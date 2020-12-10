Listen: Take a 60-second Gratitude Reset

Gratitude is one of the most powerful emotions, with a direct impact on our physical and mental health. Oxford clinical psychologist Mark Williams describes gratitude as “intentionally bringing into awareness the tiny, previously unnoticed elements of the day.” At any moment in the course of the day, we can pause and tap into our feelings of gratitude — for a person in our life, something that has happened, or even something that hasn’t happened.

Neuroplasticity (our brain’s ability to constantly create new neural pathways), gives us the power to train our brains to seek out moments of gratitude. That’s good news for those who are concerned that they are naturally negative and might be stuck in a glass-half-empty mentality forever. With conscious practice, you have the ability to rewire your brain.

This soothing audio experience is a 60-second moment of gratitude that will help you pause and connect with gratitude — with all the benefits it brings.