routine helps you produce satisfactory work and encourages you to maintain healthy eating habits. A routine should include fixed times for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A lack of routine will drive you towards eating at your will whenever you feel like it. Such habits can lead to unhealthy eating. Select healthy foods with lots of fruits and vegetables. Have some healthy snacks to add variety to your menu. Cheese and nuts are excellent snacks when you are home and want to indulge a bit during COVID-19.

Stay hydrated

Many know that water is life. Even knowing that, we often do not pay attention to the amount of water we drink. Dehydration can be detrimental to health. Keep your body hydrated by drinking at least 8 glasses of water every day. You may also drink herbal tea rich in antioxidants. Sip water between your work breaks. This practice will ensure you maintain a steady intake to better support your immune system, which is critical to fighting COVID-19. If you do not like water, add fruit to it to infuse it with flavor naturally.

Maintain physical activity

Staying at home does not mean that you must remain shut indoors. Take a walk within the perimeter of your home and soak in the sun to get your daily dose of vitamin D. Vitamin D stimulates the brain and helps you feel good. Exercise daily, even if it is for only a few minutes at a time.

Finally, nurture good sleeping habits to have sound sleep every day. Restful sleep is so important to good health.