Take care of your mental health during the pandemic – Dennis Begos shares necessary guidelines

Many countries have issued measures to limit the movements of people. It got done with an attempt to stop people from getting affected by the COVID-19 virus. And this constant staying at home orders have been making changes in the daily time table. The new realities of home-schooling for children, work from home, and social distancing has imposed several mental hazards. People are not able to meet their friends and colleagues and are feeling stagnant at home. It is not easy to adapt to this lifestyle! Most people are falling prey to fear and stress. Together it has been impacting mental health, and it is essential to remedy the same.

Dennis Begos on managing mental health

Fortunately, today we can do a lot to secure our mental health. Dennis Begos shares some mental health wellness guidelines that we can implement staying at home.

Stay updated and informed

It is necessary to keep updated with the recommendations and advice from the local and national authorities. You can follow the authentic news channels and also count on the updates that the World Health Organization shares on mainstream and social media.

It is essential to maintain a routine

It is necessary to maintain a healthy routine and sleep and get up at the correct times. It is also crucial to maintain good personal hygiene and safety protocols. You should also exercise regularly and consume healthy meals at the right time. Working throughout the day is not a good practice. It would be best if you had adequate time to rest and enjoy the things you do for leisure as well.

Reduce the newsfeed

It is necessary to stay updated about the crucial happenings around the world. However, that doesn’t mean you get addicted to the news. It is a good practice to minimize the time you listen, watch, and read the news updates as it can otherwise make you feel distressed and anxious. You can check out the relevant data once or twice a day, depending on the need.

Check your alcohol use

You must curb the amount of alcohol you consume. One of the best guidelines is to refrain from alcohol in the current situation. If you have been using alcohol to ward away social isolation, boredom, anxiety, and fear, you need to stop doing that. To date, there is no proof of any evidence of protective drinking. Alcohol consumption often adversely affects the gut health and the immune system. It can also cause inflammation and infections in the body. Simultaneously, it can make you dependant on the intoxication to stay free from fear, which can create mental hazards.

Limit video games

Video games can be an excellent way to relax. While this is a good habit, getting overdependent on this medium will make a person sit in one place for a long time. It is necessary to maintain the correct balance between online and offline activities in your daily life. The same applies to watching movies online.

These are some of how you can take charge of your mental wellbeing. You can browse through the guidelines and add your changes to each one of them.