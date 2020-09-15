Tackle mood swings and anxiety better during the pandemic with wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos

The pandemic is having extreme effects on the world and its economy! While the economic consequences have a chance to stabilize in the long-run as the business scene looks better, the impact on people’s health seems alarming. Every day people are falling prey to stress and anxiety due to the threat of community transmission and the lack of proper treatment. It has resulted in people developing anxiety disorders and mood swings! If you resonate with this, its time to address the same by following the correct lifestyle and wellbeing practices.

What does Dennis Begos have to suggest?

Simply put, an imbalance in brain chemicals results in mood swings. The pandemic has increased stress and panic, which is a significant cause for causing chemical imbalance or hormonal imbalance inside the body, leading to excess anxiety and mood swings. According to surgery doctor, Dennis Begos the following wellbeing guidelines can help:

Take the correct nutrients and vitamins

Since you can’t step out of your home, you need to follow natural remedies to treat mood swings! One of the best ways is to consume iron, zinc, and magnesium-rich food and supplements for treating mood swings. It will help the muscles to relax and lessen the serotonin levels. You can also consume vitamins B12, B6, and B5 and vitamin C supplements to heal stress, which causes mood swings. Consult the general physician and get the best multivitamin tablet or capsules that you can consume daily or a few times in a week to reduces stress and mood swings.

Start journaling

Another reason for stress and mood swings building up in the body is not dealing with out pent up thoughts and emotions. It is necessary to keep a journal and write down our feelings. It will help you understand what is going on in your mind and better face your emotional challenges. Once you manage your thoughts and emotions correctly, you can reduce the stress level, which will bring down the mood swings.

Treating loneliness

Since our social life is at stake currently, it makes most people feel left out and lonely. It is essential to know that it is a temporary situation and will get better with every passing day. You also need to seek the company of your family and other loved ones to curb loneliness and mild depression. That aside take time every day to connect with your loved ones and friends through video calls and messenger conversations. It will help you to feel connected and counted, which will eliminate feelings of sadness and tension.

Binge watch your best movies

You need to give your mind the reasons to feel good! For this, it is necessary to count on any activities that make you feel good about life. One of the best ways is to watch your best movies that make you smile and feel hopeful about life. Make sure to spend your weekends watching romantic or comedy movies that help you feel light-hearted and not take life seriously.

Our environment and social condition affect our minds and living! As the world is trying hard to fight the pandemic, you can implement the guidelines mentioned above to curb mood swings and stress.