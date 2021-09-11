Tahkyra Terrell Of Minding My Vision: “Find your tribe”

Find your tribe. I had to find a supportive community that allowed for me to exist as I was. No pressure to be better right away. Yes, they held me accountable, but they also understood that my system was healing itself. My tribe recognized when I was struggling with burnout and called me out on it. It’s important that you reconnect with those who offer you empathy and support. Empathy is when you can communicate with a person what they are saying and feeling without inserting your opinions or biases. It’s a deep level of understanding that goes beyond sympathy which says, “I acknowledge but don’t fully understand”. Empathy allows for the building of connection and reduction of shame that can come with feeling burnout.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tahkyra Terrell.

Tahkyra is a mental health professional, author, and spiritual and personal development coach. She obtained her master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Ashland Theological Seminary. She is the owner of Minding My Vision, LLC where she works to optimize growth after trauma through a hybrid personal development coaching program. This program utilizes her skills and certifications as a mental health professional and teachings in spirituality.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am a native of Detroit, MI. I grew up in a single parent household. A relationship with God, education, and family were guiding principles in my home. My mother is one of the strongest people that I know. She encouraged me to be successful. She challenged me to use my skills and talents to help the world. She noticed something different about me from a young age and made sure to nurture what she saw. We would get together and cook out for any occasion. It did not matter the reason because we loved being together. We are still that way. We have a strong family value. While I had an amazing mother and supportive family, who taught me about strength and resiliency growing up in the city of Detroit, I also had my own history of childhood trauma that effected my development. I was quiet, withdrawn and I kept my head in books because of what I had gone through. So I was a pretty quiet and introverted child.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

It would be safe to say that my experiences inspired me to pursue my career. My experiences led me to Tanya Terrell-Thomas who was an amazing counselor. Nope, no relation. I had been through so many ineffective counselors who minimized my experiences as a black woman. She gave me language for my experiences and helped me learn how to deal with complex trauma. Meeting Mrs. Terrell-Thomas empowered me to use my experiences to help others. At the time I went to school, mental health advocacy was not really a thing. I just knew because of my personal experience that it was important and I needed to talk about them. Especially in minority communities and communities of faith. She taught me that although I was resilient, strong, and independent; I still needed to talk about the impact of trauma in my life. She helped me find myself and I want to help others do the same.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Isn’t that a true statement? I honestly have difficulty with identifying one specific person who encouraged me along the way. I view my life as a journey with different seasons. There have been Pastors, professors, professional mentors, supervisors who have encouraged me and taught me many lessons. I’ve been very blessed to have the support that I have. If I started talking about each one of them, I’d probably miss someone. Each one impacted my life in that specific season. If I had to name a particular person right now, I’d have to say Dr. Lovella Mogere. When I met her, I was afraid of my own voice and influence. She helped me to not only publish my books, but she helped me to gain confidence in my voice. My story. I remember when I first met her and talked to her about my first book, she started talking about vision and all that she saw in me. She told me about the business, helping others, and opportunities. I looked at my phone like this woman was crazy. She was talking about all of this in the middle of a pandemic? But honestly, that conversation helped me to see more than potential in myself. She helped me see opportunity that was dormant in me and was ready to be birthed out.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Listen. I think one of the funniest and most interesting mistakes I made in my career was sleeping on myself or not realizing my own brilliance. As a black woman and black mental health professional, imposter syndrome was very real for me and I had to work through that. I never thought that being a published author would launch my career in personal development coaching or expand my reach and influence beyond psychotherapy. I never thought that about myself. So that moment where I was like “Girl, you got this”, I laughed at myself. I think many of us get that moment when the lightbulb goes off and we realize our brilliance. I laughed so hard at my myself in disbelief of how I let my past trauma run my life. I cried as well. Those tears turned into happy tears and laughter because I noticed and finally realized who I am. That’s it. It was like who I am is enough and you got this! You’re not just good Tahkyra, you are enough! No specifiers! I really changed the way that I counseled and worked with my clients.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I love this quote by Socrates: “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not on fighting the old, but building the new”. This resonates so much with me because I learned the value of being in the moment. Being in the present. When you stay focused so much on the past or future, you miss opportunities in the present that actually build and contribute your future. Energy is transferrable. When I transferred all that energy I spent fighting my past, old way of thinking- to what I want in my life right now, I began investing in my future. I am investing in my healing and wholeness NOW. I am investing in a new system of thinking that facilitates my growth! Then you get real transformation, change, and action! It helped me to realize that I have everything I need on the inside of me to be who I am called to be. And I had to change and refocus where I placing my energy to get that insight.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, I am launching a new personal development coaching program based on my latest book “Let this M.I.N.D”. This program is a 7 week accelerator that really bridges the gap between spiritual principles and psychological concepts. I am really excited about this program. It combines group coaching and individual implementation support in two different phases. I am speaking at a leadership conference in Puerto Rico in late October. I am working on a mental health summit. I am helping others publish and write their books. I believe that all of these endeavors will help others optimize their growth after life’s most challenging experiences. This pandemic has really caused a shift in recognizing the importance of addressing our mental health. I think it is imperative to continue to advocate and bring awareness that normalizes people experiences to change the narrative around mental health. So helping leadership and thought leaders realize the importance of that conversation whether through speaking or publishing, I really believe I am making a difference.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I launched my business in the middle of a pandemic. I’m still in disbelief at times. I believe that there are three characteristics that are important in being a successful business leader: honesty, discipline, and principle. There must be honesty. The thing that has helped me the most is my transparency and admitting when I did not know something. I had to be honest with myself and recognize that I needed community in order to grow. I needed those around me. I have had to rely on mentors, consultants, and others to help build my brand because this was so new to me. It really took me being honest with myself.

Another characteristic is being disciplined. I had to put the things that they were telling me into practice. I realized that it was my discipline that has helped me to grow my audience, gather speaking engagements, and develop a model that helps yield results for my clients. That discipline was essential in seeking, developing, and implementing strategies and plans. I can have all the strategy and wisdom in the world, but it takes the character of a disciplined person to learn the value of implementation and action. Discipline has helped me to win some of the hardest battles as a new business owner and that included my discipline in faith principles.

I think the last one is understanding the value of you principles. The greatest example I can give is this principle: that it’s about progress, not perfection. Perfectionism tainted many of my endeavors and thoughts. I missed opportunities because I thought it had to be perfect. I had to work on myself to understand that I am supposed to change and evolve and so is my business. Perfection equates to a completed work. When you focus on the progress and evolution of yourself and your business, you are more present, focused, and discipline in what needs to be done. You give yourself room to make mistakes and learn from them. It keeps me humble and in the posture of someone willing to learn from others.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I have over 10,000 hours of clinical experience and education. I have had specialized trainings in trauma, burnout, and compassion fatigue. Not only that, I have had personal experience with burnout that have negatively impacted my choices, decision making, and life experiences. I have had to bounce back from the negative implications of unaddressed burnout.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout can be summarized as a reaction or the name for a response to trauma, stress, and difficult life situations. It best describes the decrease in function and abilities because of a diminished window of tolerance (how much we can handle) that is a direct response to whatever stressor is in our life. It was a term that was first used in 1974 by Herbert Freudenberger in his book “Burnout: The High Cost of High Achievement”. He defined it as “a reaction to prolonged or chronic job stress and is characterized by three main dimensions: exhaustion, cynicism (less identification with the job), and feelings of reduced professional ability.” However today, it is not just used for high achieving individuals, it’s used in stress inducing and difficult service jobs.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

In my opinion, the opposite of burnout would be boundaries. Boundaries lead to the best practices in taking care of ourselves. It’s not just a practice in self-care, it’s a necessity for living life. It helps us to understand what we want, need, our limitations, and our values. When we practice healthy boundaries, it serves as a preventative and safe measure against burnout.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout effects our physical and mental systems of operation. When a person is experiencing burnout, they make more mistakes than they are used to making, there is a decrease in focus and concentration, inability to think clearly, and brain fog. There are physiological symptoms such as stomach aches, decreased immunity to sicknesses, increased heart rates, cardiac problems, increased pressure and tightness in chest, muscle aches, headaches, and gastrointestinal issues to name a few. There are emotional impacts such as irritation, feelings of unworthiness and incompetence, depression, and anxiety, even trauma reactions.

This is not a conclusive list, but I think it does begin to paint the picture of why it’s important to address burnout and not think of it as a “minor annoyance”. This isn’t something that you just “grin and bear”. “Grin and bearing” implies that we are supposed to just take what is given and keep moving forward. That is just an unhealthy mindset. Burnout is a reaction to compounding complex situations with several risk factors including lack of boundaries, lack of support, people pleasing, codependency, an inability to ask for help to name a few. It’s not something to just overlook. People are responding that way for a reason. Get to the root and not just manage the symptoms.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

As I stated before, research suggests that there are several risk factors for burnout. Lack of boundaries is a big risk factor. The inability to say no manifests differently for many people. Some have difficulty saying no because of increased guilt, desire to please others, codependent behaviors, or simply not wanting to disappoint others. Some have more rigid boundaries and internal beliefs in that they don’t need anyone and they can do it on their own. They are unwilling to accept help from others. Other risk factors include increased criticism with no offer of solutions or support to correct what is perceived to be wrong. Increased demands without support is another risk factor.

Daniella Bellicoso and contributing authors did research and study in 2017 that identified increased sense of hopelessness, difficulty with dealing with work, in addition to thoughts and beliefs associated with: efforts being useless, anger, frustration, sadness, emotional and physical fatigue, and cognitive weariness as risk factors to burnout.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

To challenge the feelings related to burnout, there were five things that I had to do personally. These are also recommendations that I have given my clients.

1 . Pay attention to your body. It’s interesting to me that we often ignore what our bodies will communicate with us. I’ve learned this a long time ago. When I neglect the signs that my body is telling me to slow down, my body will do it for me. A prime example was during this pandemic. After having a cardiac episode in October of 2020, followed by COVID-19 in November of 2020, I had to have a conversation with my employer at the time about reducing my hours. The chronic fatigue, neurological implications, increased migraines, heart monitors were taking a toll on my body. Reducing my hours at that time helped me to connect with myself and put a plan into place to help my body feel better. I can’t imagine what would have happened if I continued to “burn the candle at both ends”.

When we go through different traumatic and stressful experiences, sometimes we learn to disconnect from our bodies and ourselves mentally. It’s a defensive strategy to help you navigate through that situation. If there have been series of events that have reinforced that strategy, we learn to not value the information our body may communicate until it is too late. Part of the strategy for challenging burnout is learning to pay attention to your body. Spend time exercising, meditating for 5 minutes with progressive muscle relaxation, doing body scans throughout the day, and doing activities that will help you reconnect to your body. Your body will always tell you when your system is not operating in optimization. Pay attention to it.

2. Be willing to have the hard conversations. I think this is a hard one that is often not talked about. When challenging burnout, part of the reason that you got there is because of your unwillingness to have the difficult conversations. I mean talking about what you need for support. Letting people know when your boundaries have been violated. Again, having that conversation with my employer was difficult, but it was necessary. At the end of the day, I am responsible for my health and body. Not them. It was on me to communicate what I needed and what my limitations were. While they did recognize it, we came to an understanding that was a solution for both them and myself. This was a challenge because I struggled with people pleasing and perfectionism. I wanted to wait for the “right time” and make sure “everyone was happy”. Sometimes, you have to create the time instead of waiting for the right time! I learned very quickly from my burnout experience that not everyone is going to like the facilitated growth of asserting myself, communicating my needs and wants, and setting boundaries.

One last thing. Be open to hearing the feedback during the hard conversations. Not everyone has intention on hurting you. Even if it seems like they don’t care, you can make the decision to listen to their advice or not. That’s your superpower- decision making. But if you aren’t willing to listen as much as you are able to talk, that creates an imbalance in your perception. Hard conversations are hard because it is about confrontation and challenging. It’s necessary and possible to have healthy confrontations that do not result in negative outcomes. I had to understand that in some of these conversations, “it is what it is”. That means that I am engaging in what’s called radical acceptance. Radical acceptance says: I can’t change what is or has happened, I don’t like how it feels, but I can change my reaction to the situation. That helps a lot. It validates the experience while giving permission to think differently about it and come up with solutions that work for you.

3. Reset with self-care. Part of the mechanism of burnout is that your body is communicating a message to the brain that it’s tired! The emotional implications are a result of what your body is telling you. I learned in a training that we have a central nerve (the Vagus Nerve) that runs from our brain and down our spine. There are branches that go to the heart and the stomach. When that nerve is activated, that is when we experience all of the physiological symptoms I talked about earlier. We implement self-care to quiet the firing of that nerve, regain control of the executive functioning or decision making in our brain. We are able to come out of the fight, flight, or freeze reactions that come with burnout. For example, the avoidance behaviors, the withdrawal into self, the shutting down, or even argumentative behaviors.

To come out of that, the brain needs a reset. We have to quiet that nerve or “put the brakes on it”. You can do that by engaging in a self-care routine that focuses on your mental health as well. Deep breathing, meditation, singing your favorite song out loud, reciting a scripture or prayer, take a walk-in nature, and journaling are all of examples. Once you do that, then identify hobbies and things of interest that you can do that pour into you. The other part of burnout is that we spend a lot of time taking care of everything else that we neglect ourselves. When you practice self-care, there is a reset that occurs that reminds you of the importance of taking care of you. You can’t continue to pour from your reserves. Pour into yourself so that you can give from your overflow. What do you like to do? What gives your enjoyment and rest? Understand that it is going to look different for everyone. Reset means to align again and you are aligning your behaviors and thoughts with taking care of you.

In self-care, check your emotional bank. If you have not made deposits into yourself through acts of taking care of yourself, then you may have a deficit in your ability to interact with others; let alone yourself. When we are beyond our window of tolerance (that is our ability to handle stress and difficult situations), we are irritable, we can shut down, or engage in a fight, flight, or freeze response. We can teeter on the edge of losing compassion and empathy not just with others, but with ourselves. I’d ask, what have you been doing lately to take care of yourself? How are you creating balance currently in your life? What does that balance look like? You have to invest in your emotional bank because you are the primary account holder. Others can temporarily deposit or withdraw, but you have to set the limit, value, and ability to do so. Who gets to have access to you and your emotions in such a way that it can alter the way you interact with yourself and others? These are the questions I have asked myself at this step. It’s hard but necessary.

4. Find your tribe. I had to find a supportive community that allowed for me to exist as I was. No pressure to be better right away. Yes, they held me accountable, but they also understood that my system was healing itself. My tribe recognized when I was struggling with burnout and called me out on it. It’s important that you reconnect with those who offer you empathy and support. Empathy is when you can communicate with a person what they are saying and feeling without inserting your opinions or biases. It’s a deep level of understanding that goes beyond sympathy which says, “I acknowledge but don’t fully understand”. Empathy allows for the building of connection and reduction of shame that can come with feeling burnout. Sometimes we internalize what burnout feels like and it either reinforces what I already believe about me or becomes a part of my belief system. An empathetic and supportive community normalizes that experience, holds you accountable, and supports you in the decisions that are best for you. It’s with your tribe that you can feel safe, put the walls down, and get what you need to facilitate the healing that is necessary. And guess what. Sometimes, it may only be a mental health professional, coach, mentor, Pastor, spiritual leader, one specific friend that may be the beginning of that support system. Remember it’s the quality of the relationships not the number of relationships you have.

5. Stick to your boundaries. This is the most important one of the five that I listed. I think we know the importance of setting boundaries. Recognizing our limitations and communicating what is important for us at the time of feeling burned out. What we have to learn is to stick to and enforce our boundaries. When I began to stick to my boundaries, it really affected some of my relationships and I had to be ok with that. I wasn’t so willing to say yes. I truly learned the value of saying no when I meant no. It meant me recognizing what my body was telling me and simply communicating that with one word-NO. Part of how we got to feeling burned out in the first place was because we didn’t say no or listen to ourselves. The boundary is not just to protect you, it protects others and the relationships that you are trying to maintain. I say that boundaries do 3 things: Protect, Provide instruction and increase perception. This an old saying I heard growing up but it is so true: You teach people how to treat you! And the biggest lesson, is I had to learn how to treat myself better. Boundaries helped with that. The more that I showed myself love, the more the negative and unhealthy relationships deteriorated because they didn’t have the “old me” who gave in all the time. I was able to cut them off, and keep moving forward. I felt so much better.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

I think it is important to be supportive. Ask them what it is that they need. If they don’t know, just be a non-anxious presence in their life. That means the support person must also make sure that they are taking care of themselves and setting proper boundaries. Support is going to look different for them, so go in being nonjudgmental, helping them connect to resources, be the resource yourself if you can, and simply being a listening ear. Don’t be so quick to go in and intervene. Help hold them accountable to the fact that they are neglecting themselves and would benefit from taking care of themselves. But empathy and understanding are your greatest allies. Make sure that you are listening to what they are really saying and in some instances, what they aren’t saying. Encourage them by being there and creating safety for them to talk about what’s going on with them. Remember that it’s their experience how they are experiencing it-not your interpretation of what’s going on.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers can educate themselves and their team members on burnout and what it looks like. They can involve consultants who can access the business and the temperament of the culture when it comes to variables such as employee satisfaction, productivity, and perception of support from upper management. After doing that, take the suggestions of the consultant, employees, and their own personal experiences into consideration when problem solving. Build empathic relationships, team building activities, provide support, and make changes to policies and procedures to ensure that it creates a supportive work environment. The biggest way to improve retention is to understand that you serve your employees as much as they serve you and the business. When that relationship is reciprocal, treating each other with mutual respect of values and goals, it creates a supportive environment that helps reverse burnout.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I think my answer is similar to what I’ve already stated. But I want to expound on it a little further. 1. Gather statistics and information on the impact of unaddressed situations that can lead to feeling burned out. Burnout affects productivity, effectiveness in employees, competence levels, concentration, confidence in their job performance and duties, taking additional sick time, in addition to the effects of mental health. So imagine the effects in their personal lives. 2. The next thing to do is to personalize the information. This may involve bring in a consultant or mental health specialist to discuss the personal implications and not just the business. There are online assessments that also help with identifying a person’s capacity and limitations when it comes to burnout, compassion fatigue, and satisfaction. I’d say use those with the help of a professional to interpret those outcomes and identify solutions corporately and individually. 3. Another tip would be to realize that you want to highlight the value of addressing their mental wellness. What opportunities am I positioned for when I mentally take care of myself? Mental wellness is not just the psychological, but there are several other components that receive added benefits and values when they address it. It’s important to understand the negative implications, but even more important to understand the benefits of addressing mental wellbeing. That must be a part of a safe, open, and empathetic discussion that is facilitated by a outside professional.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Honestly, the most common mistake is when people try to do it alone. There is value in community or building community. That’s where you get accountability and the help that you need. Part of the risk factors for experiencing burnout it is feeling alone and not having support. So many times, I see clients and people believe that they are a burden or that that they are alone in their situation. That’s the value in having community because it gives validation and normalization to their experience. It helps to build that support that is necessary for them to come out of feeling burned out. It also challenges those negative thoughts and experiences by providing countering evidence through current lived experiences to reflect on later. It helps in changing thoughts and behaviors related to burnout.

Another mistake that I believe people make is that they look for quick solutions. Addressing burnout does have some quick solutions, but it is a process that is involved. It takes time to address the several factors that led you to this point. Take the necessary time that you need to address them. Also, don’t compare your process to others. It’s YOUR process. I have to even remind myself of this at times. Comparison can become the enemy of your progress. I can’t say this enough, take your time to figure out what works for you. Time itself doesn’t heal the wound, it’s what you do in that time that heals you.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My passion is helping people optimize their growth after trauma. A large percentage of the work force is women and women of faith! Bringing awareness to the importance of addressing mental health and doing it from a faith-based perspective is so needed. Even in my own personal life, I have had prayer and been in church, but still struggled with the same issues. It was through finding a therapist and spiritual mentor who helped me to see that I can have therapy, address my mental health, grow spiritually, and still have it all! That’s what makes me unique in what I do. I want to teach others how to do the same thing through seminars, large conferences, and bringing in those who are creating major changes in the field of mental health. The greatest gift that you can give this world is to be your authentic healed self. Sometimes, we have barriers to recognizing who we are because of what we’ve been through. And sometimes those barriers are spiritual concerning narratives around healing. I just want people to grow from negative experiences that have impacted their lives. I am passionate about being real, authentic, and whole. I got tired of operating as a fractured woman and human being because of my experiences. So, I did the work. I made the investment in myself. I want to help others see the value in doing the same for themselves. I want to provide support for this on a global level.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Man, I’d love to sit and talk with Taraji P. Henson about the advocacy work she does with the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. She really started the open discussion of addressing mental health in the minority community. It’s like she gave African Americans and especially black women, permission to be real and vulnerable about their struggles in their lives when it comes to mental health. She also gave permission to get help for it. I believe that her work mirrors a lot of what I am trying to do. So to sit and talk with another women of color doing this is just a dream come true for me!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best way to follow me is to visit my website mindingmyvisionllc.com or on social media as Author Tahkyra Terrell. I am also on LinkedIn. I have some exciting things coming up so make sure to follow me to stay up to date!

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!