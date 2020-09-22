“Take care of your skin.” With Jilea Hemmings & Candace Holyfield

I would suggest emu skin oil for anyone to feel beautiful. We must take care of our skin. To be beautiful is also a mindset trait. So many people are not confident. Confidence is beautiful. I would lastly say a new hair style or cut. I always feel beautiful with a fresh cut.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Candace Holyfield, affectionately known as “The Six Figure Spa Chick”. Holyfield is the founder and the creative mind behind the Queen Spa Expo (specifically created for minority spa professionals) and The Black Spa Magazine. She is best known for her Award-Winning spa parties and her business instructional classes designed to empower millennial business owners. She has written over 30 e-books (for spa professionals) and has been invited to speak on mainstages internationally. A trailblazer in her own right, Holyfield has assisted over 500 spa owners not only launch their salon but create a six-figure income while doing so. Her work in the industry has not gone unnoticed. She has graced the stages and pages of some of the most coveted beauty magazines and expos. She has been the voice for African American spa owners b/c so many have been ignored or muted. This prompted the development of The Queen Spa Expo and The Black Spa Magazine. The Annual Queen Spa Expo which has taken place in Atlanta, Ga on September 18–19th.

Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ichose the spa industry because nursing took so many years. I didn’t want to be in school for another 2 to 4 years. Spa is only a one year program.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting thing that happened since my career was going to China. I don’t have a boutique nor hair. Lol. It was a total game changer for me. I do China trips for only spa professionals so we can get equipment cheaper. Seeing the culture and how they work made me step my game up.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

A tipping point of success was running ads on groupon back in 2013. I started getting money in bulk back to back. Lessons always have a product to sell as well. Do not just do services. You trade all your time for money. I worked 7 days straight for 2 years.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Daniel Winningham helped me so much. I started to sell ebooks and that was the start to my next level. I know I could make money without doing services. I sold so many ebooks I retired from massage therapy.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

I get excited when I see creative marketing. We now have so many apps to take our brand to new levels. I also get excited to see how fast some brands grow with the power of social media. My last excitement is to see so many young professionals starting early. I started at 30 years old.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I created the largest black spa community spa boss tribe. We focus on business building. Most service providers only learn how to do the skill and not run the business. Our tribe consists of so many professionals who do not work at their spa. They are simply the owner.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

I would suggest emu skin oil for anyone to feel beautiful. We must take care of our skin. To be beautiful is also a mindset trait. So many people are not confident. Confidence is beautiful. I would lastly say a new hair style or cut. I always feel beautiful with a fresh cut.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

To be successful in the beauty industry Tip #1 You need to make sure your business is legalized (for example an LLC or corporation). Tip #2 Know your numbers. How much does it cost to make each product? How much is your profit? If it does not make dollars it makes no sense. Tip #3 Get your products or services in front of your ideal client. For example my ideal client is nurses. I attend all the nursing events as a vendor. I’m now proud to always be invited as a guest speaker to these events.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I was already thinking about starting an investing pool. Parents need to save money for their kids college funds or etc. We need to set up our kids properly. We need to own towns and communities.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote. You don’t work, you don’t eat. You don’t grind, you don’t shine. This lesson keeps me busy and productive. I have to save myself. I never let up on my work ethic after all these years in business.

