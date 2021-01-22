Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Take care of your wellbeing in times of COVID-19 – Robert Trosten

Robert Trosten

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Robert Trosten
Robert Trosten

Self-care is the best way to ensure that you stay fit, especially in these challenging times. The COVID-19 pandemic and the enforced lockdown have brought on unprecedented times, and the trauma reflects the mental and physical health of individuals all over the world. However, according to Robert Trosten, you need to be aware and take care of your health to make it through these challenging times.

Regular breaks are essential, according to Robert Trosten

Breaks ensure that your batteries are recharged for the slog the next day. If you are looking to continue functioning at a high-level, you need to rest. Prioritize yourself and your health, and know when to hang back, rest and recharge.

Avoid stress

Stress is exhausting. It is similar to starting a long-distance marathon tired even before the starting gun. However, we understand that it is challenging to avoid stress, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, you would do well to remember that stress is a silent killer, and therefore you must ensure all the steps necessary to shield your life against it. Keep in mind that the more you keep yourself engaged in an activity, the better it is for your mental and emotional health.

Are you aware of “hyperarousal?”

Psychological hyperarousal is when your body crosses a certain threshold. Keep in mind that beyond this point, your body absolutely needs to stop and take a break. It is essential to be aware of the hyperarousal point. Building awareness towards your mind and body is critical. Remember that several online exercises and courses will allow you to learn more about your physical and mental responses.

The importance of rest

Sleeping problems are another major issue that is plaguing the urban world. The problem has become severe due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the job and economic losses that ensued. Even if you are lucky to have a job and a busy schedule, you might still be spending sleepless nights worried about catching the virus. The stress and the ensuing anxiety have become a broader and well-researched issue. Therefore, both the public sector and the private sector firms recommend and mobilize psychological therapists to keep the workforce’s morale high.

It is vital to understand that even with professional help, you need emotional support from your friends, family members, and parents. Additionally, keep in touch with your local psychology expert to keep track of your mental wellness. It would help if you also kept in mind that sleep is vital when looking to relieve stress and recharge your batteries. Sleep has indeed become a luxury in these troubled times. Still, it is crucial to remember that sleep-deprived bodies function poorly and are more susceptible to contracting viruses and diseases. The only way to ensure optimum physical health is by balanced eating, sleeping habits, and exercise regimens.

Emotional processing is the key

If truth be told, the present condition is one out of story-books; it is like an unreal setting. Therefore, it is vital to treat each other with compassion and acknowledge that everyone is trying the make the best life during a global health crisis.

Always remember that a state of permanent wellbeing can come only by our attitude towards each other for building a perfectly-functioning community. Take care!

    Robert Trosten

    Robert Trosten, chief financial officer of Refco

    Robert Trosten is extremely aware of the fact that advanced education in the US is quite expensive in comparison to the other countries in the world. When it comes to the college or university fee, it is exorbitant and beyond the rich of middle-class students in America, who chase the dream of higher education or advanced degree for a lucrative career in the days to come. Simultaneously, Robert Trosten knows that higher education in the United States is at the core of building and developing a successful career in the days to come, for these students.His sites- https://roberttrostenscholarship.com/ , https://roberttrostengrant.com/.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Robert Trosten
    Community//

    Robert Trosten: Taking care of mental wellness and wellbeing during the pandemic

    by Robert Trosten
    Community//

    Robert Trosten highlights tips to take care of your wellness in the times of COVID-19

    by Robert Trosten
    Community//

    Emotional wellness during COVID-19 – Robert Trosten shares essential guidelines

    by Robert Trosten

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.