This pandemic has impacted everyone. The mental and physical health of many people has been negatively affected because of the worries surrounding unemployment, illness, uncertainty among other things. Moreover, social distancing and self-isolation rules can feel overbearing and contribute to anxiety. The circumstances are such that there is an overall sense of loneliness among people. Do you ever feel suddenly tired, anxious, or extremely stressed nowadays? These experiences are due to changes we are all experiencing in the time of COVID-19. In order to avoid these psychological traps, learn to take care of your emotions first. Your physical health will also improve when you take care of your emotional health.

Ram Duriseti: The importance of emotional health and immunity

Emotional health relates to your overall feelings about what you do and where you are. Thinking clearly requires you to be emotionally healthy. If you are able to maintain physical, social, intellectual, spiritual, and emotional equilibrium, you can prosper and influence others. Now, the question is – how do you know whether you are emotionally healthy or not?

Emotions play a critical role in our socializing. However, this doesn’t imply that you should always feel happy. Some experts believe that a bit of hard feeling can be useful, as it tends to encourage you to assess a situation and environment better. Ram Duriseti has found that your mind and body may not remember how they behaved when faced with a particularly difficult situation, but paying attention to your emotions may help you find solutions to your problems even when that memory fails you.

Building emotional health byRam Duriseti

You can work on your emotional awareness by implementing a few strategies in your life. For example, when you wake up in the morning, you should make a habit of taking a few minutes to assess your thoughts and how your body is feeling instead of rushing for your phone or something else. Some people refer to this as “mindfulness”. To facilitate this, some use this time for meditation. Even just a 10-20 minute session can be helpful.

Ram Duriseti admits that he personally finds it difficult to quiet his mind in a meditative practice, but notes that one can also do exercises, such as walking or yoga to gently develop that body and mind awareness in the morning. Even an intense workout can do that for you depending upon your physical abilities. Dedicating 30 minutes to any of these activities can be rewarding and reap dividends throughout the day. Avoid being on the phone and other distractions whenever possible while doing these activities.

Possibly most importantly, all health experts are suggesting controlling the overconsumption of COVID-19 news as it can be never-ending and contribute nothing to a sense of security and clam. Continually listening to such commentaries can induce stress and even physical pain. As your needs dictate, consume what is essential to remain updated and move on to something more constructive.

Finally, when you talk about fitness, you cannot ignore the role of diet. Food and water intake can influence, not only your physical health but your emotional health as well. Taking the time to prepare healthy home-cooked meals can be rewarding and calming. Studies have shown that preparing your meal can also decrease over-eating.

A few changes in your life can make a massive difference to your emotional health and overall wellness. Now more than ever, you will need to go the extra mile to take care of your health.