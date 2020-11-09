Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Take Calculated Risks

Are you a risk taker or a comfort maker?

How well do you handle taking risks? Do you envision your future as staying in a role with an established organization? Or do you have the entrepreneurial bug just waiting to come out?

If you are like the majority of individuals, you stay within your comfort zone as a form of security. Why not jump out of your comfort zone box, which by the way is an attribute of self-made millionaires.

Below are three ways to take calculated risks:

  1. Stretch yourself by taking small risks. You will build your confidence for larger risks and/or the unexpected unknowns that come your way.

  2. As you prepare to take a risk, plan ahead. Ask yourself the best thing that would happen as well as the worst-case scenario. Create proposed solutions for both scenarios. Your risk tolerance will be improved when you prepare for the unknown.

  3. Recognize that in order to succeed in life, you have to risk failure to experience success.

Ann Marie Sabath, Author

Sabath's ninth book, What Self-Made Millionaires Do That Most People Don't is based on interviews with 30 U.S. self-made millionaires as well as her own expertise. It was released by Career Press on May 21, 2018. Do you have a question?  E-mail it to Sabath at [email protected]

