Take Action. If You Don’t Ask, You Don’t Get

Someone once told me that if you don’t ask, you don’t get. Unfortunately, however, we don’t always ask. We all have dreams and goals, but we don’t always take the action that it will take to make them a reality. We don’t pitch, we don’t ask for opportunities, and we don’t put things into motion. Perhaps we want to start a new business, or embark on a new career path. Maybe we want to get into a new relationship or improve the one that we already have. No matter what we want to achieve, we have to go after it and put our plan into motion.
Here are some ways to start going after what you want:
- Realize that it starts in your mind. You are only going to achieve what you set your mind to. It’s important to pursue and ask for what you want, and to have the confidence that you will be able to make it happen. This has everything to do with developing the right mindset.
- Become a doer. Move away from being a dreamer. Sure, it’s good to have a dream, but you need to have a plan to make it happen, otherwise, it’s just a daydream. Doers are the ones who achieve, not the dreamers.
- Determine your why. Figuring out why you want something will help you envision how you will make it happen. When we know our why, we can better determine what we must do to get there. So take some time and really think about why you want what you want.
- Come up with your game plan. Taking action is, once again, so critical for helping to turn our dreams into a reality. Nothing happens without determining what it will take to make it come to pass. Start outlining your game plan for your journey.
- Set goals. I like to think of goals in both the short and long term. Smaller goals lead to bigger goals. Keep in mind that nothing happens overnight. Attach a timeline and then detail some milestones that you must achieve along the way.
- Outline the microsteps to make your goals a reality. Once you’ve got your goals set, it’s extremely helpful to break them down into the microsteps that are needed to cross the finish line. Those microsteps are the key to moving forward.
- Remember to ask. Ask for help, opportunities, or that sale. If you don’t ask, you are never going to get what you want. So, get out of your comfort zone and ask away!