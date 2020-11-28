Take care of your physical health during Covid19 with guidance from EJ Dalius

Disruptions in all spheres of life are perhaps the most damaging effect of the Covid19 pandemic that is much more dreadful than the disease. Although there is no treatment yet available for the disease, it is not as deadly as it was in the initial stages in most countries. Every pandemic has a life cycle, and with hopes of vaccine availability increasing, controlling the pandemic should be possible even if it might take some more time. But the damage to people’s general health, yet not affected by the disease, is problematic because it can have far-reaching effects and causes more damage than the disease, feels Eric Dalius. People are devastated mentally as they struggle to cope with the new lifestyle fraught with various restrictions and uncertainties. The economic recovery is not in sight as the pandemic keeps rampaging in different countries, increasing the stress globally.

The effects of poor mental health are seen in people’s poor physical health as they become more vulnerable to the infection due to lower immunity. To improve immunity and stay healthy in the fight against the pandemic, Eric J Dalius suggests the following measures that can give good results when followed well.

Follow a routine

Regardless of the situation you are currently facing that is causing significant disruptions to the routine and lifestyle you practiced until the pandemic struck, you must create a new routine to match the ground realities and start following it. Having a routine and following it is critical to reducing stress by countering the uncertainties as you know what you are supposed to do and where you want to reach. Sticking to routines makes living meaningful and motivates you to achieve something no matter how insignificant it might be, and helps you move ahead. According to EJ Dalius, the routine could include the time you spend with your children, helping them in their studies, working from home, do some daily chores including preparing meals and engage in healthy activities like exercise.

Eat healthy and nutritious food

To maintain a healthy body and increase your immunity, take healthy and nutritious food by following regular meal patterns. Besides focusing on food, stay well hydrated with fluids, especially by drinking a lot of water and some beverages. However, be careful about consuming too much tea and coffee as it contains caffeine, which, if taken in excess, can harm your health as it tends to build stress. Similarly, keep away from sugary beverages and control your sodium intake while using less cooking oil and butter. Choose lean meat with minimal fat; eat more seafood as well as plenty of fruits and vegetables. Maintain regular meal times despite being at home most of the time because erratic eating patterns can adversely affect your health. Be disciplined in your food habits when you are at home to avoid health damage.

Sleep enough

Go to bed at some fixed time at night to develop a regular sleep pattern. Sound sleep for 6-8 hours a day is essential for good health and you must follow a routine of a regular bedtime and wake up at some fixed time every day throughout the week. When you have adequate sleep, you will feel refreshed and recharged when you wake up so that you can start your day on a positive note. Less sleep builds up stress and affects health while reducing the ability to cope with difficult times. Mental and physical health problems can worsen due to sleep deprivation that leads to anxiety and depression. Good and adequate sleep improves memory, mood, and learning does a lot of good for the heart, and builds a robust immune system.

Focus on physical activities like exercise and Yoga

Maintaining a moderate level of physical activity ensures good health, especially when you are stuck at home. Regular exercise as little as 15-20 minutes a day can significantly improve your physical and mental health. Walking is an excellent exercise, and even if you cannot move out from home, doing a few rounds of brisk walking inside the house should be good enough. Short time exercise with minimal resources and accessories like push-ups, sit-ups, jumping jacks, and some other aerobic exercises should be part of your daily routine. Practicing Yoga should be easy within the small spaces at home, and you can get help from various online resources. Be innovative to replace regular accessories needed for exercise with some homemade alternatives like water bottles or cans acting like weights.

If you are working from home, set up a proper work station that supports healthy working without crouching or reclining on the sofa. Take time off from work at intervals and walk around to drive away from the monotony and allow the body and mind to rewind. During the breaks, you can do some stretching or walking to improve your mood and focus on work.