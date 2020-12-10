Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Listen: Take a 60-second Gratitude Reset

Gratitude is an antidote to the stress and disconnection so many of us are feeling right now.

Gratitude is one of the most powerful emotions, with a direct impact on our physical and mental health. Oxford clinical psychologist Mark Williams describes gratitude as “intentionally bringing into awareness the tiny, previously unnoticed elements of the day.” At any moment in the course of the day, we can pause and tap into our feelings of gratitude — for a person in our life, something that has happened, or even something that hasn’t happened.

Neuroplasticity (our brain’s ability to constantly create new neural pathways), gives us the power to train our brains to seek out moments of gratitude. That’s good news for those who are concerned that they are naturally negative and might be stuck in a glass-half-empty mentality forever. With conscious practice, you have the ability to rewire your brain.

This soothing audio experience is a 60-second moment of gratitude that will help you pause and connect with gratitude — with all the benefits it brings.

    Gregory Beyer, Director of Content Strategy, Thrive Global

    Greg is Thrive Global’s Director of Content Strategy. Previously, he worked at The Huffington Post as senior editor to Arianna Huffington, while also overseeing features coverage. Greg studied English and creative writing at Colgate University and journalism at Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism. His writing and reporting have appeared in The New York Times, The New York Times Book Review, The Wall Street Journal, and the Los Angeles Times.

