Take Care Of Your Body, It’s The Only Place You’ve To Live – Annu Marbaniang

It is rightly said that age is just a number and Annu Marbaniang is an apt example of the same. The 40-year-old Gurgaon resident recently became the first is a well-established fitness athlete who is an inspiration to many Indian women. Annu is a mother of two teenagers. But nothing stopped her from living her dreams and accomplishing goals that she always wanted to. Annu’s skills and abilities will encourage one to get out of the bed and chase their dreams. She is a skilled Les Mills Group Fitness Instructor and certified in RPM.

You can have results or excuses, but not both.

If you want to accomplish something great, you need to have an edge for discomfort. And isometrics of staying fit adds an advantage to build this threshold successfully. Remember anything you want to be, you can, if your goals are clear enough with discipline and you’re focused with a clear mindset. When you set a goal to complete your target than yesterday, you push yourself out of your comfort zone and increase your capability says Annu Marbaniang

Ask someone if it’s important to remain fit and healthy and you’ll no doubt hear a quick “yes.” But you may encounter a pause if you ask why it’s important. When you understand why an action is beneficial, you have greater motivation to perform that action, and remaining fit and healthy is no different. Additionally, if you can rattle off a list of the benefits of staying healthy and fit, you can motivate friends and loved ones to follow in your healthy path.

Annu says there are incredible benefits to staying active and fit and not allowing life to take over. The world we live in screams non-involvement and complacency, so how do we reply? Escaping into our homes after work every day is not the answer. We can enjoy a better lifestyle and attitude by improving our health, and there are plenty of activities that you can choose from to stimulate your physical system adding more happiness to your life.

We are a firm believer that exercise is important for improving the overall quality of life, especially when it comes to work. Not only does exercise improve self-confidence in the workplace, which helps you take on leadership roles and perform better, but it also increases overall productivity and focus. Exercise improves mood. Need an emotional lift? Or need to blow off some steam after a stressful day? A gym session or brisk walk can help. Physical activity makes you feel happier, more relaxed and less anxious. You may also feel better about your appearance and yourself when you exercise regularly, which can boost your confidence and improve your self-esteem. One of the main reasons why staying healthy can be of assistance to your life as you grow older. One of the main benefits is that living a healthy lifestyle can make you feel more confident than ever before says Annu Marbaniang

In addition to the likelihood of living longer, you’ll have a better quality of life and greater chance of remaining independent during those extra years if you exercise and consume a healthy diet. Staying in good shape gives you more energy to perform everyday tasks at work and at home. That makes it more likely that you’ll have energy to spare when the work day is over and it’s time to have some fun she quoted.