Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live – Namita Jain

Ask someone if it’s important to remain fit and healthy and you’ll no doubt hear a quick “yes.” But you may encounter a pause if you ask why it’s important. Staying healthy has never been so important as the need to remain in good health can have a positive effect on almost every aspect of our lives.

The secret of health for both mind and body is not to mourn for the past, not to worry about the future, or not to anticipate troubles, but to live the present moment wisely and earnestly –Buddha

Namita Jain’s illustrious career in the wellness space spans more than twenty-five years. Today, she is highly regarded as a wellness specialist. Over the years, Namita has continuously stayed ahead of the curve by remaining on top of new trends and techniques in her field. I don’t regret not being a sportsperson. Earlier, it was a balance between academics and sports. Now, I manage my company Kishco, I’m in a good space. I always believed in allocating space and time for everything says Namita.

“If you need willpower to do something, you don’t really want to do it,” says Namita. Instead, think about exercise “in terms of why we’re doing it and what we want to get from physical activity. How can I benefit today? How do I feel when I move? How do I feel after I move?”

She says, when you exercise regularly, you will usually find you look and feel better, leading to a rise in your confidence. Higher self-esteem can lead to a more satisfying life. We all know the importance of making sure we exercise regularly if we want to live a happy, healthy and long life.

Exercising for as little as 30 minutes a day can do wonders for boosting the happy hormone levels that have a huge impact on your mood. Reducing stress, anxiety and symptoms of depression, even small amounts of physical activity can make a huge difference to your self-esteem and happiness.

In addition to the likelihood of living longer, you’ll have a better quality of life and greater chance of remaining independent during those extra years if you exercise and consume a healthy diet. Staying in good shape gives you more energy to perform everyday tasks at work and at home. That makes it more likely that you’ll have energy to spare when the work day is over and it’s time to have some fun says Namita.

Your life is busy. So take a little time to relax every day. It can make a world of difference for your health. Unwind with some yoga or meditation, both of which have major health benefits she quoted.