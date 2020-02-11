Tackling the Effects Of Climate Change: A Change in Lifestyle!

Climate change is a massive on going issue that we just cannot ignore and it plays a huge role in our daily lives. Intensity of extreme weather events, increase in temperatures, decreased snow covers and rising sea levels are just some of the alarming effects. A rapid rise was observed in carbon dioxide emissions in the year 2019 and the growth rate is still very high.

These impacts do not only have an influence on the environment but are also a threat to our health. They directly affect what we eat, drink and the air that we breathe. The impacts are global in scope and it is a startling situation.

Climate change is not only a threat to humans but it is also affecting wild life and their habitats. Wild life populations have dropped by a shocking 60% in just 40 years.

To save our previous planet we all need to play a part. By adopting certain changes we can together tackle the effects of climate change.

What Can We do to Tackle Climate Change?

The severity of the impacts of the change in global climate has made it vital for each one of us to play a role to help deal with the concerned issue. It requires a strict change in our way of life. With numerous ongoing campaigns and the increase in production of eco-friendly products, a change in lifestyle is not very difficult, but it requires consistency and commitment.

Without adopting more ecofriendly habits, it would be very difficult to tackle the issue of climate change. Some of the changes that can be adopted are:

Cut Down on Energy Usage 3-Rs: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Change in Mode of Travelling Altering Eating Habits

Let’s go over them in detail.

1. Cut Down on Energy Usage

Increased energy usage is one of the biggest drivers of climate change and significantly cutting this down can cause a drastic difference. One major way you can cut down on energy consumption is through the use of renewable resources. Installing solar panels to capture sunlight and generate electricity is one example.

If this big a change is not feasible you can still play your part by limiting how you use energy. Using low energy consuming devices such as switching to power saving light bulbs can cause a difference. With cooling being the fasting growing use of energy in homes and commercial consumption of space heating increasing, we need to focus on energy saving methods for efficient heating and cooling. Insulating buildings, introducing draft excluders, using smart climate control appliances or simply using hot water bottles are some ways we can contribute to the environment.

2. 3-Rs: Reduce, Reuse and Recycle

The more we use, the more we waste and the higher is our resulting carbon footprint. Remembering to reduce the number of things we purchase and reusing what we already have, limits the amount of energy consumed to produce new things, thus lowering our carbon footprint.

Whether it is technology, clothing or stationery, the 3 Rs apply on all items. For example, purchasing multiple styles of low-quality garments might be cheap but they require energy to produce. They also get worn out easily and increase waste. Use of high quality, secondhand items or environmentally conscious products such as electric cars are some excellent options to help tackle the issue of climate change.

3. Choosing a Friendlier Mode of Travel

Transportation is a major contributing factor to climate change and vehicles in the US are one of the biggest sources of CO2 emissions. No matter how comfortable, ignoring your car and choosing a bus, subway, bicycle or walking instead is extremely favorable for the environment.

If public transport is not available then carpools are other travelling options. Nowadays a lot of work places are considering remote working options or work from home which can help cut back on travel.

This lifestyle change would not only help you cut down on carbon emissions which is the need of time but would also help save money and fuel.

4. Altering Eating Habits

Agriculture is one of the major sources of global warming and is responsible for 15% of all greenhouse gas emissions. Intensive livestock rearing is accountable for more than half of these emissions and eating less meat can make a huge difference.

If you are really fond of eating meat, then look out for meat raised locally or try to raise them yourself. In fact, consuming locally grown food is overall perfect. Packaging, transporting and deploying chemicals for preservation to increase the shelf life of food is harmful for the environment.

It is also important to eliminate all sorts of food waste. We must buy only what we will consume and one can find excellent recipes to make perfectly new and fresh meals from leftovers! Saving the planet and combating climate control is the responsibility of each and every individual. Let’s contribute as much as we can and create awareness alongside! Here’s to a friendlier, happier world.